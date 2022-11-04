JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A holiday event is set to blossom in Johnstown.
The Garden Club of Johnstown will hold its annual “Welcome the Holidays” fundraiser at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
“People look forward to attending each year, and it’s a kickoff to the holiday season,” said Sheri Lowery, event co-chairwoman along with Mary Jo Gardill.
“It’s an opportunity to get new ideas for Christmas and decorating for the holidays, but it’s also a chance to get together with friends.”
Money raised will support civic beautification projects at 18 sites in the Johnstown area; community gardens throughout the Johnstown community; college scholarships to students majoring in garden – and/or horticulture-related fields; garden-related seminars; and the efforts of Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, SEADS Garden Center and the West End Improvement Group.
“This is the only time we do a fundraiser for the garden club, and all the money stays in the community,” Lowery said.
This year’s theme is “Candy Cane Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses,” celebrating the 31st anniversary of the event.
“We tried to come up with something fun that gives you an idea of the creative direction to go in,” Lowery said.
“The room will be decorated in red and white, and it will feel like you’re going into a Christmas candyland.”
The lunch menu will feature a harvest salad, pecan chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and cheesecake with raspberry sauce. A vegan menu is also available.
Club member Andy Fedore will offer an innovative presentation on holiday decorating.
“He has a definite style to the way he decorates, and he likes to use a lot of naturals and what’s available from his gardens,” Lowery said.
“He will show us how to decorate creatively and have fun while you’re doing it.”
A holiday fashion show will be hosted by Gold Rush Diamonds and Boutique, of Ebensburg. Five members of the club will serve as models.
A raffle will include holiday- and garden-related items and lottery and money trees.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
The Glamour Galore Raffle will include four prize packages, including a Kate Spade purse package, a fashion and jewelry package, and “Around the Town” restaurant and Johnstown Symphony Orchestra ticket packages.
“Each package is valued at $250 to $300,” Lowery said.
Winners of the Glamour Galore packages do not need to be present.
New this year will be a silent auction featuring “gently appreciated” art that has been donated.
In addition, orders for the club’s Christmas wreath sale will be taken.
“We are decorating the wreaths, so you can indicate what type of bow you’d like and whether you’d like pine cones,” Lowery said.
“They’ll be available the week of Thanksgiving.”
The fundraiser attracts 170 guests and sells out each year.
“We hope people will get interested in gardening and perhaps get interested in joining the garden club, where they’ll get an opportunity to see and experience creative ideas that come from the group,” Lowery said.
“We also hope they’ll be interested in becoming a part of helping us beautify Johnstown.”
Founded in 1930, the club’s works have included annual and special projects to advance gardening, landscape and floral designs, the study of horticulture and the conservation of environmental resources.
The club’s projects can be found throughout Greater Johnstown.
They include beautification of the gazebo in Central Park in downtown Johnstown, the Johnstown Flood Museum, Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, Russell House in Moxham, the Inclined Plane parklets in downtown Johnstown and Westmont, Roxbury Bandshell, the Wagner-Ritter House & Garden, the Memorial Flame at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, The Boulevard Grill parklet, Westmont signs on Menoher Boulevard, plantings along the intersection of Scalp Avenue, Lamberd and Demuth streets in Geistown and Richland Township, foundation plantings and flower boxes at YWCA Greater Johns-town, planters at Peoples Natural Gas Park, four planters on Main Street in downtown Johnstown, Bottle Works and Cambria County Library.
“We’ve been maintaining these sites for more than 15 years,” Lowery said.
Tickets are $45.
They can be purchased by calling 814-243-3456 or 814-270-2319.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.