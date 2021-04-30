The signs of spring will be blooming at this party.
Gallery on Gazebo will hold its “Rhododendron Rhapsody” garden party from 5 to 8 p.m. May 16 at a private property at 166 Krings St., Richland Township.
Event chairwoman Laura Huchel said last year’s inaugural garden party was a well received event and gave people the ability to socialize in a safe manner while in a beautiful setting.
“It was a great experience and a lot of the same people are involved this year, but we’re in a different setting and that’s the exciting part,” she said.
The garden – know as Winterset – sits on a 100-acre property and features an assortment of colorful rhododendron as well as seasonal perennials.
“It’s just a magical place, and you feel like you’ve been transported to a different place when you’re in this garden,” Huchel said. “You can’t see anything beyond the tree line and it’s a very mature garden and planted as such that you feel like you’re in this fairy garden. The focus is on the rhododendron so we’re hoping they will be blooming at the right time for the event.”
She said the garden provides an opportunity to explore and wonder a little bit.
“You can lose yourself as you’re enjoying this space,” Huchel said.
“The garden is unique because of all its cultivars of rhododendron along with the mature cultivars such as weeping pine and weeping hemlock trees. These are things that you may not have seen in the same place and certainly not mature.”
When attendees arrive, they’ll be greeted by Jeff DeLisa, of Westmont, with his bagpipes as the welcome.
For those interested, there will be two guided tours of the grounds lead by horticulturists.
“They be identifying things that they’re seeing on the site and it’ll give people a better sense of what they’re looking at,” Huchel said.
Live music will be provided by Windsong Strings, and a classical dancer will perform.
Flair of Country will offer a catered dinner with a choice of three entrees. Dinner also can be packaged for take away.
Fine wines will be served by Classic Elements.
There also will be a silent auction featuring unique garden art and creative gifts, and plein air artists will be at work throughout the garden.
“There will be a lot to keep folks occupied, but it’s really to experience the garden with your friends and enjoy the day,” Huchel said.
Proceeds will benefit Gallery on Gazebo’s Piazza project.
Huchel said for those who attend, the hope is they’ll learn more about the garden and are able to take in its beauty.
“I’ve been to a lot of places in the Greater Johnstown area and this is one of the more magical ones just for its sheer size and maturity of the garden,” she said. “I hope people really take the opportunity to enjoy what a rare chance this is to see a place like this.”
Those attending should wear comfortable shoes.
COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place with mask-wearing and social distancing.
Donation is $50 per person.
Reservations can be purchased online at www.galleryongazebo.org, where you will choose your entree, plus download a map of the site and parking.
For more information, call 814-539-4345.
