A variety of flowers, vegetables, shrubs and herbs are grown and sold with care at SEADS Garden Center in Westmont.
In February, Vince Lovendeski went to Westmont Borough Council to talk about his plan for starting a nonprofit that would provide people with disabilities sustainable employment opportunities that integrate them into their local community.
On May 5, he made it happen. Lovendeski opened SEADS Garden Center at 32 Bucknell Ave., the upper unit of the former Flower Barn garden center area along Millcreek Road.
SEADS stands for sustainable employment for adults with disabilities.
“We just want to help as many people as possible, and show them that there are employment possibilities out there,” Lovendeski said.
The center employs 18 people with disabilities and without disabilities ages 17 to 60.
Employees with disabilities have job coaches to ensure they work at the level of non-disabled workers.
“They’ve been great,” Lovendeski said.
‘Learning a ton’
He said the employees are serving customers and learning about different types of plants.
Plant types might need sunlight or shade, dryness or moisture, acidic or alkaline soil.
The jobs at SEADS are sustainable, meaning employees can work there through their whole lives, if they choose.
“They are learning a ton,” Lovendeski said. “And we hope not to lose them, but if we do, now they have a skill set.”
A board of directors has been established to keep SEADS running for years ahead.
“After I’m long gone, my hope is it continues forever,” he said.
Lovendeski stressed that providing competitive quality, price and customer service is crucial for SEADS to take root.
“We have to be competitive,” he said. “Charity only goes so far. Customers won’t come back if the product isn’t good.”
‘Helping customers’
Kerry Danel, executive director of CrossRoads to Independence Inc., has partnered with Lovendeski to eliminate barriers to sustainable employment for people with disabilities.
“The impact of employment for someone with a disability is so powerful,” she said. “It supports their self-esteem. It connects them to the community. It gives them the ability to set goals for themselves to live independently and contribute to the community.
“SEADS is a very accepting atmosphere for them to work in, but at the same time, the expectations are the same as a person without disability.”
CrossRoads to Independence is a local agency that works for employment of individuals with severe disabilities. While training or temporary work may be available at many places, sustainable jobs are hard to come by, she said.
“Vince has proven that’s his mission,” she said.
Angel Bishop, 17, said she has taken pleasure in getting her hands dirty at the garden center. She said she likes growing plants, especially snowball bushes.
“It’s my first job,” she said. “I feel happy and content.”
Bishop was matched for employment at SEADS by her job coach at CrossRoads.
“I like being outdoors and helping customers,” she said.
Bishop said she plans to save the money she’s earning for a trip.
Community support
Lovendeski said he’s grateful for the community’s support for the garden center’s opening.
Carpenters of the Local 423 union have been donating time and materials daily at SEADS to build a decorative fence for the center.
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the 1889 Foundation, Lee Initiatives and Johnstown Area Regional Industries have provided grants. In addition, many individuals have made donations through the garden center’s Facebook page, Lovendeski said.
SEADS’ Facebook page has exploded – with more than 2,000 followers and 30,000 engagements, Lovendeski said.
Lovendeski recalled that on the first payday at the garden center, a mother of an employee was crying.
The first thing some employees bought was a wallet, he said, because now they had money to put into it.
“Even if business is sluggish we still give our employees the hours, because that’s our purpose,” he said.
‘I grew these’
Before he founded SEADS, Lovendeski had no experience in horticulture or employing individuals with disabilities. He was the manager of the Starbucks in Richland Township for the past 10 years.
Lovendeski’s son has an intellectual disability, and he saw how opportunities dwindled after his son turned 18.
Lovendeski said he drew inspiration for SEADS from a similar business, Smile Farms Inc., in New York.
For expertise on plants, Lovendeski has partnered with local horticulturalist Ron McIntosh – who has been working in the area for 35 years.
“All people can relate to plants,” McIntosh said. “It’s nature, you feel good about working with nature. You get satisfaction about putting a seed in the ground and watching it grow. We can all connect to that.”
McIntosh said he is humbled by the employees’ desire to learn.
“In the employees here, I see an eagerness to learn about plants,” he said. “They can say, ‘I grew these.’ They get so much satisfaction and gratitude with that. I love sharing my horticultural knowledge with them.
“They are caring people, loving people. That goes hand in hand with growing plants.”
