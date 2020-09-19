William Gaspar has returned to the firm as office manager for ECS, Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Gaspar has a background spanning more than 30 years in construction materials testing, geotechnical and structural engineering and architecture.
His areas of specialty include geotechnical design, concrete foundations deep and shallow, structural concrete and masonry design, steel and cold formed metal framing, continuous thermal/air barrier systems, special inspections and building code compliance.
Gaspar previously served with ECS as geotechnical and construction services manager in the Richmond, Virginia, office.
He brings experience in managing construction administration from value engineering through final close-out to his new role with the company.
He will be responsible for overseeing staff, providing quality assurance and developing the operational strategy for the Fredericksburg office.
Gaspar is a licensed professional engineer in Virginia. He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Virginia Military Institute and served as an officer with the U.S. Army (active and reserve duty).
He is a 1986 graduate of Bishop McCort High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.