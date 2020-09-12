Amanda (Haines) Dabbs, daughter of Frank and Debbie Haines, Windber, has been named digital content manager for the marketing and communications division at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
Dabbs received a master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Point Park University and a bachelor’s degree in public relations from York College of Pennsylvania.
She is a graduate of Windber Area High School.
Dabbs and her husband, Josh, reside in Allison Park with their two children.
Josh Dabbs is a pharmacy manager for UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and a graduate of Shade High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.