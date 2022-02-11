With a trip around the world, the Cambria Somerset Heart Ball will help people live longer, healthier lives.
The formal gala will be held Feb. 19 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
It is one of the American Heart Association’s major fundraising events, locally and nationally.
The event will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:15 p.m.
‘Shared purpose’
“The American Heart Association has been holding the heart ball in more than 150 communities, and people unite with a shared purpose to raise the critical funds needed to ensure our work continues,” said Brooke Greybush, the Cambria, Blair and Centre counties division director for the heart association.
“Throughout our campaign, we celebrate our milestones, we thank our sponsors and honor our heroes, and we come to achieve something bigger than ourselves.”
She said that after holding the event virtually last year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, it’s wonderful to welcome people back in person.
“We are delighted to be in-person again, and it shows some of the progress that’s being made,” Greybush said.
“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate with some of our health care heroes because they have been on the frontlines throughout this pandemic, fighting for those with heart disease, stroke and compromised immune systems. It gives us the opportunity to see them in person and give them applause.”
‘Around the World’
This year’s theme is “Around the World.”
“This is a great year to have this theme,” Greybush said.
“During the last two years of the pandemic, many of us have not been able to travel, so we’re going to bring distant lands to Johnstown.
“Our goal is to highlight some of our wonderful countries in our seven different continents through cultural cuisine, ethnic music and fun decor.”
The dinner menu will offer a worldly experience with foods from the Middle East, Greece, Puerto Rico, Italy, Mexico and France.
“It includes a meal that is an array of cultural foods and appetizers,” Greybush said.
“We have Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center students helping to put together our desserts, and we’re excited to include them.”
A silent auction will feature jewelry, getaway trips, golf outing packages, gym memberships and restaurant gift certificates.
Live auction
The live auction includes a portrait session and overnight stay at the Pierre Hotel in New York City, a beachfront getaway to St. James’ Club & Villas in Antigua, four club seats to a Pittsburgh Penguins game and a Viking Cruises eight-day European river cruise.
“The European river cruise is the highlight and valued at almost $7,000, and I’m so impressed that we were able to get this locally,” Greybush said.
Entertainment will be provided by members of the principal string quartet from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, who will play classical pieces inspired by cultures from around the world.
Brazilian jazz
A program of Brazilian jazz arranged by Flavio Chamis, a 2007 Latin Grammy nominee, will also be presented by Pittsburgh musicians.
“He’s internationally known, and he’s putting together a program just for this event,” Greybush said.
During the event, the Open Your Heart appeal will provide attendees with the opportunity to make donations to the heart association that will be used for research, to develop guidelines to improve patient care and to help people lower their risk factors for heart disease and stroke.
Guest speaker
This year, the Open Your Heart appeal will feature the story of John Augustine, administrative director of Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center and a member of the Heart Ball executive leadership team, who will speak on surviving heart disease and becoming a heart health advocate.
“Nearly 10 years ago, I survived a viral attack on my heart,” he said.
“I woke up from a medically induced coma, recovered and got back to living. I value each day, and I am honored to be involved with the American Heart Association and to share my story with others.”
Hall inductee
The Heart Hall of Fame will induct Dr. Ehab Morcos, interventional cardiologist and cardiology service line medical director at UPMC Somerset.
The award is presented to a health care professional who is making a difference locally and carrying out the mission of the American Heart Association in Cambria or Somerset counties.
“Dr. Morcos truly puts his pa- tients first in all that he does,” said Andy Rush, CEO of UPMC Somerset.
“To ensure that patients have access to the cardiology care they need, Dr. Morcos picks up numerous shifts, covers many extra hours of call and works extremely long hours.
“He is an expert in his field and has advocated for many new technological upgrades to interventional cardiology at UPMC Somerset.
“In addition to the care that he provides for UPMC Somerset, he has been on several mission trips, where he spends 16-hour days providing cardiology care for those that would otherwise not have access.”
Last year’s virtual event raised $71,000, enabling the heart association to fund research and ongoing programs.
“Our goal this year is $100,000,” Greybush said.
“We are relentlessly focused on the heart of our community.
“Through the Heart Ball campaign, we celebrate our collective success in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors.”
Gala chairman
The gala is being chaired by William Caldwell, market president of Conemaugh Health System and CEO of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“Like so many, heart disease is very personal for me, he said.
“My father had significant heart disease at a very young age and it profoundly impacted our family.
“Being involved with the American Heart Association is one way that we can make a meaningful change in our community. Awareness, education and changes in lifestyle are a start.”
Sean Eiler, of WJAC-TV, will serve as master of ceremonies.
Those attending must present a negative COVID-19 test prior to the event.
Proof of a negative test may be provided either by taking a rapid test at a testing site the day of the event or by taking a photo of a negative home test the day of the event and bringing it to the gala.
Masks will be required.
Tickets are $140 per person.
Table sponsorships are available.
Reservations are required. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.cambriaheartball.heart.org or by calling 717-730-1713.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.