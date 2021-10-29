DeAnn Boback took a chance submitting Chapter 1 for The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story,” and it paid off.
“I dabble in writing,” the Revloc woman said.
“I write short pieces all the time, but I’ve never submitted anything. This is the first time I have ever been brave enough to submit something.
“Now that I’m over 50, I’m trying to be a little braver and have more experiences in life.”
She said it’s exciting to be chosen as a winner because she is a fan of the “Your Story” feature.
“I read it all the time and I’m fascinated by it,” Boback said.
“I look forward to it every year, and it’s my favorite part of the newspaper. I actually will write second versions of it sometimes, but I’ve never sent anything in.”
She said the introduction resonated with her and she felt a connection to the main character.
“I think the world is just out of control, and everything is so negative,” Boback said.
“I have been constantly thinking that I wish we could go back to a simpler time, when everything wasn’t so stressful and people weren’t so overworked.
“Meghan is feeling like everyone else in the world right now, stressed and overwhelmed, and she needs to go back to something simple when she was happy and it was easier.”
Boback said when she sits down to write, the story just flows.
“I can’t stop, and I write it all down and then I go back and tweak it,” Boback said.
“I don’t really have to think about what I write, but it has to be something I’m extremely passionate about or something I’m feeling. I just do it naturally.”
She said she’s intrigued to see where other authors take the story.
“Will they keep her (Meghan) going back and reliving her memories or will they take it in a different direction?” Boback asked.
“I would like Meghan to go back and experience all the things in childhood that brought her joy, and then just suddenly wake up back in her time with that feeling of comfort from the past.
“Sometimes I’ll think I know the direction it’s going and I’ll read it the next week and it’s something I wasn’t expecting, so you never know how it will go.”
Boback said “Your Story” provides a unique opportunity for area writers.
“For people who wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to submit something or wouldn’t be brave enough, it throws that in your face that maybe it is possible and you can do it,” she said.
Boback, who is employed as Senior Judge Timothy Creany’s clerk at the Cambria County Courthouse, said she enjoys writing about hometown living.
“They’re short passages about what I see going on in my neighborhood, and I have about 30 of them written, but I’ve never done anything with them,” she said.
“The fact that I got selected for this is a little validating, so maybe I will do something more with them now.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
