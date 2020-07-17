Every year, Sue Buck reads The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” but has never submitted a chapter.
After reading the introduction in this year’s story, the Ebensburg woman decided to give it a shot and it paid off because her submission was selected as the winner.
“I always thought it would be kind of neat to do this but I never pursued it,” Buck said.
“This time, it just caught me at the right time.”
She said she is thrilled to have been chosen.
“I love this idea,” Buck said.
“It was something new and exciting for me to do.”
Buck said when developing the chapter, she started by jotting down ideas on paper.
“I wanted to see what I could come up with,” she said.
“I wanted to have open-ended ideas that the next person could take off from.”
Buck said if she had to continue on with her chapter, she’s not exactly sure where she would take the story.
“I’m eager to see what the next person does and read the next chapter,” she said. “It’s something to look forward to.”
Buck said she wrote the chapter within a few days and had family members look over it to offer suggestions.
“My mom and brother, who was home from Virginia that weekend, gave me some wild ideas,” she said.
“I also sent a final version to my sister and asked her to read over it. The story I wrote I pretty much didn’t change it, but I just wanted some backup to make sure it was worthy to send.”
Buck said she has never explored creative writing.
“I’m an accountant and I’m not normally a creative writer,” she said.
“I write letters at work to the IRS, that’s about it, but this is a whole different type of writing and it was so much fun and enjoyable for me.”
