The creativity of local musicians will bring an iconic album to life on a Johnstown stage.
The inaugural performance of the Classic Vinyl Concert Series will present Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The series was founded on the premise that rotating local musicians will be put together into supergroups to perform classic and influential albums live.
“This was something I came up with because with my band, Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound, we’ve played a lot of tracks from an isolated album, and I thought this would be something unique to play entire albums that were well respected and tremendously influential,” said Jeff Webb, associate professor of music at Pitt-Johnstown and music director of the series.
“We don’t get a lot of that anymore. Everybody is playing from playlists, but albums present us with complete thoughts and complete entities, and we’re kind of missing that. I thought it would be cool to play full albums with local musicians.”
The 17-piece all-star band will feature a mix of regional music educators and musicians in bands, including Webb and Mike Meketa on keyboards; Scott Jeffreys on bass; Randy Penrod and Josh Covert on guitars; Dom Peruso, Mike Bodolosky and Kraig Maldet on drums/percussion; Josh Hillard, Larry Detwiler and Josh Brumbaugh on trumpets/trombones; Dan Hutton and Greg Maiocco on saxophones; and Venus Hall, Ra’ Anee Watson, Bruce Harris and Mere K. Pouewells on vocals.
“There’s a handful of them who play in my band, so I was already comfortable with what they can do, but a lot of it had to do with what I thought was the skill set necessary to play this particular album,” Webb said.
“That’s also something that is intriguing about the series. I happen to be playing this album with a bunch of people, but whatever we choose for the next album, might not suit me as a performer. That opens up the door for some other people to play on that performance.”
He said all the musicians jumped at the chance to be a part of the performance.
“I could barely get the pitch out of my mouth,” Webb said. “All of them were very quick to agree to play.
“This is something we don’t get to do often on this type of scale and we’re looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be fun.”
Wonder released his 18th studio album, “Songs in the Key of Life,” in September 1976, and it is the best-selling and most critically acclaimed album of his career.
The album won Album of the Year at the 19th Grammy Awards in 1977.
It was voted No. 89 in Colin Larkin’s “All Time Top 1,000 Albums” and ranked No. 4 on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”
In 2002, the album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
In 2005, “Songs in the Key of Life” was inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress, which deemed it “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
“Everybody knows who Stevie Wonder is, so coming out of the gate, we wanted to choose an album and artist who people knew, appreciate and like,” Webb said.
“There are big songs on this album that people are familiar with like ‘I Wish,’ ‘Sir Duke,’ ‘Pastime Paradise’ and ‘Isn’t She Lovely,’ and it’s very eclectic.”
He said because it’s a double album with 21 songs, it offers different types of music giving it a wider appeal.
“There’s classical elements, there’s funk and there’s rhythm and blues to it,” Webb said.
Eric Reighard, executive director of the State Theater of Johnstown, said the theater is looking forward to hosting the Classic Vinyl Concert Series.
“One of the things we really want to focus on is bringing in some larger events, and to be able to have this and have it be a kickoff to a series of concerts is huge,” he said.
“For us, it’s about the diversification of the types of shows that we have. It’s a big stepping-off point that will allow us to hold bigger events within the space.”
Reighard said the concert will be an audiovisual experience.
“We’re taking it to the next level with lighting,” he said.
“We’ll be able to play some of the iconic videos of Stevie Wonder in the background, and there’s going to be an introduction that highlights Stevie Wonder’s catalog, the importance of this album and his career.”
Webb said the hope is that those who attend the performance will get the message of the songs.
“There’s a lot of music on the album that talks about love, social elements and bringing people together to heal, and I think that’s timely now,” he said.
“All of us who are playing are from this area, so we want people to understand that there’s tremendous local talent here who can do things like this and people should be proud of that fact.”
The plan is to do the series twice a year, with the next installment to be held in the fall.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
To purchase tickets, visit www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
