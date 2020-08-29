Jason Dobronz has been promoted to director of corporate resilience and physical security at First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corp.
Dobronz, based in Pittsburgh, reports to Charles Casalnova, executive vice president of human resources and corporate services.
He is responsible for coordinating and supporting the development and execution of strategies to ensure FNB and each of its departments have appropriate continuity and sustainability plans in place to mitigate potential business disruption.
In his role, he oversees the emergency management and business continuity teams and has also assumed responsibility for physical security, including access control, security audits and monitoring.
Dobronz joined FNB in 2016 as manager of corporate emergency management and continuity. He has 16 years of emergency management experience.
He received a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and a master’s degree in emergency management – public administration from Lynn University.
Dobronz is a certified emergency manager through the International Association of Emergency Managers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.