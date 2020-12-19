Monica Garver, Johnstown financial adviser, has been selected to direct the retirement plan services division at McKinley Carter Wealth Services.
Garver also works as a financial strategist in the firm’s Johnstown office and serves on its investment services council, which oversees the design, communication
and implementation of its comprehensive investment programs.
McKinley Carter has its corporate headquarters in Wheeling, West Virginia, and regional offices in six other cities in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, including Pittsburgh and Johnstown.
