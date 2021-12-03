Arcadia Theater is about to get festive.
The theater, located at 1418 Graham Ave., Windber, will offer two performances that will help people get into the holiday spirit.
Executive Director Jerry Ledney said Arcadia Theater has been dark since February 2020 after COVID-19 concerns canceled the remainder of the 2020 season and most of the 2021 season.
“It feels great to be back, and it’s almost like opening again,” he said.
“I have been very fortunate with the staff, and they all worked hard, and we are ready to go. Everyone is excited.”
Ledney said he’s also thankful for the support from patrons.
“I was so impressed. Everyone was so understanding,” he said.
Ledney said it’s fitting to have Christmas shows be the performances that welcome people back to the theater.
“We felt like this was the perfect time to open, and it would be a nice holiday gift for everybody who is interested in coming to the theater,” he said.
At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Diamonds’ Holiday Show – “Silver Bells & Diamonds” – will be presented.
Ledney said The Diamonds are a popular offering, having performed at the theater in 2019.
“They are a very highly requested group, and audiences wanted to have them back,” he said.
The concert will open with a “Jingle Bells” medley, followed by a first half of hit songs from the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
The second half of the show will feature The Diamonds’ signature harmony-filled vocals and entertaining stage presence to get audiences into the Christmas spirit with a fast-paced ride through many of the holiday favorites.
“Along with holiday music, the group will be doing music that made them famous,” Ledney said.
Audiences can expect to hear songs such as “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” “Bandstand Boogie,” “Splish Splash,” “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Little Darlin’,” “Crocodile Rock,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”
In 1957, The Diamonds released the million-selling hit “Little Darlin’,” which continues to sell worldwide and has been dubbed “The National Anthem of Rock ’n’ Roll.”
To date, it has sold approximately 20 million copies.
The Diamonds’ honors include three gold records – “Silhouettes,” “The Stroll” and “Little Darlin’.”
In addition, the group made 33 appearances on American Bandstand, were featured on the “American Graffiti” and “Happy Days” soundtracks and have been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame.
Ledney said those who attend the concert will be treated to a spirited walk down Memory Lane.
“We want people to sit back and enjoy the show, and hopefully it’ll take their minds off of a lot of things that have been going on these past two years,” Ledney said.
Tickets are $30, $34 and $38.
A John Denver Christmas, featuring Ted Vigil, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Vigil’s physical and vocal resemblance to Denver will charm audiences during his inspirational tribute to Denver and his legacy.
“He was here about three years ago, and when he walked into the building, the people who saw him could not believe the look of John Denver that he had,” Ledney said.
Cherished songs such as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” “Annie’s Song” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” along with holiday songs, will be performed.
“He (Vigil) performs a lot of the music that made John Denver a big star,” Ledney said.
Vigil, who is a Seattle native, has been performing since the age of 10 in school concerts and symphonic and jazz bands, developing his talents as a drummer and singer.
In 2006, Vigil went to Laughlin, Nevada, to compete in Talent Quest 2006, involving competitors from 28 states, New Zealand, Australia and Canada, where he took first place.
He then went on to win KOMO TV 4’s Northwest Afternoon Celebrity Look-Alike contest as Denver.
A highlight of Vigil’s career was performing with Denver’s lead guitarist, Steve Weisberg, in 2010.
In 2012, he was awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association.
In 2016, Vigil was part of the Kings of Country tour in Australia, starring Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and John Denver tribute artists, touring 20 cities from coast to coast.
He has performed all over the country, including at the John Denver Festival and The CMA Fan Fair Festival in Nashville.
Vigil has also released CD, “Sing My Songs.”
Ledney said due to the popularity of the show, only 40 tickets remain.
“We’ve had so many requests every year to bring him back,” he said.
“When we get responses and feedback like that from the audience, we do our best to accommodate that.”
Tickets are $32, $36 and $40.
Ledney said both shows offer exceptional talent.
“I think people want to get out and try to forget about things for an hour and a half,” he said.
“You’re able to relax and enjoy something that you haven’t been able to do in two years, and the theater will be decorated beautifully as usual.”
Following the shows, a meet-and-greet with musicians will be held in the theater lobby.
Those attending the shows are asked to wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
For more information or to order tickets, call 814-467-9070 or visit www.arcadiawindber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.