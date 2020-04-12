While many Christians celebrate Easter on Sunday, those of the Eastern Orthodox rite who adhere to the Julian calendar will keep the observance on April 19.
The faithful observe Holy Week, reliving the great mysteries of salvation, which culminates with the celebration of the Holy Resurrection.
Easter, or Pascha, is the most important day to Christians, as it provides the basis for Christian faith.
Praying, fasting and almsgiving are the Lenten themes, and those practices are intensified during Holy Week.
This year, the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of Johnstown has suspended all public liturgical celebrations and events in its parishes until further notice to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, dean of Christ the Savior Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., Johnstown, said the cathedral has broadcasted its services on the diocesan website at www.acrod.org for many years and will continue to do so for Holy Week and Pascha services.
“For us, we are doing nothing different, but our viewership has increased because of people who can’t attend church services,” he said.
“We live broadcast every one of our Lenten services, so we’re reaching our people to the best of our ability.”
To help those watching at home participate in the services, the church has developed a Holy Week at Home pamphlet that can be downloaded from the diocesan website.
“We ask our parishioners to set up a special place at home where they can watch the services,” Buczak said.
“It has different cutouts of the things they would see at church. They can still be a part of it at home and interact on what they would be doing at church.”
He said Holy Week is a time to experience Christ’s passion in real time.
“We experience the suffering that he went through during this week in anticipation of the resurrection,” he said.
“We participate as if we are doing it for the first time.”
Services will be held throughout the week leading up to Holy Pascha at 9 a.m. April 19.
“We are preparing for the coming of Christ, the coming of the kingdom,” Buczak said.
“There are no human words that can express the revelation of what God has done for us.”
Pascha, the Greek word for Passover, represents Jesus passing over from death to life.
“St. Paul says without the resurrection, our faith is in vain and this is why we are here,” Buczak said.
“This is what Christianity is all about,
this day. In comparison to Christmas, the resurrection of our Lord is 10 times more important. We celebrate it with so much joy.”
He added that in the Orthodox tradition, the faithful celebrate the feast of the resurrection for 40 days.
“We are praying and hoping that we will be able to come back into the church because Pascha isn’t just a one-day celebration, it’s a 40-day celebration,” Buczak said.
“As long as the coronavirus calms itself down, we will still be celebrating the feast of the resurrection.”
The Very Rev. Miles P. Zdinak, of SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 141 Hoffman Farm Road, Windber, said since mid-March the church has been live-streaming services on its Facebook page and that will continue through Holy Week and Pascha.
“We want to be able to still provide some type of spiritual worship,” he said.
“Even though we’re not under one roof, we’re still under one name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We gather together at different places, but we are united through common worship.”
Zdinak said Holy Week focuses on the last week of Jesus’ life.
“It starts with his triumphal entry into Jerusalem, where everyone is praising and glorifying him and then it quickly turns around,” he said.
“Christ is coming as the bridegroom to retrieve us, his bride, the church is his bride, and he’s willing to go to any lengths to preserve that bride and he does so to his own death.”
Throughout Holy Week, the church will hold services culminating with Paschal Divine Liturgy that will be celebrated at 9 a.m. April 19.
“The services of Holy Week in the Orthodox church are done in anticipation of that day,” Zdinak said.
He said in the Orthodox church, there are 12 major feast days, but the resurrection goes above all those.
“It’s called the Feast of Feasts, so all those major feast days that we have all take their meaning from the resurrection,” Zdinak said.
“Without the resurrection, it’s meaningless. With the resurrection, we have the establishment of salvation, of triumph over death and of new life.”
He said he’s urging parishioners to keep hope during this Paschal season.
“We are separated right now physically, but as Christ has united us to the father, we will eventually be united physically again as a community to worship,” Zdinak said.
“It is then the Paschal celebration will really be realized when we can fill the churches up again and be united. We must look to that day.”
In addition, Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa, of the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese, which is headquartered in Johns-town, has requested that his message to all the parishes of the diocese be delivered at the conclusion of the Paschal Divine Liturgy.
