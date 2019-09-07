A family of artists is bringing its talents to the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
“Sojourners, Allies & Builders,” an exhibition featuring sculptures and paintings by the Ed family, is on display through Sept. 27 in the arts center’s Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The show features the artworks of David, Mark, Donn and Norman Ed and Rebecca Ed Sparks.
The arts center had peviously exhibited the artwork of Mark Ed and the works of Norman Ed’s students.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said this is a group of artists she has wanted to feature for several years.
“The entire Ed family is oozing with talent and I thought it would be amazing to feature a collective grouping of all of their different mediums, expertise and fortes,” she said.
“It’s not just their last name but the artistry that ties them together, too.”
Godin said in developing the show, she worked closely with Norman Ed, who coordinated with the family members in making the exhibit happen.
“What’s really interesting is that it’s such unique work and it’s like going to a mini version at the Carnegie Museum of Art,” she said.
“There’s sculpture and massive 3D pieces, and the entire gallery space will be utilized and not just the wall space.”
The show will include a diverse collection of sculptures, paintings, mixed media and photography.
“There is a series of pieces with these bright, vibrant, intense colors and then these beautiful framed works that are very muted and very subtle with a very different look, but it’s the same artist,” Godin said.
“It’s so exciting because each one of them has a variety that they can do on their own that’s diverse, and then putting them all together
just makes it such an eclectic experience for people.”
Norman Ed, who has sculpture pieces in the show, said it is great to be having an exhibition with his family.
“They all make great work, and it will be enjoyable to see the work all in one place,” he said.
“I am also looking forward to seeing the influence and inspiration for the work. Sometimes it is very similar, sometimes it is very diverse.”
Rebecca Ed Sparks has one sculpture and one pastel drawing in the show, and she works with sticks, textiles, brown paper and pastels.
She said it’s wonderful and somewhat terrifying having the show with her family.
“My ‘real’ job is in music as a writer and vocalist and piano teacher, so I am dangerously out of my depth to be exhibiting with my brothers, but they are my big brothers so Mom and Dad taught them to never exclude the little ones from the fun,” Ed Sparks said.
“There is a sacredness to the communion of family, there is a holiness, a fingerprint of the creator in all beautiful things. Sometimes the beauty breaks your heart, sometimes the beauty restores us.”
Godin said this will be a show that people will be talking about for years.
“People are going to be blown away and forget that they are in Johnstown for a little bit because the artwork isn’t as common around here,” she said. “The work is true, unique and diverse. The show will leave all attendees in awe.”
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
