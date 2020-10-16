A university’s collection of fine art is in the spotlight.
Works from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s permanent collection are on display through Nov. 20 at the University Museum, first floor of Sutton Hall, on the IUP campus.
The exhibit features more than 45 pieces in mediums ranging from paintings to sculptures.
“We’ve been collecting for years and have about 4,000 pieces from nationally known and local artists and current and former faculty, and it’s a combination of drawings and paintings, sculpture and pottery and prints,” said Bill Double, president of the University Museum board of directors and exhibition coordinator.
“We have wide range of art.”
Pieces shown in the exhibition include the sculpture “Josephine Bonaparte” by renowned Ukrainian artist Alexander Archipenko, who during his career used new materials and techniques in his work often breaking with the times.
Additionally, pottery from Native American artist Maria Montoya Poveka Martinez, who was known for her black-on-black ceramic vessels, are on display. Her work marks a crucial point in the extensive history of Pueblo pottery.
The recently restored painting “Foggy Morning” by prominent local artist Louise Pershing, also is included in the exhibit.
Frank Herbert Mason’s painting “Goodrich Silos” is featured and it draws from painting techniques of the “Old Masters.”
“It’s an interesting collection of pieces and we’re thrilled to be able to feature these works,” Double said.
Double said it’s rare that the museum gets an opportunity to display its permanent collection in exhibit form.
“With the COVID-19 situation, we weren’t sure how the university was going to open in the fall, so we didn’t schedule a typical exhibit,” he said.
“We thought we would use our collection and it gives us a chance to show off what we have.”
Double said selecting pieces for the show was no easy task with the large number to choose from.
“We’re in the process of moving our storage from one building to another and we’ve been going through our collection and that has given us a chance to look at things that we might have forgotten we have,” he said.
“We looked at what caught our eye and interesting pieces that the public hasn’t seen.”
Double said the exhibit was hung aesthetically pairing works together that compliment each other.
“It’s kind of magic to hang a show because you take your pieces and make sense of it and fine tune it as you go,” he said.
“We have favorite spots in the museum where we like to put special pieces to catch the eye of viewers.”
For those who view the exhibit, the hope is they will see what each artist is trying to convey in their work.
“Each piece has its own story to tell and that particular artist is interpreting the image to say something to you,” Double said.
“You can walk through and just breathe in each piece and take a long look.”
The exhibit is supported in part by the Student Cooperative Association at IUP.
Those attending are asked to wear masks, and hand sanitizer stations will be available at museum entrances.
The exhibit was designed and installed to help promote social distancing.
Gallery hours are 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
There is no fee to view the exhibition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.