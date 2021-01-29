This show is giving off super vibes.
“Heroes & Villains,” an exhibition by Koa Beam, is on display through March 26 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The exhibit features varying sizes of superhero, sci-fi and fantasy character art and illustration.
The show includes more than 150 hanging pieces, along with portfolio books of prints and originals, comprised mostly of pen-and-ink drawings with pencil work and mixed media.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said Beam is an incredible artist and instructor.
“His skill in drawing and design is a true testament to his advanced artistic eye,” she said.
Beam, who is a 1991 graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School, has been working in graphics, design and illustration for many years.
He currently is a lead graphic artist for CANA Advisors in Gainesville, Virginia.
In his free time as an artist, Beam does sci-fi and fantasy illustration for books and games. He also enjoys drawing commissioned character artwork.
Beam often draws his trademark BarArt – done by sitting in a bar – with nothing more than a pencil or a pen and a placemat.
“A lot of what’s in the exhibit is classic superhero comic-type stuff because I’ve always loved that and it’s popular,” he said.
“There’s also some movie monsters and a lot of old ’80s cartoons that I grew up with like the Transformers, ThunderCats and Masters of the Universe. The most recent work I’ve been gearing up just for the show has all ’80s cartoon stuff.”
Beam said he has been a comic book fan since he was young and that’s where he draws most of his biggest inspiration.
“I’ve never lost my love for that and I love the comic book art style and I draw very comic book-type stuff,” he said.
In addition to the exhibit, Beam is offering a series of workshops that include comic book drawing and teen “Star Wars” draw-alongs.
For workshop dates and to register, visit www.caccc.org.
Godin said Beam exhibited at the arts center in 2018 and his content keeps evolving.
“It’s art and it’s amazing to look at something so captivating with shading and variances and he can do it with a pen,” she said.
“I think that’s something that really gives people the idea that they can take a class.”
Godin said with all exhibitions, the center is trying to incorporate artist workshops for the public.
“It’s not just seeing the work,” she said.
“It’s also about learning the skills and taking your natural talent and honing it.
“There’s so many options for various ages and that’s what we’re trying to do because you never know when one of those new talents could be a 14-year-old kid or a 65-year-old man.”
Godin added that for those seeing the exhibit, they’ll experience shock and awe.
“I also hope they’re able to see past their beloved characters to realize the shading, the lines and how detailed these pieces really are,” she said.
A video tour of the artwork is available on the arts center’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For more information on Beam, visit his website at www.koabeam.com.
Those attending the exhibit are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
There is no admission fee.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For more information, call 814-255-6515.
