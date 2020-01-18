The beginning of a new year is bringing in the color.
“The Gift of Color,” an exhibition by Heather Davis, will be on display Saturday through Feb. 28 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The exhibit features 40 to 50 oil paintings of area landscapes as well as portrait pieces.
“I work with oil on canvas and I also do some life-size sculptures, but much of my work is iconic landscapes and familiar places, often old buildings,” Davis said.
“Within the last two years, I started doing a project called ‘Admiration of Souls’ and it’s a commemoration of some of the art giants who were around me in Brandywine Valley, where I lived. I did very large portraits of nine of them, and it has been traveling.”
She said her work has evolved to be more about people.
“People are appearing in more and more of the landscapes now, so it’s really coming together,” Davis said.
“My portraits are not head shots, they are situational. These are artists in their environments working.
“It’s all about the souls.”
Davis grew up in Newtown Square, Delaware County, and graduated from high school with honors and received an art scholarship.
She received a bachelor’s degree in painting at Rhode Island School of Design.
After graduation, Davis worked in the building trades for many years and opened her own design/build contracting firm, leaving a trail of sculptures, murals, mosaics and other custom artwork throughout Philadelphia and the Main Line area.
A few years ago, she gave up her building endeavors to paint full time and emerged as an award-winning sculptor and oil painter in Chester County, where she lived.
Davis has since relocated to Everett, where her family is originally from, to her new residence with a large studio and shop area for a fully committed life of creating art.
Her projects include plein air and studio work of the people and places in the Allegheny Mountains.
Davis said this is the first time she is exhibiting her work at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
“I’ve only been in the area two years, and I was looking at different places locally and I took a drive to the arts center and I was really impressed,” she said.
“We got to talking, and by the time I left, I was offered a teaching job for the summer and a show. It’s really great.”
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said Davis is interesting.
“I first met her when she came to the arts center to see our facility and then mentioned she herself was an artist,” she said.
“Once she showed us her work, I knew we had to feature her. Her work is exceptional and so far past the concept of an oil painting. Her art is living, breathing pieces.”
Godin said her oil paintings are so perfect they look like photography manipulation.
“Her work is mind-blowing,” she said. “This exhibition really is about color and artistry and highlighting the beauty of the medium of oil with color and how captivating and vibrant they truly can be.”
Godin said the exhibit will show the caliber of Davis’ skill set.
“Most people just do portraits, they understand the shading and the lighting, but whenever you’re able to do that and also do scene work and landscapes and catch the light, it shows a totally different artistry of what her eye and brain can come up with,” she said.
“With portraits a lot of times, whenever you see oils, you see things that are more muted and understated, but Davis isn’t afraid of using color to enhance the person she is highlighting.”
For those who see her work, Davis is hopeful they will see the beauty around them.
“Pay attention to the colors in your world because there is so much color out there,” she said. “I want people to enjoy it.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
A gallery talk with Davis will be held at 2 p.m. with a question-and- answer session to follow.
“You get to have a personal conversation with the artist and a better understanding of the motivation behind a piece,” Godin said.
Light refreshments will be served.
There is no fee to attend the reception.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
