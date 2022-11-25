EBENSBURG, Pa. – For Charlie Moyer, writing for The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” is something he looks forward to each year.
“It takes some time, but I think I can contribute and add to the story,” the Ebensburg resident said.
“Once I get started, it flows and comes easily to me. It really gets a hold of you.”
Moyer is a regular contributor to the competition and had a chapter chosen as a winner for the summer mystery series in 2020.
“I’m ecstatic, and I’m very pleased to have been chosen,” Moyer said.
“I really enjoy it, and it gets my brain moving.”
He said this year’s story is a fun one and an interesting idea.
“You kind of get caught up in it,” Moyer said.
“You have a beginning, and you’re pretty sure you know where it’ll end, but it’s a challenge to put something in the middle that somebody will read and care about.”
With two more chapters to go, he said his objective was to move the story forward.
“The woman and the young boy gave me a good lead, and now they’re on their way home,” Moyer said.
“Now we’ll pick up on how they get to their house and where they live. I have a few ideas, and it would be neat to throw in some kind of a kink there, but it will be a happy ending.”
He said he spent a few hours writing the draft for the chapter and then, when time allowed, worked on revisions.
“I probably changed it 10 times because I didn’t like something,” Moyer said.
“I change things and then change it back, but I think all people do that.”
He said he’s looking forward to seeing what the next author does for Chapter 4.
“I enjoy reading what they write, and I’ll look at it and it’ll be something I was thinking about,” Moyer said.
“It’s neat seeing all the different ideas.”
He said “Your Story” gives newspaper readers an opportunity to show off their creative writing talents.
“It catches your eye, and I’d like to see it done more because I would get involved,” he said.
