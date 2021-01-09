Dr. Stephen Matse, internal medicine specialist, is now seeing patients at the Richland Family Health Center in College Park Plaza.
Matse is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency with Conemaugh Health System.
He has a long history of treating patients in the region, most recently at an office on Main Street in Johnstown.
Richland Family Health Center is located a 203 College Park Plaza in Johnstown.
