Dr. William F. Wright has joined the infectious disease services at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber (CSSMCW).
He will join Dr. Lawrence Beatty, Dr. David Bencie, Dr. Lakshmi Madduru, Ralph Aiken and Michelle Corle at the WindberCare Physicians Office.
Wright is an assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is a full-time, active staff member in infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Additionally, he is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Infectious Disease.
Wright received a medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and a masters of public health degree from Drexel University.
He completed his internship at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, his residency at Pennsylvania State University Medical Center, and his fellowships at Pennsylvania State University Medical Center and Yale University School of Medicine.
Wright has been practicing medicine for more than 15 years.
Wright is accepting new patients for infectious disease appointments for the following: bacterial infections, COVID-19, endocarditis, general vaccination issues, Hepatitis B or C, HIV – with complaints of acute colitis, HIV – inpatient with condition controlled, latent tuberculosis (TB), MRSA (staph) infections, osteomyelitis, recurring C. diff. colitis, recurring cellulitis, and recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs).
