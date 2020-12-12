Dr. Reece Rahman has been named as the new chief clinical officer at Community Guidance Center, in Northern Cambria.
Rahman is a graduate of the University of Michigan, and earned a doctoral education degree at Kent State University.
He served his clinical internship at the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center and completed a National Institutes of Health postdoctoral fellowship/residency at the University of Michigan Health System/Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he specialized in physical medicine and rehabilitation, with a focus upon spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury.
Rahman served as a faculty member at Pitt-Johnstown from 2004-2012, where he taught introduction to psychology, psychopathology, testing and measurement, child development, as well as advanced senior seminars in dream interpretation and couples therapy.
He resides with his wife, Joelle, and two children.
