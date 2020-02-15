“Divinely Inspired,” an exhibit hosted by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown and featuring more than 400 original student works, will be on display through March 2, 2020, at Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. The exhibit includes pieces from (clockwise from top) Megan Lee, a ninth-grader at Bishop McCort Catholic High School; Nate Mikula, a seventh-grader at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy; second-graders in Sarah Jubeck’s class at Holy Trinity School in Altoona; Kylie Durst, a fifth-grader at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy; and Isabella Gaborek, a junior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.