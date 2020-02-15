This art show is all about highlighting the divine.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown is hosting “Divinely Inspired,” an exhibition of student artwork from Catholic schools in the region, through March 2 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
More than 400 original works of art are on display, showcasing the design skills of students from kindergarten through Grade 12 from more than a dozen Catholic schools across five counties.
During the past several months, students have been using their creative freedom to design and craft pieces that blend tradition with technology. The final products represent a broad spectrum of artistic genres.
The show features drawings, paintings, sculptures, paper maché, pottery, photography, 3-D, digital and mixed media.
Beverly J. Struble, art instructor at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, and Amanda Fettro-Woodruff, visual arts instructor at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, are serving as the chairwomen of the exhibition.
“As the focus of education within the diocese highlights STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math), it’s wonderful to see our students respond creatively to different situations,” Fettro-Woodruff said.
“Through the design process, students are given the opportunity to question, explore and think critically, using the visual arts as a vehicle.”
Struble said last year’s inaugural exhibition was well received from the schools and community, and people were eager to get on board again to help put on the show.
“It is even better this year,” she said.
“Our students are creating with their God-given talents and inspiring us all along the way.”
She said in the beginning of the school year, teachers were told about the exhibition.
“There is no problem getting the art teachers to encourage their students to produce something for this art show,” Struble said.
“It’s about the creative process and how it unfolds.”
The show has 10 pieces for juniors and 10 pieces for seniors from students at Bishop McCort, Bishop Carroll and Bishop Guilfoyle in Altoona.
From fifth- through 10th-graders, teachers were able to submit five pieces for each of those grades.
Kindergarten through fourth grade have been combined to create a mosaic of color that has been displayed together and features small squares of work from every student within those grades.
Creations were based on curriculum that students have been learning in art class.
Sophia Morocco, a seventh-grader at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, has a keyhole project in the show with a dream world depicted inside the keyhole.
“I drew a mixture of many different things in it, nothing was related or in one place,” she said. “I used all marker on the inside and used paint and pastel on the outside.”
She said her inspiration for her art was different places that she likes to go and things she likes to do.
“I just kind of put them all together and it’s an abstract piece,” Morocco said.
She said she started working on the piece in October and worked on it at school, completing it within two weeks.
“I feel really thankful that I’m able to be a part of this because I love doing art,” Morocco said.
“I really like marker, but I like using all mediums and getting more experience.”
This is the first time she will have her art on display.
“I’m so excited and it feels awesome,” Morocco said.
“I’m excited to see everyone’s pieces, not just mine, and the different kinds of artwork from all these different grade levels.”
Bishop McCort senior Minjong Ethan Kim created an acrylic painting collage piece.
“I collaged a newspaper background and painted the Statue of Liberty to represent freedom in America,” he said.
“As an international student, it’s really nice to have freedom in the United States and I wanted to show that.”
Kim said he started his piece two weeks ago, working on it every day in school.
“This is a great opportunity, and I’m so happy that my work was chosen to be in the show,” he said.
“I love art and try to create my art every week and come up with new ideas. I use all kinds of materials.”
Kim, who is exhibiting his work for the first time, said he is looking forward to attending the awards ceremony and seeing everyone’s work.
“I’m also excited to show my artwork to my host family,” he said.
Struble said through the project, she is hopeful students will have a greater appreciation for art and find the joy in creating.
“It’s also about solution seeking, the creative part of the brain helps them find answers to things and it opens up pathways when they’re moving their hand back and forth across the paper,” she said.
“It’s teaching them to feel and love something just for the sake of the colors and the shapes.”
The work will be judged by Matt Lamb, creative director at Bottle Works, and winners will be selected in each grade in a variety of categories and presented with ribbons.
An awards ceremony will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bottle Works, where winners will be recognized.
This year, the top senior student will receive a $500 scholarship along with a paint can and brush sculpture award designed by Bishop McCort student Annah Lovette.
The event will feature student musicians from Bishop McCort, as well as refreshments.
“This isn’t just an opportunity to stand there and look at crayons and colored pencils,” Struble said.
“This is an opportunity for people from all different walks of life and different communities to come together and get to know each other and celebrate the fact that we have so many talented students,” Struble said.
Jo-Ann Semko, the diocese’s director of education, said the arts and performing arts are critical to developing the whole child.
“At a time when these programs are being cut or eliminated across the country, it is great to see that the arts are thriving in our diocesan schools,” she said.
For those who see the exhibit, Struble is hopeful people will recognize the talent in the region.
“I hope they appreciate what we have here,” she said.
“Our children are amazing and they can do amazing things, and everyone needs to keep reminding them and help them do amazing things,” she said.
There is no admission to the exhibition.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.