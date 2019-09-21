The remainder of the 2019 season at Windber’s Arcadia Theater will offer a variety of musical genres to keep patrons entertained.
Jerry Ledney, executive director of the theater, said when choosing the season, they look for shows that will appeal to patrons.
“We look back at our history and see what was popular and we also try to get in different types of shows,” he said.
He said the season offers diversity and has something for everyone’s musical tastes, including rock ’n’ roll, pop and holiday favorites.
“We try to touch as many genres of music as we can,” Ledney said.
Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The rock sound of Hollywood Nights – A Bob Seger Experience will be heard Saturday.
With a rock-solid history of giving it their all at every performance and unwavering dedication to the do-it-yourself work ethic, the band has helped define today’s top tribute acts.
Seger’s music put rock ’n’ roll back in touch with its roots, and the band is striving to bring this past experience alive.
“They were here a couple of years ago and it was one of the best and most high-energy shows that we’ve had at the theater,” Ledney said.
Tickets are $32, $36 and $39.
The theater will go disco when Night Fever – The Bee Gees Tribute performs Oct. 26.
The group’s mission is to interpret the hits of the Bee Gees as authentically and as near perfection as possible while giving the show its own personal touch.
Audiences can expect to here hits such as “Jive Talking,” “Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive” and “How Deep Is Your Love.”
“This is a great, high-energy show that will have people leaving the theater smiling,” Ledney said. “People know all of this music and they will enjoy the evening.”
Tickets are $32, $36 and $39.
The holiday season will be ushered in when Ornament – Music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs on Nov. 16.
The 11-piece rock orchestra specializes as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and offers a full musical production complete with a sound system and a light show.
Using traditional carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music, Ornament’s show tells the tale of a real Christmas story. A story of Christmas wishes being answered.
“We’ve had them at the theater twice before and it sold out both times,” Ledney said.
Tickets are $32, $36 and $39.
The season will conclude Dec. 11 with The Everly Brothers Experience Christmas Show.
Brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed celebrate the genetic intimacy in the harmonies created by Don and Phil Everly.
When the guitar became electric, the Everly Brothers bridged the gap between country and rhythm and blues, creating rock ’n’ roll that had never been heard.
“We had them at the theater last season. We don’t usually do a show with the same group the following season, but the feedback from this show was so tremendous,” Ledney said. “They do a holiday show and we thought it would be a nice show to offer since they were so popular.”
Tickets are $30, $34 and $38.
To order tickets, call 814-467-9070 or visit www.arcadiawindber.com.
