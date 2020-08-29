Magisterial District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Somerset County, was sworn in as first vice president of the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania.
She has been a member of the statewide association for several years, serving as an assistant webmaster and chairperson of its technical committee.
In 2019, Mankamyer was elected by her colleagues to the position of second vice president.
Mankamyer was sworn in by fellow Somerset County District Judge Sandra Stevanus.
