This exhibit will have you looking at art in a completely new way.
“Artists & Their Art & the People Behind the Scenes,” a premier medium at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County featuring the digitally painted photo manipulations by Zone Patcher, of Johnstown, will be on display Saturday through April 3 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center gallery, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said the exhibit is unique because Patcher’s style is so different, and it’s important to showcase the technology that can be combined with art.
“I think he has close to if not over 100 different pieces in the show, and what’s really exciting is he will have some live works moving on a television screen that’s set up, so that when people walk in, they’ll be able to see his work live and on a loop streaming,” she said.
“The 2D pieces will be on the wall of the faces and other works, so I think it’s really cool that we can feature the live 3D digital while doing the 2D that’s printed.”
Patcher said he has been working, creating the new art form for the past 10 years – combining fractals and photography – which has consisted of experimenting in math-based art, 3D fractals, 3D fractal collages, 3D fractal photo manipulations, fractal photo collages and digital fractal paintings along with 3D fractal animations and 3D fractals moveable art in videos.
“These portraits will allow the subjects the opportunity to reexamine their own relationship with their self-image,” he said. “Over the decades, we have been conditioned to see ourselves as the best looking and most beautiful we can be. The initial emotional response that these unique portraits provide could be examined as to how or why we react to a different view of ourselves.”
He said his tools are a camera, computer, mouse and software that create a complex abstracted collection of hallucinatory realism mixed with humor and intellect.
“I use my skills to address progressive social issues and to express my private and secret personal statements,” Patcher said. “I deconstruct the norm and reconstruct and modify my reinterpretation in creating a new paradigm and modern view that encompasses the digital tools available to me to express myself as a 21st century electronic digital folk artist, self-taught and still learning.”
He said he is aware that people who view the exhibition have never seen this genre of digital art before because he is the only local artist who can create these dense and complex modalities of avant-garde metamorphic masterpieces.
“This exhibition is a tribute to the incredibly talented artists whose efforts create powerfully beautiful personal works that inspire and motivate me,” Patcher said. “It also is a wonderful collaboration with the artists who trusted me enough to photograph them knowing that I would reconstruct their images into 21st century digital fractal portraits.”
He said the artists create works that are seen by many patrons and fans.
“I felt it’s time to show the portraits of these creative artists who need to be seen and appreciated as much as their creative efforts,” Patcher said. “I also wanted to include the dedicated professionals who work behind the scenes and whose efforts and hard work lay the groundwork for the artists to display their works.”
He added that he has been working on the concept for more than three years and is proud to bring the first all-computer and math-based digital exhibition in the 52-year history of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
“I see this exhibition as a historic cultural event,” Patcher said.
Godin said each piece of Patcher’s work turns out differently, whether it’s more abstract looking or simplistic, where you can see the original piece through it.
“It’s up to the interpretation of what he wants to convey in how it starts to unfold with the way the coloring will merge or blend, and I think it really creates a captivating appearance,” she said. “Each one has the same look because it’s the same medium, but they are so ridiculously different.”
For those who see the exhibit, Godin believes they’ll be taken aback and struck with awe at something that is different to the community.
“Even though they are prints, it’s truly a digital exhibition,” she said.
“Art is moving into a very computerized age, where artists can manipulate their work or do 3D printing or laser cutting and engraving, so there’s so much that starts to fuse different mediums together and this is just the start of something.”
To celebrate the exhibition, an opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. March 7.
A gallery talk with Patcher will be held at 2 p.m. with a question-and- answer session to follow.
“People can go to a gallery and see wonderful works of art, but it’s special to be able to experience it whenever you get to meet an artist and hear their passion for why they did what they did,” Godin said. “It changes the piece and what it means to you and the experience you have by hearing their words.”
Light refreshments will be served.
There is no fee to attend the reception.
Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.