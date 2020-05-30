Dean Carpenter

If you had a nickel for every time someone has said new normal during the past three months, it would be like a second stimulus check. Without a doubt, this is an unprecedented time and the government has taken some unprecedented measures to try and keep some sense of normalcy. But desperate times call for desperate measures.
Unfortunately, when people become desperate and vulnerable, the scammers and fraudsters out there rub their hands together and cackle with delight as they cook up new schemes.
This is the time to be as vigilant as ever against fraud with uneasiness and uncertainty at an all-time high. However, the federal government just threw a wrench into that approach for nearly 4 million people. While many people have already received their stimulus check (up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples) via direct deposit to their bank accounts, some are still awaiting their stimulus relief.
For those who did not have a bank account linked with their tax return, paper checks have been mailed to their homes – until last week.
Now, the Bureau of Fiscal Service (part of the Treasury Department), has determined that about 4 million people will receive prepaid debit cards with their stimulus money loaded on them instead of a paper check.
When you receive the debit card in the mail, you are to call the phone number on the card and provide your Social Security number to activate the card and access the funds loaded on it.
At first, this sounds like a scam, but it is legitimate if the following apply (per the IRS website):
• The stimulus debit card arrives in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services.
• Visa will appear on the front of the card.
• The back of the card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank, N.A.
• Information included with the card will explain that the card is an Economic Impact Payment Card.
There have already been numerous accounts of people throwing away, cutting up or shredding these debit cards because it seemed too fishy.
If you find yourself in that unfortunate situation, you are to call customer service at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at 800-240-8100 to try and get your card reissued.
Good luck with that.
While I don’t think it is the new normal that legitimate prepaid debit cards are mailed out and want you to call back with your personal information to verify the card, these are extraordinary times.
If you haven’t received your stimulus yet, double check your mail over the next few weeks.
Dean Carpenter is a CPA and co-owner of Carpenter Financial Services in downtown Johnstown.
