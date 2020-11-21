David Mastovich

Statistically speaking, it’s likely you’ve seen the movie “Rocky.” Even if you haven’t seen the whole thing, you’ve probably seen bits of it.
If you have, then you’ll probably remember the training montage that ends with Rocky running up the steep steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, turning to enjoy a panoramic view of the city, and raising his arms in victory.
That scene always gives me goosebumps.
Seeing somebody – even a fictional character – overcome a difficult obstacle through sheer determination is invigorating to me.
For others, that scene might be a complete dud.
They’ve seen it and understand what’s happening – they just don’t give a care.
Ditto for the end of “Casablanca,” “Titanic” or a dozen others. Emotionally moving for some, bland and uninteresting to others.
Some people will want to hear what you have to say. It’ll stir up a response inside them that will drive them to take action.
Others won’t care for any number of reasons.
The trick is to only tell that story to the first group – the segment of your market that you know cares about what you’re saying.
First, you have to know who that segment is. It’s hard to address them specifically, otherwise.
Once you’ve identified those people, your job of finding new customers becomes a whole lot simpler.
We worked with another client and their incredible team on this exact problem. Our marketing insights and storytelling combined with top-notch leadership and dedicated employees helped them achieve 10 times the growth.
Drilling down into their ideal market segments or tiers helped their business development and go to market strategy.
From there, we helped tell their story through public relations and business storytelling that conveyed the brand reputation that they deserved to their target audiences.
The results speak for themselves.
Most businesses don’t do this. Most marketers don’t do this. And the ones who do could almost certainly get more insight from digging deeper into the available data.
Effective, real segmentation can be the difference between a marketing budget that produces an ROI and one that just vanishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.