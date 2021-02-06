David Mastovich

It’s Super Bowl time. What does that mean to you from a marketing standpoint for your company? What takeaways might you have for your personal brand storytelling?
Super Bowl LV. Wow. The 55th version of the Super Bowl – as a game, week, advertising showcase and overall entertainment extravaganza.
From Super Bowl I, which wasn’t even called the Super Bowl, to today. We’ve seen some great, some not so great and some downright lousy football games. But we’ve always seen and heard all kinds of stories.
Year-in and year-out that’s the one thing we’ve always been able to count on. The early Super Bowls weren’t as packed with stories as today, when the buzz begins well before the official media day and includes stories about players, their families, the team, the fans, the ads, the parties and so much more.
So many stories, so much information. And most of us tune in, watch, check out and read multiple stories, multiple times leading up to, during and right after the game.
Which stories stand out? And why? Which ones do we remember?
We’ve said or actually heard, “It’s about the blocking and tackling, getting back to the basics. Focusing on the process, doing well at what you need to do again and again, the blocking and tackling of your business.” Yes, this is about the blocking and tackling of marketing and also the blocking and tackling of storytelling for Super Bowl week.
Here are six rules of marketing I follow during Super Bowl week and beyond:
• First, my definition of marketing starts with clearly defining who you want to reach, influence, engage and connect with. Clearly defining those target markets. This is critical with all marketing and for every one of your stories. And it’s even more important during Super Bowl week when we’re bombarded with messaging. If the people trying to reach all of us during this Super Bowl week haven’t clearly defined who they want to reach, influence, connect and engage with, they’re in trouble. You can’t reach everybody or even close to everybody unless, of course, you’re able to spend the $5.6 million for an ad during the Super Bowl.
• The second part of rule of marketing is finding out what they want and need by asking them through marketing intel or marketing research. You’ve clearly defined your target audiences of customers, prospects, employees, referral sources, centers of influence. Now it’s time to do marketing intel, marketing research so you can ask them what they think, feel, want and need.
• Then your third step is to develop what they told you they want and need. Listen to what they said. Tweak your offerings, product, service and content based on what you’ve heard.
• The fourth step is to give it to them when and where they want it, at a price they’re willing to pay. Price is integral to marketing and your marketing expertise. And that’s essential to the storytelling aspect.
• The fifth component of real marketing is to tell them about it again. This is what most people think is marketing, branding, advertising, public relations and digital marketing. The problem is that this is just a small piece. Creative and memorable storytelling through the right channel, to the right person, at the right time is important.
• The next step is to monitor what happened. Ask customers and prospects more questions. Listen, learn, ideate and adjust.
Marketing is not a one-time thing, it’s ongoing and an investment. It’s a major part of the lifeblood of any company.
Think of the companies that leverage the Super Bowl the best. Not just the multi-million-dollar ad buyers, but the smaller companies that find a way to be tied to the Super Bowl. The businesses that gain exposure and revenue from it.
