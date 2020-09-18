David Mastovich

There are two target audiences that should be obvious to all of us, yet many companies neglect these critical, essential target markets.
Referral sources are the first of these essential target markets. When I speak across the country to CEO groups, groups of marketers or leaders, I say, “Tell me about your system related to your referral sources and centers of influence. How do you track, study and analyze those people who refer business to you?”
Typically, I get this look of befuddlement. Here’s why. The vast majority of companies don’t approach their referral sources as the core target audience.
I’m amazed at how many don’t really even track who referred them business.
To take your referral source marketing to another level you need to track your referral sources.
It’s even more important to thank your referral sources.
Again, I’m amazed when I ask groups, “How do you thank your referral sources?” Some will get really uncomfortable
and say, “I haven’t always thanked them.” Others will say, “I thanked this one with a text or I thanked them with an email.”
You should show your appreciation in multiple ways. Some people might think thanking
by text is enough. If you want to thank them via text to make it quick, do so. But follow up with a written thank you – that’s the standard across any generation.
If you send a written thank you that goes in the mail, they’ll save that.
You can also thank them with a creative video. I use BombBomb video email as a tool. It’s a way for me to quickly produce videos and send out a heartfelt message. The referral sources can see me on screen for 15, 20 seconds.
You can send an email, but if you use a combination of texts, email, written thank you, maybe something creative on the video side, you’ve made a positive impression and they’re going to send you more referrals.
Next, you should update your referral sources. If someone refers you and you get business as a result of the referral, let the referral source know.
Even prior to that, you should update them and say, “Thanks for the referral. I’m meeting with so-and-so next week, I’ll let you know how it goes.”
Then after the meeting, you can say, “Met with so-and-so, meeting went well. I pitched them on X. I’ll let you know what happens.”
When you close the deal, it also is another chance to connect. “Thank you again for this referral, it worked out great.
“They are now a client.”
Next, you should remember to ask for the referrals. If you’ve never got a referral, ask for one.
If you’ve had them in the past, ask for more. That’s the first neglected target audience.
Now, I’m not talking about health care, where they treat referral sources because referral sources actually are their business.
I’m talking about any company, professional services firm, a manufacturing firm, an energy company, law firm, architect, you can build a referral source marketing program.
The second major target market that’s obvious, but neglected is employees. I’ve discussed this target audience quite a bit.
I call it B to E storytelling.
B to E communications, B to E marketing. B to E stands for business to employees.
Now more than ever, you need to be focusing on employees as a target market. When you do B to E marketing, you use the tenants of marketing on your employees.
You ask them questions and listen to their feedback. This means you do marketing intel about your employees and with your employees. You’re asking them again and again, both qualitative open-ended questions and even official surveys.
You’re asking them questions, you’re finding out from them, and then you’re listening and adapting to how they want to communicate.
You’re communicating in multiple channels, multiple ways and you’re using repetition of message.
You’re creating the story by them, with them and for them, these are things you do for your customers.
The marketing intel will help you learn about your customers. Ask questions. Listen to the feedback.
Next, you should try to communicate to them again and again. Finally, you should try to create the content in a manner that they want it to be created and how they want to consume it.
Tell a creative story again and again, and follow up to see if they understood the story. Are they being moved by it, and is it making an impact?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.