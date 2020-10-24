David Mastovich

Marketing personas often begin as a creative idea or a theory that is put into practice.
When the concept or persona works, others begin to follow.
More and more people begin to buy into the idea and the persona figuratively grows.
Sounds good, right? It’s working, isn’t it?
Then, people take the original idea and try to make money off of it. Sometimes, corners are cut. Other people apply the idea or concept but aren’t as good at it as the original people who started it.
The quality associated with the persona gradually decreases.
During the past decade, the term marketing persona – defined as a composite sketch of a key segment of an audience – emerged as a word used to help people better understand and better utilize segmentation.
Sometimes, the persona misses the mark in that regard.
Segmentation is a major part of marketing.
Marketing is the most misperceived and misunderstood of the major business disciplines – marketing, finance, sales, IT, human capital and legal operations. Segmentation is the most misperceived and misunderstood part of marketing.
So, the idea of using personas to help people better understand segmentation initially was good, but like all good ideas, it gets mimicked and copied and watered down.
Personas originally were a way to describe a segment. The marketing team would come up with a name for that persona.
But there is a fine line between real segmentation and stereotyping. When we stereotype, it creates confusion and problems.
I’ve talked to organizations large and small, and with leadership teams throughout the United States.
We discuss the four requirements of effective segmentation.
Segmentation has got to be: Accessible, actionable, differentiable and measurable.
There are five types of segmentation: Demographic, geographic, psychographic, behavioral and firmographic.
To truly be effective segmentation, we need to have six unique variables from these five types of segmentation.
A couple things typically happen when I’m discussing segmentation with a client. Sometimes they’ll say, “We’ve got this. We already do that.”
I usually reply, “OK, great.”
Every now and then, someone really is doing it well. But more often, someone is thinking they’re doing it well, but they’re actually missing an opportunity, and eventually, we show them why.
The second thing that happens when you introduce segmentation is the tendency for the client to overthink it during the workshop. Not everyone has a marketing acumen, just as not everyone has a financial or operations acumen.
So, I understand that years ago personas were intended to alleviate stress and make marketing simpler.
The problem is, the process has been simplified so much that we’re tossing out names associated with a persona and all that does is create problems in the organization.
The original goal was to help people better understand segmentation. It was to get people to feel as if they could leverage segmentation. It started out OK, but gradually led to stereotypes and ineffective use of segmentation.
Personas miss the mark if you aren’t making sure that the four requirements of segmentation are met, or if you aren’t using the five different types of segmentation or aren’t stretching to use six variables.
