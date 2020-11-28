David Mastovich

Let’s say you’re at a conference or a dinner and you find yourself listening to somebody tell a story.
And the story is boring you to no end.
You don’t understand what this person is talking about and you’re trying to figure out how to politely leave the area before you fall asleep.
Sound familiar? It should.
We’ve all been there. And it’s miserable.
The trouble is: That story wasn’t meant for you. You weren’t the target audience, but the storyteller didn’t realize it. And the story wasn’t memorable or engaging or you would have been pulled in.
Those same storytelling miscues are what kill most marketing efforts. Probably yours, too.
Sorry.
Companies think they know who they want to reach but they actually don’t. They also think the story they’re telling is going to resonate but it doesn’t.
If you want a story to resonate, you increase your odds of success exponentially by making sure the person you’re talking to actually cares about what you’re saying.
In the marketing world, we call this segmentation, split your market and audience up into logical chunks that are likely to resonate with a given message.
The alternatives are to take a “spray and pray” approach.
To say your piece to nobody in particular and hope that somebody in the massive crowd gives you a moment’s attention. Or to think you’re doing segmentation well when you’re really not.
An astounding number of our clients came to us having done zero segmentation or insufficient segmentation – they had identified some characteristics of their target market but stopped digging before they struck the thick vein of gold.
Their messaging, though targeted to some extent, still wasn’t moving the needle.
And, unsurprisingly, lackluster results persuaded them that marketing was a waste of money.
One client my company worked with in the physical rehabilitation field saw amazing results after our services.
We helped them achieve five times the growth by finding the gold hidden within their existing marketing data, using that information to hone their brand and messaging, and sharpened their online and offline marketing operations to peak efficiency.
But it started with segmentation – identifying their ideal customers and referral sources
and building around that insight to create explosive growth.
It’s just one of many examples of how doing real drill-down segmentation is crucial to marketing, and growing, your business.
