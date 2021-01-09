David Mastovich

We’re more than a week into a new year. Looking back on the challenging calendar year that recently ended, it’s evident that communication was the most important tool for all of us in 2020.
A global event such as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that what matters comes down to how well we communicate; how often we communicate; what we communicate; when and where we communicate.
From a business perspective, companies that were able to quickly communicate to all their constituencies about how they were adapting and innovating to the pandemic were the ones able to turn things around, and in best case scenarios, even grow.
They were able to quickly communicate in multiple channels to multiple leaders who were able to communicate with employees, peers and the other stakeholders.
They were able to motivate, educate and inspire their teams to survive and then thrive through 2020.
Leaders who took the time to show that they did care – and how they were caring with specific actions – made a lasting impression.
These leaders adjusted to this thing called Zoom in 2020.
Prior to COVID-19, some of us probably utilized the Zoom app for 5% to 10% of our communication, maybe 15%. Others might not have even known what Zoom was prior to last year.
Leaders and companies quickly leveraged Zoom, Skype or WebEx in their messaging.
I hope we all learned in 2020 that there are all many ways to apply these same lessons when we again are able
to frequently communicate face to face in the business world.
We learned that face to face is still incredible, and it’s the most powerful, valuable and healthy form of communication. We need some kind of human interaction.
But we also learned that we don’t need as much as we thought.
My hope is that eventually we realize that we don’t have to require everybody to work from the same place on a daily basis when things “return to normal.”
We evolved in the last 20 years to see more and more people implementing hybrids – spending some time working from home or having people who weren’t necessarily in their market that were still a part of the team.
Think about it. If we’re saying to everybody that they must drive in to the office five days a week to spend 60% to 80% of your time not really interacting face to face anyway, perhaps it’s time to rethink the game plan.
We’ve closed that gap and reduced the fears of so many people who thought that you couldn’t do predominantly Zoom calls, or that you couldn’t do remote work for every single team member during at least a portion of their week.
We had people who thought, “I need to be in the office and I don’t know that I like this technology. I don’t like not having the interaction.”
As we eventually emerge from the pandemic, hopefully safe and healthy, let’s maintain the hybrid model in 2021. Let’s try to maximize both ways of doing business.
Let’s keep the efficiencies of not driving through the commute every day to sit in a cube and barely talk to anyone. But we then have to make sure that we communicate as strongly as we can on Zoom and in other ways.
Let’s still have face-to-face contact to build that strong relationship, to energize each other and to have the true team.
Let’s combine the best of both worlds as we move into 2021.
