David Mastovich

Making customers happy lowers your cost of selling. Imagine that.
Makes complete sense and many of you probably already thought this.
A team of researchers decided to test it. They gathered two decades worth of data from 128 publicly traded companies.
Their analysis showed that a one-point increase in the American Customer Satisfaction Index Score lowered a firm’s future cost of selling (COS) by almost 3% – amounting to $138 million dollars in savings annually.
If you knew you could lower your cost of sales by 3%, you’d jump at that prospect. But it’s even better than to get that savings, you would increase your customers’ satisfaction with the company.
If you’re in charge of your company’s marketing, you can explain to the leadership team the economic value of customer satisfaction and the corresponding reduction in cost of sales.
If you’re the CEO, president, owner or CFO, you now have the empirical evidence to support what you might have already thought. And you can feel more comfortable investing in marketing to enhance your customer experience.
Instinctively, you probably thought that happier customers stay customers and they talk about you to other customers.
We all know word of mouth is the best form of marketing.
What this means to you in your leadership role in the business is this:
• Improving your customer experience drives your marketing and it can lower your cost of selling.
• Focusing on the customer experience requires marketing research, marketing intel, listening and building your story around what you hear. But, also changing and tweaking things when you learn from your customers.
The customer journey is a good thing to think about. But the potential problem with the customer journey approach is that it ends with the purchase.
Customer experience goes way beyond the purchase and it drives future behavior.
Now that we’re in the holiday season, think about Butterball Turkey. They have the Butterball Turkey Hotline that anyone, customer or not, can call to hear tips on how to cook their turkey on Thanksgiving.
This is about the customer experience, not just the customer journey. It’s a subtle yet huge difference.
Butterball realizes that customers view the entire experience ... not just the journey to decide whether to buy and then to make the purchase.
Customer experience has to drive everything you do at the company and most importantly, marketing has to continually gain an understanding of what that customer experience is.
Marketing has to gather insights about current, prospective and past customers.
They need to find out what the competition is doing.
