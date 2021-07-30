A group of young women will represent the area at Johnstown’s amateur baseball event.
For the All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament, 29 girls will serve as ambassadors.
Katelin Lindrose, an ambassador adviser, said the girls are ages 17 to 20, and are an integral part of the tournament.
“The girls are helping to fundraise for the tournament, and their role this year has primarily been focused on selling opening night tickets, weekly passes and obtaining ads for our annual program book,” she said.
“They really are crushing it this year, and working really hard. The community support has been absolutely outstanding.
“They have gone above and beyond, and we are looking at one of our biggest program books in years. And, the number of tickets presold is astronomical.”
Engaging the crowds
The ambassadors will attend the opening night game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, and will be on hand when the Johnstown team takes the field throughout the week to engage the crowds.
Girls also are out at each field over the course of the tournament.
“Throughout the week, you will see at least two or three ambassadors at every day game, greeting players and parents, and they’re there to answer any questions people might have,” Lindrose said.
“They will also be selling 50/50 tickets, programs and commemorative bracelets, and they act as the middleman in terms of helping to get supplies out to the field crews or with whatever managers need.”
On opening night, an ambassadors’ parade will be held, where the girls ride into the stadium in convertible Corvettes.
“They get to enjoy the atmosphere that night and watch their hard work pay off,” Lindrose said.
“There will also be a meet-and-greet with the ambassadors, which the little girls always love because they look up to them and they want to be like them when they get older. We like to give that experience.”
The ambassadors also attend the players’ meet-and-greet and registration event and the players’ banquet.
More than 50 applicants
This year, 55 applications were submitted.
Candidates go through an interview process and complete essays on what the tournament means to the city and why they want to be an ambassador.
“We look for a wide variety of schools and areas to be represented, and for girls who have some knowledge or connection to baseball or softball,” Lindrose.
“We want well-rounded individuals who aren’t just a pretty face. We want the hard workers who are passionate and will go out and give it their all. We also look for those who are involved in their communities.”
Returning this year are Sarah Evans and Angelina Petro, who served as ambassadors in previous years.
“These are two excellent girls, and they bring experience and leadership to the group,” Lindrose said.
Represent city
She said being a AAABA ambassador is an experience like no other.
“It’s a chance to get to represent your city and meet people from all over the East Coast that you might not have had a chance to do before,” Lindrose said.
“It gives the girls the opportunity to make friends with people who might become your lifelong best friend. It also creates a great networking environment with the people they meet, and the connections they make from the tournament that we hope will provide them with success in the future.”
This year’s ambassadors are:
• Rylee Adams, daughter of Robert Armstrong and Robyn Adams, is a 2021 graduate of Forest Hills High School, Sidman. She will attend West Virginia University.
• Hailey Anderson, daughter of Robert and Elyse Anderson, is a senior at Westmont Hilltop High School.
• Isabelle Buksa, daughter of Damian and Staci Buksa, is a senior at Ferndale Area High School.
• Lochlyn Chase, daughter of Grady and Michelle Chase, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Ally Diamond, daughter of Steve and Dawn Diamond, is a 2021 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. She will attend Pitt-Johnstown.
• Alexis Ditosti, daughter of Joe and Annette Ditosti, is a senior at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, Ebensburg.
• Sarah Evans, daughter of Jeffrey and Christina Evans, is a 2020 graduate of Central Cambria High School. She is a sophomore at St. Francis University, Loretto.
• Brenna Fisher, daughter of Jennifer Fisher, is a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Alana Fletcher, daughter of Scott and Melissa Fletcher, is a 2021 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. She is working toward a real estate license.
• Gina Gaye, daughter of Glenn and Lori Gaye, is a senior at Windber Area High School.
• Makenna Horner, daughter of Jason and Tammy Horner, is a 2020 graduate of Richland High School. She is a sophomore at St. Francis University.
• Julia Horwath, daughter of Jerry and Amy Horwath, is a 2021 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. She will attend Slippery Rock University.
• Riley Hunter, daughter of Chris and Judy Hunter, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Jacyln Instone, daughter of Craig and Kristen Instone, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Isabella Kekich, daughter of Jason and Stefanie Kekich, is a senior at Greater Johnstown High School.
• Lexington Koeck, daughter of Matt and Patti Koeck, is a senior at Forest Hills High School, Sidman.
• Elizabeth Kovalchik, daughter of Vincent and Lisa Kovalchik, is a senior at Westmont Hilltop High School.
• Camryn Lorence, daughter of Doug and Letitia Lorence, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Charlotte Marx, daughter of Laura Boxen, is a senior at Windber Area High School.
• Morgan McGuire, daughter of Scott and Lisa McGuire, is a 2021 graduate of Somerset Area High School. She will attend Washington and Jefferson College.
• Giavona Mondi, daughter of Michael and Deana Mondi, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Jordan Oleksa, daughter of Anthony and Kristie Oleksa, is a senior at Conemaugh Valley High School.
• Olivia Patrick, daughter of Kevin Patrick and Lori Nix, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Angelina Petro, daughter of Steve and Caroline Petro, is a 2020 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. She is a sophomore at St. Francis University.
• Madeline Ringler, granddaughter of Sandy Anderson, is a senior at Richland High School.
• Sara Rovansek, daughter of James and Natalie Rovansek, is a 2021 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. She will attend Seton Hill University.
• Sarah Sorchilla, daughter of Charles and Shelley Sorchilla, is a 2021 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. She will attend Slippery Rock University.
• Lauren Sprincz, daughter of Greg and Jackie Sprincz, is a 2021 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School. She will attend Duquesne University.
• Olivia Walker, daughter of Edward and Celeste Walker, is a senior at North Star High School, Boswell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.