'Creative expression': Johnstown's first poet laureates inducted into lifelong roles

Out of 70 submissions Joyce Robley and Mike Gruber were selected to be Johnstown's first poet laureates and inducted into their life-long positions during a special ceremony held Tuesday at City Hall.
"It's absolutely huge for me," Robley said.
Her poem, "January," focused on her childhood, riding with her mother in a beat-up truck to deliver wood to Johnstown residents in the winter.
The Somerset Area teacher called poetry a "grounding rod" for her life that helps her navigate the world.
"Creative expression is so important," she said.
Winning the competition was a surprise for her, but a welcome one.
Gruber was just as surprised about being named to the role.
"I was blown over by it," he said.
Gruber's poem, "The War is Over," examines his father's battle with cancer.
"It's amazing that this city is doing this for poetry," he said.
Gruber is looking forward to advancing the art form and added that it'd be his "dream" to get the students in the area involved in poetry.
'Understand our community'
Artist Asa Ana came up with the idea to create the position and contest out of a desire to "hyper localize" the U.S. Poet Laureate title in order to build community.
"What better way to understand our community than through poetry," he said.
Now that Gruber and Robley have been appointed, they will be responsible for further cultivating the art in the community.
They will participate in public readings, community initiatives and collaborate with other cultural leaders and organizations to promote their craft.
The poets will also have to pen more than five poems and do more than four public readings.
Frank Janakovic, Johnstown mayor, said he sees the designations as a piece of the collage the community has created out of the arts.
He presented Gruber and Robley with proclamations from the city that made them the laureates.
"Music, arts and poetry combine to make a better Johnstown," Janakovic said. "I think it's a very nice honor."
Janakovic congratulated the winners and the others who submitted their work for consideration.
Expressions of 'love'
Out of the 70 submissions, a panel of five volunteers from the community determined 10 finalists and poets Jim Daniels, of Carnegie Mellon University, and Toi Derricotte, of the University of Pittsburgh, selected the final five poems.
That led to Robley and Gruber having tied for the position and three honorable mentions.
Ana said throughout the process there was a lot learned about Johnstown and the most used word in the poems was "love."
An anthology of all submissions is set to be published and Ana is going to use stanzas from the poems in an art installation at 126 Walnut St., where he is currently living.
His project converted a traditional bedroom into a "living poem" and is titled "Stanza in Blue."
More information about that exhibit can be found at www.stanzainblue.org.