Craig Saylor

The year 2020 is now entering its 11th month, and while much of 2020 was well beyond any previous standard of struggle or stress, it is required, if we seek to build a better world in 2021, to reflect on the lessons of this past year.
Every October, we focus on the recognition of improvements made in the quality of health care. Last year, in talking about these improvements, I shared details regarding the final months of my mother’s life.
In only a few months after her passing, COVID-19 sprang onto the world stage, and the practices in health care that seemed to be ambitious at the time have become the new standard for health-care delivery. While telehealth, home services and revisions to our recording of medical records have been ambitions of years past, the pressing reality of our years-long national pandemic have expedited their advancement.
COVID-19 has forced us to reassess the methods of our health-care delivery. But more than this, it has brought us to reckon with the gross inequality of access to health care in the United States.
While the delivery of care has advanced technologically, access to these advancements has remained subject to the current condition: runaway costs in insurance and services has created a system of individual health care rationing; co-premiums, copays, annual deductibles, etc., have created a scenario where, even with insurance, a huge portion of the insured find themselves unable to access the services they’ve paid for.
Even more face a consequence as severe as any illness: bankruptcy. Out of the roughly 500,000 bankruptcies per year, it is estimated roughly half are tied to medical bills. Americans are right to ration their health, even if the long-term consequences of doing so are devastating.
These problems aren’t inventions of our current pandemic.
They’re accentuated by it.
Even before the pandemic, the current system of health-care delivery drove capital investment to the wealthiest ZIP codes, while denying the most basic of services to less prosperous regions; from the inner cities to the Appalachians, many Americans just aren’t perceived as worth the money.
And in an economic recession, where each month jobless claims exceed the height of 2007-08, this is only more true. With many of the recently unemployed living in these same communities, it is difficult to see the incentive for any investment whatever. In these communities – our communities – outcomes simply don’t matter, as they either don’t possess insurance or are in too precarious a situation to use it.
They are denied health care, both by cost and literal lack of access, until it’s too late.
It’s never maintenance, only emergency.
If these simple terms of cost and access are used to understand our situation, we can certainly establish a case for a need to change our system.
The realities of 2020 and COVID-19 have taught us much, including what we don’t know.
What we do know is that our current system enables deep disparities in access to care, keeping us from the desired ends of access, low cost and quality outcomes.
Let’s use this time to create a new normal in health care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.