Pull out those cowboy boots and hats and get ready to go a little bit country.
Platinum-selling country singer/songwriter Brett Eldredge will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
He has established himself as one of country music’s smoothest-singing vocal powerhouses, biggest radio heavy-hitters and most entertaining, arena-packing showmen.
“We’re grateful that every March McAneny Brothers Inc. does a show here at 1st Summit Arena, and Brett Eldredge is the show they’re bringing this year,” said Jason Blumenfeld, the arena’s general manager.
Eldredge last played at the arena in 2014 as a special guest to country artist Billy Currington.
“It’s neat to see the progression of the artists who come here,” Blumenfeld said.
Eldredge’s current hit “Love Someone” recently topped the country radio chart and is the third single from his self-titled record, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and the all-genre Top Albums Sales chart.
The record has yielded the gold-certified hit “Somethin’ I’m Good At” and most recently the platinum-certified hit “The Long Way.” The latter tune lends its name to his critically acclaimed and first sold-out headlining tour.
Eldredge’s live shows feature his seven chart-topping, gold- and platinum-certified singles spanning three albums.
“Country music is very popular in Johnstown, so it’s nice to have a country show here where tickets are not a bad price and there isn’t a bad seat,” Blumenfeld said.
“People also love to enjoy the food and beer and are dancing.
“It’s good energy and a great experience for anyone who likes country music.”
Eldredge, a Paris, Illinois, native, released his Christmas record “Glow” in October 2016 and earned an additional
No. 1 song on the holiday music and adult contemporary charts with “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” a duet alongside Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor.
The deluxe edition, featuring five new evergreen tracks, was released in October 2018.
“This is music that makes you feel good, and it’s an atmosphere where everyone is here to enjoy the same thing,” Blumenfeld said.
“Country music has a tendency to bring people together and it’s a lot of fun to be around.”
He said those attending can expect a high-energy show from Eldredge.
“A lot of artists, especially country artists, love the smaller, mid-size venues where they can feel the crowd and that’s what I think you’ll see here – a loud, fun time,” Blumenfeld said.
“For Brett Eldredge, they don’t need a barricade in front of the stage so fans will be able to come right up to the stage, making it more intimate.”
For security purposes, patrons will be subject to a screening prior to entering the arena.
Tickets are $58 and $68.
To order tickets, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets also are available at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.