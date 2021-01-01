The American College of Cardiology has recognized Conemaugh
Nason Medical Center for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.
Conemaugh Nason received the chest pain center accreditation with Primary PCI based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
Hospitals that have earned ACC chest pain center with Primary PCI accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.