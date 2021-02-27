Conemaugh Miners Medical Center welcomes Cardiology Associates of Altoona, LLP, to its team of health care providers.
Dr. Michael Larkin, Dr. Kasaiah Makam and Dr. Hany Shanoudy, board-certified and fellowship-trained cardiologists, will be seeing patients at Miners, 290 Haida Ave., Hastings.
These physicians specialize in nuclear stress testing, echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, pacemaker and holter monitoring, peripheral vascular disease and cardiac electrophysiology.
