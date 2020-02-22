The triumph of good over evil and welcoming spring will be celebrated at this festival.
Community Arts Center of Cambria County will host its Holi Festival of Colors, an authentic night of Indian cuisine and entertainment, at 6 p.m. March 21 at Masonic Temple, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, said last year’s Indian culture inaugural event was well received and attended.
“It was fantastic and we sold out three weeks before the event even took place,” she said.
“We had a big waiting list so we decided to do the Holi Festival again, but we have a larger venue and it has great visibility and pretty much unlimited seating, so we’re really excited and we look forward to this event.”
The Holi Festival of Colors will begin with a Parade of Colors and confetti throwing, followed by the Indian and American national anthems.
“For those who want to participate, every place setting will have a pile of confetti to throw,” Godin said. “Traditionally, at these festivals, they throw paint so our way of being able to participate in that and have the colors is to throw confetti. It will be fun and unique.”
The event will include an Indian menu – Flavors of India – catered by India Garden. It will feature appetizers of samosas, pakoras (vegetable fitters) and lemon chicken with chutney (dipping sauces); a main course of chicken tikka masala, palak paneer, bhindi and eggplant, chole, raita, rice and garlic and plain naan bread; and dessert of gulab jamun and jalebis.
Beverages include rose lassi (rose flavored yogurt drink) and masala chai. In addition, B & L Wine Cellars will provide wine and a specialty drink for purchase.
The menu is not gluten free and contains items such as nuts, dairy, cinnamon, turmeric, red chilis and cumin seeds.
There also will be a history of Holi presentation and Neelam Malhotra will present Taste of India.
“There will be talk about the different types of food and the actual festival itself. We’re talking about the culture, but also culinary arts and performing arts of Indian culture, so it’s really nice to be able to blend all of these things together,” Godin said.
The event will culminate with a dance performance by Bollywood and Bharatanatyam dancers.
Bollywood Believe, an Indian American dance group from Richland Township, will feature dancers who have been performing together since 2005 throughout the Johnstown area.
Nalini Bhat will perform a Bharatanatyam dance.
“This is a soothing and slow type of dance that will wind us down to end the evening,” Godin said.
She said it’s important to showcase the different cultures and diversity of the region and this event does that in a fun and educational way.
“We hope people will take away the excitement we all feel from the positivity, happiness, colors and artistry, but it’s also kind of overwhelming in a really beautiful way to look at the attendees and see such diversity in
one room from people who this is authentic to their culture and other people who are excited to have the experience and want to learn,” Godin said.
“The beauty of watching people be so harmonious together is really wonderful.”
Proceeds will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers and $15 for children 11 and younger.
Deadline for registration and payment is March 18.
Table sponsorships are also available.
To order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
