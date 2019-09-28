The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will honor three people who strive to keep the arts alive.
Celebrating a Legacy will recognize John Boderocco, Lida Hood and Marianne Krizner at an awards dinner Oct. 11 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
The celebration will begin with a cash bar and silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:45.
Celebrating a Legacy was established in 2015 with the retirement of the arts center’s longtime executive director, Rose Mary Hagadus.
The event is the arts center’s way to acknowledge an individual or group.
“It has been such a pleasure to know and learn so much about the three individuals we are honoring this year,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
“They have given selflessly to the arts center and the Cambria County region.”
Godin said that the organization has reached its 51st anniversary because of individuals like the ones that the arts center will honor.
“We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their selflessness, and look forward to their future with the organization,” Godin said.
Boderocco is the retired principal of H.F. Lenz Co. and a community liaison leader.
He is a member of several professional organizations, and serves as board chairman of Johnstown Industrial Development Corp., a subsidiary of Johnstown Area Regional Industries
Boderocco is secretary/treasurer for the Johnstown Business District Coalition, whose mission is to revitalize the city’s Central Business District, and serves on the boards of the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped and Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
At the arts center, he has spent many years aiding in facility maintenance and helping it grow.
Hood was the education coordinator at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County for more than 18 years, where she coordinated adult and children’s classes, workshops and summer art camps.
She remains active at the arts center, where she volunteers and teaches classes and workshops, along with teaching weekly art classes at the Patton Senior Activities Center.
Hood is a member of local art groups, including the Community Arts Center of Cambria County; Allied Artists of Johnstown, where she served as vice president; Bottle Works; and the Greater Johnstown Camera Club, where she served as president.
She has exhibited her work in local and tri-county juried shows, and most recently hosted a one-woman exhibit at Venue of Merging Arts, “Menagerie of ART ... Woven Together.”
“I’m so honored and humbled to be receiving this award,” Hood said.
“Never in a million years did I think I would be considered, let alone selected. The arts center has been and still is a big part of my life.”
Krizner became involved at the arts center through fellow artists Shirley Gaynor and Glenn Brougher.
She has volunteered at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art for the galas and other programs, later being a docent.
Following her retirement from teaching, Krizner has continued to remain active in the arts with the Community Arts Center of Cambria County and Allied Artists of Johnstown.
In 2002, she was recognized by the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art with the Service to the Arts Award. In 2016, she was inducted into the Bottle Works Artists Hall of Fame.
Krizner’s latest project is a mural on a river wall.
“I was very surprised to be selected for this honor,” she said. “There are many deserving people in this community. It takes a team to accomplish goals.”
The celebration also will include a performance by Heart N Soul at 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the arts center and its programs.
Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers.
Table sponsorships also are available.
Reservations and payments are required by Oct. 8 by calling 814-255-6515 or through the website at www.caccc.org.
