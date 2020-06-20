Ten area college students have joined the team at JWF Industries for the summer.
The interns will work for JWF Industries at the company’s Iron Street and Cramer Pike locations through August.
• Mikayla Ball is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in accounting.
• Justin Bulas is a senior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in safety engineering.
• Jake Driskel is a senior at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, majoring in mechanical engineering.
• Joe Duppstadt is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, majoring in computer science.
• Kady Lohr is a junior at Juniata College, majoring in information technology.
• Ryan Oldham is a senior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in supply chain.
• Nick Peretin is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Richard Phillips is a junior at Dayton University, majoring quality engineering and processing.
• Easton Shetler is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, majoring in mechanical engineering.
• Julianna Wright is a senior at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, majoring in business – marketing.
Interns at JWF Industries work with their supervisors on projects, attend meetings and participate in daily activities.
While many companies decided to eliminate their internship programs due to COVID-19 concerns, JWF Industries modified its schedule to ensure these students gained experience essential to their professional development.
JWF Industries offers summer internships each year. Students interested in 2021 internship positions can submit an application in December at jwfi.com.
JWF Industries designs, manufactures and integrates metal centric products to follow its mission of growing with the right people, the right processes, the right markets and the right customers.
