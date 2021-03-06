James M. Vizzini III, P.E., an employee of CJL Engineering, has passed the Principals and Practice of Engineering Exam and is a registered engineer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Vizzini, a project manager, specializes in plumbing engineering, domestic water distribution systems, sanitary drainage and vent systems, medical gas systems and system evaluations.
From 2008 to 2012, he worked as an intern at CJL.
Vizzini is a 2013 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, where he received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
A resident of Johnstown, he resides in Richland Township with his wife, Sarah, and their son, Vito. He is the son of Jim and Amy Vizzini, also of Richland Township.A
