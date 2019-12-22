The coming of Christ, Jesus is Immanuel, the treasures of Christmas and the expressions of the love of Jesus are a few of the Christmas messages that will be heard in area churches.
Treasures from Jesus
Senior Pastor Kirk Rowland of Emmanuel Baptist Church, 425 Luther Road, Johnstown, said the theme throughout the Advent season has been “Jesus Being the Treasure of Christmas.”
“We’ve talked about the treasures Jesus gives us and that’s true joy, true love, true peace and true hope,” he said. “These are typical Advent topics, and we’re tying them in to this particular series that we’re doing and basing it around Jesus being the treasure of Christmas and what he gives us as we have faith in him.”
He said the Christmas Eve services will celebrate the birth of Jesus coming in a physical way as God in the flesh.
“Although Jesus was born 2,000 years ago, we see him always existing in the Trinity where God is three in one, he’s always existed from eternity past,” Rowland said. “The treasure that was given to us is Jesus came to this earth to offer his life for ours and die for our sins.”
He said Jesus’ coming gives us salvation.
“There’s nothing we can do in ourselves to earn it, it was truly a gift that was given to us by Jesus through his birth,” Rowland said.
For the congregation, the hope is they’ll see that Jesus is the treasure.
“We can experience that true love, joy, peace and hope when we look past our circumstances and see what Jesus has done for us,” Rowland said.
God with us
Pastor David Streets said the message through Advent at West Hills Community Church, 2301 Sunshine Ave., Johnstown, has focused on Jesus is Immanuel, which means “God with us.”
“Since he’s with us, what does that mean to us today?,” he said. “God with us gives us hope, love, joy and peace. The world most certainly needs hope, love, joy and peace, and Jesus is with you through the good and the bad.”
The Christmas Eve services will bring together the lessons of Advent.
“There are so many hurting people, and we want them to leave feeling that there is hope and there is a reason to have joy,” Streets said.
“I tell them to live with eternity in mind because life is tough, but there is a great future that awaits us. I encourage people to go out and live out their faith and show that love should be year-round.”
He said it’s one thing to hear the Christmas message, but it’s another to live it.
“We want people to approach 2020 with hope and to live out their faith on a daily basis,” Streets said.
“We want them live out that joy, show that love and have peace even in the midst of their storms. Keep on going because the best is yet to come.”
The comings of Christ
Pastor Nancy Hoover of Grace Lutheran Church, 246 Chandler Ave., Johnstown, said the message through the Advent season has focused on the two comings of Christ – awaiting his coming as a baby to us at Christmastime and the second coming of Christ that we still have to look forward to with hope and joy.
“There’s a lot of focus on John the Baptist and his proclaiming that Jesus will be coming and he’s the one who has been predicted in the Old Testament,” she said. “There’s a lot of Old Testament prophecy that’s fulfilled at this time. It’s an ongoing coming of Christ that people have been looking for for many, many years.”
The Christmas message will focus on the joy we have with Jesus coming among us, originally as a human, and the message he told us throughout his parables and teachings that led us in the way we should go.
“I always like to remind people that the kingdom of God is here now and when we act in the way that Jesus has taught us to show love for others, hope for the future and joy in the Lord that we bring in the kingdom, and we are living in the kingdom now when we fulfill the things that Jesus has called us to do,” Hoover said.
His hope for the congregation throughout the season is that they will focus on the good news.
“Where they need to come to hear the good news is through scripture and coming to services at the church,” Hoover said. “If they have needs in their lives, whether it be mind, body or spirit, they can come to the church to people they can trust. They can always depend on those who love God.”
Expressions of love
The Christmas message by the Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, focuses on the subtle messages and expressions of Jesus’ love in our lives.
He said for weeks leading up to the joyful feast of Christmas, TV and now internet ads, are loud, bright and pushing all sorts of things that may or may not be what we really want or need. And it is rare to find an image or an explicit statement to remind us that Christmas is the birthday of our savior, Christ the Lord.
“I recently saw a TV ad that captures the ‘spirit’ of Christmas without a loud TV announcer and without any dialogue from the actors.
“It shows a teenage boy looking at a Christmas tree without decorations in his modest house,” Bartchak said.
He said it then shows his messy room with laundry that needs to be done and there is a brief glimpse of dirty dishes in the kitchen sink.
Those images suggest that these were his chores that were being neglected.
“Next he is shown pedaling his bike to sell some of his electronic games for some quick cash,” Bartchak said. “He arrives home with Christmas decorations and puts them on the tree. Then he washed the dishes and does his laundry just in time for his mom, apparently a single parent, to walk in the door.”
He said the mom is obviously moved and the teenage boy has an awkward look on his face; a face that shows that he is hoping for his mom’s approval for his efforts. The scene ends with the mom giving her son a hug, and with this teenage boy hugging his mom.
“Until that point, there was no commercial message, which is a good thing,” Bartchak said. “And after the hugs, the commercial message is presented, but I could not tell you what it is. That’s a bad thing for the advertisers, because in a TV commercial they want to sell us something.”
Bartchak continued saying that on a silent and holy night, the Blessed Virgin Mary gave birth to a Son who was conceived through the grace and power of the Holy Spirit.
In the cold and darkness of a stable made for animals, Mary hugged the Lord Jesus as she wrapped him in swaddling clothes.
“From that moment, the Lord Jesus, who is Son of God and Son of Mary, has continued to inspire us, show us, invite us, and teach us how to recognize the tree without decorations, the laundry that needs to be cleaned, and the dishes that need to be washed,” he said. “Those ordinary circumstances where something is missing or unfinished remind us that we are all in need of even simple expressions of God’s merciful love. They remind us that sharing God’s gracious love with others is something that anyone can do.”
Bartchak said the Lord Jesus, whose birthday we celebrate at Christmas, also teaches us the constant need to recognize that true joy is to be found when we undergo the kind of conversion that is portrayed by the teenage boy in a TV commercial.
He added that Pope Francis explains it this way: When we let God bring us beyond ourselves, life changes and we attain the fullest truth of our being. Here we find the source and inspiration of all our efforts at sharing and living the Gospel, because at that point the need to proclaim it arises spontaneously, it becomes irrepressible, even without words, with our own human witness.
“In the TV commercial, the teenager gives witness without words,” Bartchak said. “He gives witness to his God-given human dignity in the simple ways in which he accepts responsibility for doing his share of work around the house. His reward is found in recognizing the joy and love he shares with his mom. He expresses that joy as he decorates the Christmas tree. It is so simple and so genuine that it brings out the best in his mom as she graciously accepts the expression of her son’s love.”
He added that Pope Francis is constantly reminding us that life is a love story in which God invites us to invite others to participate in that story by discovering that life can only be possessed by sharing it with others.
The Lord Jesus was born into our world where there is sin and suffering, hatred of self and others, and a loss of an awareness that we are all made in the image and likeness of God. The Lord Jesus came into the world to redeem us and to give us the hope and courage to repair and restore what is wounded or missing in our lives, our hearts, our families, and our homes.
“As you celebrate Christmas with family and friends, pay attention to the subtle messages and expressions of the love of Jesus in your midst,” Bartchak said. “They reveal the meaning of the birth of the savior.
“Don’t change the channel. It’s what Christ wants us to see and hear and share with others. It’s his free gift for everyone.”
