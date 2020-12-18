The coming of Christ, God saves, the faithfulness of God, Jesus is Immanuel and God’s everlasting presence are a few of the Christmas messages that will be heard in area churches.
Pastor Terry Knipple of Franklin Street United Methodist Church, 510 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, said his Advent message has centered around God’s faithfulness.
“This year especially people need to be reminded that God is in control and this pandemic didn’t catch him by surprise, and that our faith is what carries us through the good and bad times,” he said.
“We’re focusing on the peace, joy and hope that Christ came to bring us.”
Trusting in God
Knipple said his Christmas message will focus on trusting in God.
“If there are any fears for the next coming year to just lay them at God’s feet,” he said.
“Learn to trust that God will be there and trust his promise that he will not leave or forsake you and he’ll be here each and every day.”
Knipple said the message is even more relevant with COVID-19.
“People are able to relate to it because everyone seems to have some sort of struggle going on in their life,” he said.
“It’s easy to say you believe in God’s faithfulness when things are going good, but whenever you have all these questions, you have to remember that God is there for the bad days as well.”
The church will participate in a community Christmas service that will live stream at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the church’s Facebook page and website and it will feature multiple churches, speakers and musicians.
The recorded service will also be available on Christmas Eve.
“We can’t meet in person because we want to keep people as safe as possible, so they can start 2021 healthy with hope and joy and feeling that the future isn’t bleak,” Knipple said.
“God has plans for us and we want to participate in God’s plan.”
Pastor Jim Gay of Greater Johns-town Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Richland Township, said throughout Advent, he has been looking at how Christmas sparks an environment for miracles.
“The idea is that even in the midst of our constant chaos of what’s happening in our world, there still remains a spirit of miracles because we serve the God of miracles,” he said.
“We have defined miracles as God’s answer to our impossible problems, and right now during this season, we’re asking what miracle do you need. Miracles are still here.”
The Christmas message will focus on serving a God who never changes.
“In the book of Hebrews, it says Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today and forever, and so we then tie that into the name that was given to Jesus – Immanuel – meaning God is with us,” Gay said.
“The idea of God with us means that God always was with us, God is with us and he will always be with us.”
Constant presence
From the message, Gay hopes the congregation will understand God’s constant presence in our lives.
“No matter where you find yourself, no matter what you feel and no matter what you see, one thing that is a certainty is that God promised he’d never leave us or forsake us and he’s as close as just the mention of his name,” he said.
Christmas Eve services will be held at 4 and 6 p.m. and will also be streamed on the church’s social media sites and YouTube channel.
“We’re excited because as a church on Christmas Day, we are going to do drop-offs for shut-ins from our church and give a poinsettia and prepackaged cookies and just let them know we’re thinking of them and love them,” Gay said.
The Rev. Rene Whitaker, pastor of Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., said her message throughout the Advent season has been that God is always with us.
“It doesn’t matter how we celebrate because Christ will come again,” she said.
‘Window to worship’
Whitaker said she has been taking a class on Julian of Norwich, an English anchorite who lived during the plague in the 15th century, and she lived in a small apartment connected to the cathedral in Norwich with one window that looked into worship and one that looked out onto the road.
“I took that as a metaphor that we all have a window to worship, whether you’re using a computer, phone or television,” Whitaker said.
“However you choose to reach out to others is your window into the world.”
The Christmas message will be Immanuel has come once more, regardless of what is going on in the world.
“Everybody’s lives are complex, even without COVID,” Whitaker said.
“No matter the joys or sorrows, God is with us. That really is my message 52 Sundays a year, so just keep going on and trust with hope in our hearts.”
At 7 p.m., the church will hold an outdoor Christmas Eve service – Carols and Candles.
“The big thing about Christmas Eve is singing those carols that connect us to the past and are so relevant today,” Whitaker said.
“We felt this was an opportunity for families or anyone who just needs to go to church.”
A live-stream service will be held at 10 p.m. Christmas Eve on the church’s YouTube channel.
The Christmas message by the Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, focuses on the idea that God saves.
Awesome news
He said so many elements of the difficult circumstances of today’s world were evident in the time when the Blessed Virgin Mary received, with humility and joy, the awesome news that she would conceive a child through the power of the Holy Spirit.
“That this child was to be known as Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us,’ ” Bartchak said.
“Mary had little opportunity to rejoice, even though that was her first reaction. Her life was soon upended when just at the time she was to have this baby, she and Joseph had to travel to Bethlehem for the census.”
He said the remainder of the story of the birth of the Lord Jesus is a mixture of hardship and rejoicing – no room at the inn; baby is born in a stable; dirty shepherds are the first to visit; astrologers come with gifts that were not on the shopping list; Joseph had to literally grab Mary and the baby and run for their lives into Egypt to escape the jealous King Herod; and their experience of the first Christmas resulted in them becoming homeless refugees.
“Yet the Gospel tells us that Mary treasured all these things and reflected on them in her heart,” Bartchak said.
A favorite story
He added that one of his favorite Christmas stories is about a family who decorated their house.
It was an all-day activity, both inside and outside. When they were finally finished and sat down for supper that evening, one of the children noticed that there was no baby Jesus in their manger scene. An elder sibling reported that it was not in the box. No one could find it.
“Later that evening, the 8-year-old son in that family came down the stairs and went over to the family manger,” Bartchak said.
“His parents thought he was saying a prayer. He quietly left. As the parents went to turn off the lights, they noticed that the boy had placed a small crucifix in the crib. The next morning at breakfast a family discussion ensued about the missing baby Jesus and how it seemed so out of place to see the adult crucified Jesus there. The 8 year old who had put it there simply said, ‘Isn’t that why Jesus came?’ ”
He said in the confusion, antagonism, alienation, fear, anxiety and distress that so many are experiencing these days, we need the joy and the hope that was born into the world in a manger in Bethlehem.
“Even more so, we need the power of the redemption that the Lord Jesus brought through his suffering, death and resurrection,” Bartchak said.
“If you are trying to grasp how that can happen in the circumstances of our world today, ask the Blessed
Virgin Mary how she could find anything to treasure in the midst of her family’s hardship. Her answer would be one word: Jesus; which means ‘God saves.’ ”
•••
As part of its continuing efforts to keep Catholics connected during the coronavirus pandemic, the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese is offering expanded television opportunities through its Proclaim! TV Ministry for Christmas.
Bartchak will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., downtown Johns-town, which will air live at 7 p.m. on WWCP FOX 8.
The Christmas Day Mass at St. John Gualbert will air on a tape-delay basis at noon on WATM ABC 23 with the Very Rev. James Crookston, rector of the cathedral, as celebrant.
“The diocese has televised the Christmas Day Mass for a number of years,” said Tony DeGol, diocesan spokesman.
“This year, however, we felt it was important to offer a broadcast on Christmas Eve as well.”
Obligation waived
Bartchak continues to waive the obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses, and the diocese understands that some Catholics may choose to not attend Christmas liturgies out of concern for their health and safety.
“Our parishes are prepared to safely welcome the faithful at Christmas Masses, and the televised Masses will be an added blessing this year,” DeGol said.
“Bishop Mark looks forward to celebrating the birth of Jesus with the TV audience on Christmas Eve and with those who will be physically present at the cathedral.”
This year, the diocese will present “Joy to the World: Christmas in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown” at 1 p.m. Sunday on WATM ABC 23 and 7 a.m. Christmas Day on WWCP FOX 8.
Two-hour show
Hosted and produced by DeGol, the two-hour show will highlight Christmas traditions, the spirit of giving and music from parish and school musicians.
Bartchak will share his Christmas memories with his family and offer a message of hope for Christmas and the new year.
The show will feature the Very Rev. John Byrnes, rector of the Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel and judicial vicar for the Altoona-Johns-town Roman Catholic Diocese, who will recall the history of Christmas in Loretto dating back to the first Christmas midnight Mass celebrated by the Prince-Priest and Servant of God Demetrius Gallitzin; the Very Rev. Frank Scornaienchi, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Altoona, will spotlight the Presepio (Italian Nativity) and other Italian Christmas customs; the Rev. Jozef Kovacik, pastor of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Tyrone and administrator of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Bellwood, will recall traditions from his years growing up in Slovakia; diocesan director of Family Life and Missions Andre McCarville, along with some of his children, will celebrate the importance of the nativity as a symbol of Christmas; and diocesan youth ministry coordinator Francine Swope, will have a virtual chat with young adults about the joy of Christmas in their lives.
The Greater Johnstown Diocesan Festival Choir, the Good Shepherd, Port Matilda Zoom choir and Vox Nova from Mount Aloysius College will be among the featured musicians, along with students from Divine Mercy Catholic Academy in Johnstown and Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in State College.
“This really is a Christmas like no other, but it is still Christmas,” DeGol said.
“This special show will remind us that Jesus is still with us, which is the greatest gift we could ever receive. No matter what else is different this year, even a pandemic cannot stop us from welcoming the newborn Christ in our heart.”
