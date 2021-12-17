JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The importance of Christ in people’s lives, the coming of Jesus, the sight of God’s face and the story of St. Joseph are some of the Christmas messages that will be heard in area churches.
Pastor David Streets, of West Hills Community Church, 2301 Sunshine Ave., Westmont, said that throughout Advent, he has focused on hope, peace, joy and love.
“The first week, we talked about hope and how the world is uncertain with everything that’s going on, so it focused on hope in our uncertainty,” he said.
Streets said the second week focused on peace during times of struggle.
“A lot of people have a lot of different struggles in life, and so, how can we have peace in our life?” he said.
“After both of those services, people said there was something there that was relevant to their life of feeling hopeless or feeling like they’re struggling mighty.”
Streets said the third week centered on finding joy despite discouragement.
“We all have discouraging times in our lives because life doesn’t turn out the way we think it should, so what do we do?” he said.
Focus on love, differences
The fourth week will focus on love and people’s differences.
“We all know this world is divided and it’s chaotic – whether it’s political, racial or economic,” Streets said.
“We are different, but we firmly believe that the answer to all of this chaos is Christ, and that’s what we have been preaching. If you follow the Bible and follow Christ and look to the one who came the first time and the one who is coming back, a lot of that division will disappear.”
He said the Christmas message will wrap the Advent themes together to say that what the world needs is Christ.
“He came to give us hope, he came to give us peace, he came to give us joy and he came to give us love,” Streets said.
“He wants to change the world and change us. He came the first time humbly, and the second time he will come back as the king, so there is this great hope and something to look forward to in the midst of the gloom and doom that’s out there.”
Hope in Jesus
He said that in Jesus, there is hope.
“We have so many hurting people in our own congregation who have lost loved ones and jobs, are worried about COVID and divided from family, but I want them to know that there is a reason to get up and get moving, and that’s what Christmas is all about,” Streets said.
“We don’t have to let the circumstances of life define us or get us down.
“I want people to be drawn to the church, and more importantly, to the Lord.”
Christmas Eve services will be held at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. The 3 p.m. service will be livestreamed via the church’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“Christmas is one of two highlights of the year, and it should be life-changing,” Streets said.
“We need to carry that into 2022 and show that Christmas makes a difference, it’s not just one day, but forever.”
‘New beginning’
Covenant Pastor Walter Startzel, of First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown, said that in Advent, people should look forward to Christ’s coming again.
“The first week, we focused on God’s promise to bring about a new creation, a new world,” he said.
“Even in talking about Jesus coming as our judge, I tried to emphasize that God has a new beginning in store for us, not just an ending.”
He said the second and third weeks of Advent focused on John the Baptist’s ministry of preparing the way for Jesus.
“I talked about how in our lives we can prepare Jesus’ way by living him, proclaiming him and showing his love to others, so that they will recognize Jesus in us,” Startzel said.
He said the fourth Sunday of Advent will focus on Mary, the virgin mother of Jesus.
“Even though we are a Lutheran congregation, we believe very strongly that it’s important that we remember God chose this young woman, a human being, to bear his son into our world,” Startzel said.
“I’m going to talk about that fact as she was willing, obedient and faithful to bear Jesus in her body to the world, so we are privileged to be thankful and obedient to bearing Jesus into the world in our flesh as we live our lives.
“We all can be like her in that we can bear Christ. We can bring God’s word into our flesh and show God’s love in our lives, just as she did when she bore him in her womb.”
He said his Christmas message will focus on Jesus.
“In the child that God sent to us, God himself came to Earth,” Startzel said.
“Christmas should always be a focus on God choosing to come into the world and uniting God’s self to human flesh in spite of all that was going to cost him later on in his life, on the cross. He remains faithful to us and teaching and showing us how to love each other as he has loved us.”
Christmas Eve services will be held at 4 and 8 p.m., both concluding with candlelight. The recorded service will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 on Atlantic Broadband Channel 9.
Throughout the holiday season and into the new year, Startzel said he hopes the congregation will continue to trust that God is present in their lives and in charge.
“We need to trust in God to guide us in how to act, how to treat each other in a loving fashion and to not give into selfishness,” he said.
“As Christians, we need to love and care for each other as God is loving and caring for us.”
Pastor Carol Hickman, of Grove Avenue United Methodist Church, 501 Grove Ave., in the Moxham section of Johnstown, said the Advent theme has focused on what God is calling people to do.
“Do we have to give up some good things to do the better things?” she asked.
“And how is God calling us to be in community, not just with ourselves, but in our community, and how can we be of service to others?”
Meaning of Advent
Hickman said that, throughout the season, she has focused on God coming into the world through Jesus Christ.
“That’s what Advent is for, but Christ is coming all the time,” she said.
“We’re looking at ways that we can see how Christ is coming every day, how we see Christ in other people and how we see Christ in ourselves.”
The Christmas message centers on an unsettled time when Jesus was born.
“God didn’t wait until everything was perfect. He sent Jesus into this mess of the world, and I really see some connections with us and our times now,” Hickman said.
“The whole theme is seeing God’s face and God being with us, and that’s the message of Christmas. We need to ask God to be shown and to be connected to him in a powerful way.”
The Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. and livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
“My hope in the new year is people will be renewed, revived and restored,” Hickman said.
Story of St. Joseph
The Christmas message by the Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, focuses on the story of St. Joseph as it’s integral to the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.
Bartchak said St. Joseph was a just man who wanted to do the right thing by following God’s commandments.
“He could have ‘divorced’ Mary by calling off the wedding when he found out she was pregnant,” Bartchak said.
“But Joseph learned in a dream that he had nothing to fear about taking Mary as his wife. Everything that was happening was to show that it was God’s plan how the savior would be born.”
He said Joseph has always inspired him by his sense of justice, his prayerfulness and his honor and commitment to his obligations toward others.
“St. Joseph reminds me of so many men and husbands I have known who are quiet, but not withdrawn,” Bartchak said.
“They are like St. Joseph, who was strong and decisive. He did not hesitate to listen to the angel who told him to take Mary and the infant Jesus immediately because the jealous Herod was out to get him.”
He added that, “Joseph got Mary and the child Jesus through some difficult times and circumstances, which suggests that even when Christmas may still be a little ‘off’ again this year because of the pandemic, the way for it to be alright is to follow the example of Joseph,” Bartchak said.
He said that at this time of the year, eyes and hearts focus on images of an infant asleep on the hay in a manger.
“It is an image of calm and restfulness,” Bartchak said.
“From the tradition of St. Joseph having heard an angel sharing God’s plan in a dream, there is an image of St. Joseph who is lying down, asleep.”
He added that Pope Francis has observed that it’s hard to sleep when life is turned upside down, such as during the time of the pandemic.
“Pope Francis has a statue of St. Joseph who is lying down, asleep, and every night he writes down a prayer intention on a piece of paper and places it under the image,” Bartchak said.
“It has helped the Holy Father find a place to go with the burdens that he bears for the good of others in the church and in the world.”
He said Pope Francis is not shy about describing how he can sleep more peacefully by knowing that he has placed those questions, challenges and burdens in the care of St. Joseph, who is the patron saint of the universal church.
“Thanks be to God for the mother of God, the one who is called the Immaculate Conception,” Bartchak said.
“How many Hail Marys have gone her way this past year. And thanks be to God for St. Joseph, who slept well, and lived life so well because he shared all of his questions, challenges and burdens with the Lord in prayer, and that’s the same Lord that Joseph watched over in the stable in Bethlehem.”
He added that, as people move forward in their journeys of faith in a new year, he encourages everyone to find in St. Joseph a person who understands the worst and the best of life.
Bartchak will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass at 7 p.m. at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown, which will air live on WWCP FOX 8.
The Mass will rebroadcast at noon on Christmas Day on WWCP FOX 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.