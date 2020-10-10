Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar is now a Board Certified Fellow through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators (ABMDI).
Hribar demonstrated proficiency in the advanced technical skills required of a medicolegal death investigator and has passed rigorous examination.
“We’re proud of Joe’s accomplishment and determination to expand his knowledge in death investigations,” Coroner Jeffrey Lees said. “Since I was elected coroner, I’ve been striving to have my staff at the highest level of education and certification.
ABMDI, based out of Lanhan, Maryland, is a voluntary national, not-for-profit, independent professional certification board that was established to promote the highest standards of practice for medicolegal investigators.
The exam focused on investigating specific death scenes, multiple fatalities, atypical death scenes and institutional deaths.
It also included demonstrating leadership skills legal knowledge, communication skills and advanced forensic science knowledge.
“I feel honored to serve Cambria County and the folks who live here,” Hribar said.
“I strive to provide the most comprehensive investigation possible.
“I want to thank Coroner Lees and Cambria County who supported me through the process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.