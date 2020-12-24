For Jennifer Russell-Long, The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” hits close to home.
The Westmont resident said she was adopted at 20 days old and felt a connection with Ben, the main character in the latest story series.
“The letter in Chapter 3 to Santa from the Brownstones was almost word for word the letter my own adoptive parents wrote to my adoption agency,” Russell-Long said. “As soon as I saw that, it just struck my heart, and I began thinking that I wanted to write the final chapter.”
She said writing Chapter 5 was a way to honor her late parents.
“My mom and dad always told me they couldn’t wait to get to know me because they missed 20 whole days of my life,” Russell-Long said, “so I imagined Janice and Bill Brownstone waiting to get to know Ben because they missed seven whole years of his life.”
She also wanted the final chapter to capture the spirit of Christmas as well as the visions of the other authors.
“I took something out of the introduction and all the chapters when writing,” Russell-Long said.
She said in the introduction the Martins were mentioned but not in the other chapters and she felt Ben needed a good transition from foster care.
“In Chapter 1, I loved Fred the elf and he was so helpful and important so I had to include him,” Russell-Long said. “In Chapter 2, I thought about the manufacturing of magic and how it was at top speed and wanted to include that.”
In the story, Fred wanted to visit Johnstown again, so she decided to make the city a vacation destination for the North Pole crew.
“And then in Chapter 4, there was the control room magic and I wanted to include that,” Russell-
Long said. “I wanted to pull together something from all the writers into one.”
She also wanted to showcase Johnstown’s spirit.
“What I included is where I’ve seen Christmas spirit this year,” Russell-Long said. “That’s why I picked the ending to be at the tree. I love the community tree because it’s the tree of the Johnstown family, the tree of all of us. I thought it would be perfect to put Ben and the Brownstones there.”
Russell-Long said “Your Story” is a wonderful and unique opportunity for the community.
“It’s so caring of the paper to consider other writers,” she said. “It shows that the paper values us as readers and writers and they know that there is a lot of talent out there.”
Russell-Long, who is working toward her Ph.D. in English literature and criticism, said she loves to write.
“I’m currently working on a short story about the fox that lives in Stackhouse Park and he sneaks out onto the Sunnehanna golf course and lounges in the sand bunker there,” she said. “It’s an an imaginative tale.”
Russell-Long added that she enjoys writing short stories, novellas and poetry.
“I love writing about what I observe in culture and life,” she said. “I also love writing about animals, imagining them coming to life and how they would act, and then just taking it a step further with my imagination.”
