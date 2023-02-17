African American history is American history.
However, in many schools across the country, the standard curriculum does not look too far beyond Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks.
Although leaders in education have recognized the importance of courses of study that highlight this area of American culture, they have faced opposition from those who resist reform.
Change in this direction would expand upon students’ understanding of the past and better their ability to shape the future.
Change in this direction is a necessary component of primary education in order to eradicate discrimination in future generations.
Political figures such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have taken bold steps to prevent the expansion of African American studies by banning the College Board’s proposed Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course in the state of Florida.
Resistance to expanding curriculum in this direction delays the opportunity for students to gain knowledge and understanding of the shaping of American culture and to analyze history in order to better shape the future.
Courses such as the one proposed by the College Board would not only further education, but also provide representation for African American students to better picture themselves as leaders through historical role models.
We know that when it comes to education, a greater perspective enhances the ideas of students.
If we want our students to be able to work effectively with others and better understand the successes and shortcomings of America’s greatest leaders, we have to understand history from a broader lens.
By broadening our understanding of American history and culture, we expand upon our opportunities to shape a future without discrimination.
We increase the ability of African American students to see themselves as people who can create waves in politics and American ideology.
Access to courses such as African American studies is vital to the education of the next generation.
By Olivia Cover
Bishop McCort Catholic High School
• • •
Editor’s note: The following are the essays submitted for The Tribune-Democrat’s Black History Month contest. All essays and posters can be viewed online at www.tribdem.com.
Discrimination comes in many forms
Discrimination is like the ancient Greek Hydra. For thousands of years it has been around, this multifarious evil.
The myth says that a Hydra has many heads and when one is cut off, two replace it. Similarly, discrimination can take form in many ways.
It seems that when one form of prejudice is slain, more come about. Many have attempted the battle, but unlike the Hydra, more than one person is needed to defeat the evil snake of discrimination.
Humans make many decisions through what they believe, and many religions speak of peace as an ultimate goal.
As a Christian, I believe that God put humans on this Earth to love one another as brothers and sisters. It is even said in Matthew 7:12, “So in everything, do unto others what you would have them do to you ...”
So I propose a “How would I feel?” movement. Every time you go to talk or make a decision, think, “How would I feel if I were in their position?”
Now that we have social media and other digital ways of communication, it is easy to create a worldwide movement.
The more people who share it, the more the movement will grow.
Hopefully, it will inspire people who judge to think about how their targets will feel if they say or do something offensive. It might not stop the situation, but it can lessen the amount of heads of the Hydra.
More importantly, it could help to reduce the amount of pain and suffering that comes from discrimination.
Rose Long
Bishop McCort
• • •
Teach children to respect each other
Can education be used to help combat discrimination?
While in school, children are taught subjects such as history, biology and math, but what about classes that help students understand equality and how discrimination affects others?
Schools are responsible for nurturing children at an early age when they are most impressionable and thus could be pivotal in ending discrimination.
The education curriculum across the nation should bear the responsibility of better teaching upcoming generations of children about the adverse effects of discrimination to combat prejudice in the country.
People are most open to being molded by the actions and attitudes of others during their childhood years. While it should be the responsibility of parents to teach children about treating everyone with respect, it would enormously benefit
our society if our schools aided in this as well. After all, children spend around a third of their day learning and observing their teachers and peers.
We can see the adverse effects of children surrounded by discriminatory influences
throughout the history of racism in America. Children aren’t born racist, but can easily pick up racial stereotypes and begin to unknowingly discriminate against others if they aren’t taught about the moral consequences of prejudice.
By teaching children that everyone deserves to be treated equally, schools can prevent racial influences from molding the impressionable minds of children.
Teaching students about the benefits of equality would involve programming several mandatory classes throughout each stage of education that slowly open children to the various cultures and races in the United States. Throughout grade school, students should learn about how numerous cultures and races exist throughout the nation to start getting them to understand that there are people with different beliefs and customs in the world.
Then throughout middle school and the first half of high school, the education curriculum should include classes emphasizing the importance of treating others equally despite of race. Students at this level should start to be shown the effects that discrimination can have on others by exposure to the numerous prejudices that go on today.
Throughout these years, students are still developing the capabilities of abstract and independent thinking, so they should be introduced to these ideas slowly but firmly.
Finally, during the last two years of high school when students are ready to transition into adulthood, they should be taught about the meaning of the movements for equality happening around the world today. Students should learn that there are numerous injustices that occur, not only in this nation but throughout the world.
I believe that education is the key to guiding the next generation of children toward a world that is accepting of everyone despite race.
By treating all races and cultures equally, they can build a future where prejudice, discrimination, and hate crimes are no longer a nationwide problem.
Ennio Esteban
Bishop McCort
• • •
Stop focusing on everyone’s differences
To quote Morgan Freeman, “Black history should not be relegated to a month. Black history is American history.” Freeman continues to say that he does not like having Black History Month at all. He finds it to be offensive and divisive.
In an interview with reporter Mike Wallace, Freeman states that the only way to stop racism is to stop talking about it.
The one thing that I think would stop racial discrimination – let alone any kind of discrimination – is to stop focusing on everyone’s differences.
There is a lot of time and focus in the media, and in society in general, about inclusion. While inclusion is good and essential, having inclusion become a form of segregation is not.
There is no reason why we should be celebrating Black History Month unless we are going to also celebrate White History Month, Asian History Month, Hispanic History Month and on and on. We are all Americans. We should just be celebrating American history.
America has been referred to as the “melting pot” of the world. We are not one race. We are not one religion. We are not one color. We are not one ethnicity. That is what makes us Americans.
As Americans, we should be focusing on what brings us together, not what continues to tear us apart. What brings us together is our belief in freedom, equality, democracy, and as unpopular as it has become in politics, our belief in God.
If, as Americans, we believe that everyone is created equal, why can’t we just start acting that way?
Eric Rhodes
Bishop McCort
• • •
Open your mind to other cultures
Discrimination has escalated more in our generation since many people are not educated on other cultures, backgrounds, lifestyles and morals. Our generation looks at something foreign, such as how someone dresses or even what music he or she listens to, and automatically criticizes it due to its abnormality. Our society becomes damaged when people are not open to look in different perspectives.
One of the best ways to combat this type of discrimination is to educate ourselves and be open to new ideas.
Discrimination can only be fought against if we as a society put in the work to learn about others and their cultures. There are many small ways to start becoming more educated on diverse living. Listening to our peers and acquaintances can be beneficial.
As a student, I am able to have the ability to be surrounded by many people who have different cultures and lifestyles than I do. I am able to absorb many different religions, family traditions and hobbies by just making small conversations and being engaged with my peers. Listening to the news and reading articles is another way to be informed on the topics of cultural differences.
These types of information can provide substantial insight into the world of discrimination and how it has affected people of different races and backgrounds.
By paying attention, we can see how the world is truly affected by discrimination and how we can stop it from happening. Lastly, we can become more open-minded and educated by attending events that are culturally diverse such as world fairs, concerts and festivals.
There are so many opportunities given to us to gain a more diverse mind, but they only help if we are willing to put in the effort.
The hardest part of accepting new ideas is not being biased and respecting what others have to say. Nobody wants his or her view to be wrong, but learning to accept others and their views can lead us to move forward and combat discrimination. This method of combating discrimination would be effective because exposing people to more diversity can give the bigger perspective needed to make the right choice on how to treat others. Discriminating against someone because it is hard to understand their culture, lifestyle, background and morals is something that can be avoided if our society puts in the work to become more educated.
Alana Murphy
Bishop McCort
• • •
How communities can fight discrimination
Although, I have personally never faced racial discrimination, the issue breaks my heart that others have to experience hate for something they cannot control.
In my opinion, one way a community can fight discrimination is teaching love at a young age. People are not born with racism. Racism is something that is taught by their family or community they grow up in. Some people grow up with discrimination in their heart because they were simply raised to be that way.
To fight this, I think schools, especially elementary, should find ways to teach why having love and acceptance for all is so important. This not only teaches kids the importance of fighting discrimination, but also helps raise a kind generation in many aspects. Learning love and acceptance is crucial for even those who are older.
One way for those who are older to fight discrimination is to stay educated and informed.
I personally feel that much discrimination, whether it be intentional or not, comes from ignorance. Many people are quick to judge something they are not familiar with just because it is different or unrelatable. By staying educated
about the struggles other people are facing, it helps people be less judgmental and take an active part in not spreading hatred and discrimination.
Everyone should try and find ways they can actively incorporate in order to spread more love and acceptance into their lives. Not only does it help fight discrimination, it also helps build a more kind world. Even small acts of kindness can help impact the world in a positive light.
Whether it be big or small, any act of love and acceptance helps build a better community to fight discrimination.
Lauren Mucciola
Bishop McCort
• • •
Judging others is highly immoral
Discrimination is an issue that runs rampant in the United States today. Our country has been making steps toward changing that, and I feel that every person who lends a hand can play a small part in getting rid of the discrimination today’s society faces.
The best place to start in making a long-term change is the next generation. This is why fixing discrimination in schools by educating kids on racism is a stepping stone that leads to a better society.
Implementing education on racism into classes such as history would help the young generation to understand how racism came to be and that judging people based on the color of their skin is highly immoral then and now.
Kids would learn about racism if they wanted to pass because if it became a large topic in class, then they would be tested on it. They would need to study it deeper in order to pass tests and complete projects with racism and discrimination as the main topics.
In the process, they would find how interesting different cultures are and that they should be accepted and not hated. Learning a deeper understanding of racism and how it came to be would undoubtedly change the minds of the younger generation and that of generations to come.
In conclusion, racism and discrimination, while being brought to the forefront of our country’s problems to solve, are still huge problems that minority groups die for and live harder lives because of it.
Teaching young people about racism and discrimination through the curriculum of their schools would help tremendously to rid our country of this awful attitude.
Ben Smith
Bishop McCort
• • •
Proper education can help end suffering
Discrimination is hatred toward a person or a group of people based on their race or gender. On Jan. 16, we celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and his actions that helped gain civil rights for the African American community.
Even after 60 years, there is still a large amount of prejudice in our country.
I believe that discrimination will decrease with further education in our school systems.
Too many people have suffered and died from the prejudice of others. If we find a way to teach people that they are no better than other people because of the way they look, it will get better.
For starters, we could have more guest speakers brought into schools. We could also provide lesson plans for teachers that help teach their students. Maybe then we can finally achieve the standard we hold for our country. We can improve upon the morals taught in our schools. We can find new ways to make people understand that skin color does not define what’s on the inside.
If someone is oriented at a young age to be racist, they will grow up to be that way.
Early childhood is where morals develop. Preconventional morality is the stage in a young person’s life when they choose right from wrong based on if they are told that it is right or wrong. So if we never learn that racism and discrimination are immoral, then we may never develop the belief that it is wrong.
Discrimination has hurt many people and ruined lives.
Proper education can help end some of the pain and suffering in our society.
Ryan Jaber
Bishop McCort
• • •
Think about what you are saying
Racial discrimination is very common in our world today.
Even the littlest effort would help people feel more comfortable in their own skin. This could be helped by simply making their thoughts and feelings to be valid.
People need to stop putting their ideas down just because of the color of their skin. They deserve to have a voice, to speak their opinion, and not be judged or stereotyped. They deserve to be treated just like everyone else.
When people don’t listen or don’t care about their feelings, that just puts another person down. No matter what, people should never be putting anyone down or making fun of them.
One bad experience with racial discrimination can impact their life negatively.
If people would think about putting themselves in a discriminated person’s shoes, they will start to understand how it feels.
People need to think of what their own actions are doing to hurt others. When they start to realize that, they’d understand of how words can hurt and can cause mental health issues. It is not only words that hurt. Actions can do the same amount of damage.
Everyone needs to start taking a step to learn about the effects of racism that occurs in our everyday lives. They need to think of one occurrence they had where they got made fun of and how that made them feel.
That is exactly how people of color feel when someone makes a racist joke or comment.
The best way to help spread the cause of stopping discrimination is to listen to the people being discriminated upon.
Trista Krcha
Bishop McCort
• • •
Teaching youth about world’s diversity
As a boy, I knew that the world we lived on was covered in vast lands full of people. I also knew that these people were not exactly like me, but I never knew why.
I can recall my earliest learning of the world in seventh-grade geography, but this knowledge never exceeded countries and capitals. I was aware of the world’s diversity, but I never received specific formal learning that emphasized the uniqueness of the world’s people, while also reassuring that we are equal.
Teaching our youth about the world’s diversity when they are young can lead them to be accepting of others who may be racially different and aid the fight against discrimination.
One way we can begin to teach the youth about diversity is by installing a social studies curriculum in elementary and middle schools that focuses on the world’s many cultures, ethnicities and races.
Along with learning about the earth’s geography, the students would also learn about the people that live in these regions. For example, they could study a culture’s food, the history and the cities they live in. I believe that this would be effective in the combat of discrimination, because children tend to keep the information they learn with them as they grow older.
They can use this knowledge to make their own life choices, starting as young adults, to include those who are different from them. They will realize that we are all created equal and people should not be judged just because they look different.
When these students grow up and become full adults and have children of their own, they can pass down their knowledge about how to treat people and include them in everyday activities just as one would with someone of a similar race or ethnicity. This would further benefit the fight against discrimination.
Chase Gleason
Bishop McCort
• • •
Misinformation is greatest problem
Within the modern age of information, there has been a consistent sign of ignorance and misinformation about discrimination. Society continues forward without addressing the deep-rooted problems of racism and hate speech.
By properly funding schools to teach critical race theory, we could foster better understanding for children to understand better how racism affects so many in this country.
The U.S. education system has no requirements for informing young people about race. Within our systems, it is often delegated to the teachers and students to create clubs or organizations that talk about these difficult issues, yet they are still optional.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed the Stop Woke Act, which is a law that stops colleges and businesses from discussing critical race theory. This will only cause more problems, because by ignoring the problems of race and hate speech, we are passively allowing it to become an integral part of society.
If we are not permitted to discuss it, we will continue to be uneducated on issues that appear in our day to day lives.
Another issue which is a problem for young people and contributes to racism is misinformation. In the age of information, misinformation is plentiful. Any story could be misconstrued when it is delivered with enough confidence.
In 2021, a study was conducted to see which race groups were vaccinated. The study showed that African Americans were the least vaccinated, with only 42% of them having gotten at least one dosage. This was because African Americans’ sources for COVID-19 vaccine information were social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook and non-official CDC websites.
This was likely a major contribution to the spread of misinformation about COVID-19
among African American communities, which left thousands sick, many of those dying.
However, providing students with the tools to identify misinformation can create a more informed public and decrease the health disparities among the African American population.
The major dangers of hate speech and discrimination nowadays stem from lack of understanding and the spread of misinformation. But, if we were to give the information to younger generations, we would be able to stop discrimination at its source. Through this method of educating young minds, we will be able to further our understanding of each other.
Eli Updyke
Bishop McCort
• • •
Discrimination is all around us
Discrimination exists everywhere in our day-to-day lives.
It comes in many different forms such as stereotypes, insensitive questions or comments and jokes. Discrimination can also cause an individual to be treated with disrespect, receive poorer service at stores and restaurants or just be treated as less.
These actions can be very harmful to health and overall well-being.
One of the ways we could combat discrimination is simply by educating ourselves.
There are many ways we can educate ourselves. For example, by listening to the voices of the people that deal with these struggles everyday. We can also read articles, watch documentaries, read books, listen to podcasts and really take in what these individuals from these sources have to say and understand their message.
We may feel uncomfortable at times because many of us learned biases from a young age, which are not easy to unlearn, and we need to consider where these biases came from. When educating ourselves, we become more conscious of our own privilege.
If we are educated on discrimination, it opens many doors to being able to raise awareness and educate others around us. We can educate our future generations with this knowledge as well as our friends and family members.
In educating ourselves, we can know how to identify discrimination and challenge it.
Lilly Cypher
Bishop McCort
• • •
Admit that there is a problem
The first step is admitting that there is something wrong.
When it comes to discrimination, I believe that this specific plan of action is exactly what we need. Before we can take action, start protests or make policies, we need to educate ourselves and others on discrimination and admit that this is a huge problem in our world today.
Without admitting to this issue, it will continue to be slid under the rug and forgotten about until the next complication comes up. More often than not, discrimination takes place, people protest and then a month later the incident is totally out of mind.
We can not forget about these issues, and we should become more persistent in standing
up for what is right. No child should be afraid to go to school.
No employee should be afraid to go to work. No American should be afraid to walk around his or her own neighborhood.
Admitting to discrimination will educate more people on this problem and make it known that people really do have to deal with this in their everyday lives.
No one should be made to feel like they are not worthy or not enough based on the color of their skin or how they were born. We are all human and deserve to be treated with the same amount of respect and love.
Without taking the first step, the issue can never be resolved.
The first step is admitting that there is something wrong.
Discrimination is a problem and it needs to be stopped.
Sarah Bell
Bishop McCort
• • •
Club would raise awareness of racism
According to Malcolm X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
Malcolm X’s words are ones many should follow as a guideline for everyday life. My school does an excellent job in fighting discrimination, but if I were to take a step, I would create a club called Schools Against Racism (SAR). I would bring together multiple schools to spread awareness to all students, to raise money for NAACP, and to raise awareness by posting about SAR on social media.
To begin, in order to combat racism, we need to spread awareness to discrimination.
To raise more awareness, I would start this club by sending an email to schools around us. In the email, I would ask if they would like to include their school in helping raise awareness of the fight against racism. Getting multiple schools involved would give us a wider range of diversity and publicity.
This would help set a good example for each school while showing we all care about abolishing racism. The main point of this club is bringing awareness of racism to all people and showing how many people want to abolish discrimination.
In addition to helping bring awareness of racism, I would raise and donate money to NAACP. In order to complete this goal, I would gather all the schools involved in SAR and ask them to donate all the money earned at a select school-hosted event in each of the schools. We would have a goal amount of money depending on how many schools participate. With this money, we can help the abolishing of discrimination. This will give a clear example of how all schools support the eradication of discrimination. Donating this money could give the help needed to take another step in terminating racism.
Finally, I would create a platform to help spread the message that SAR is trying to push to the younger and older generations online. Since social media is widely used by a range of ages, I feel it might be even more effective in helping bring awareness to discrimination.
We would advertise all school events going on to help raise money for NAACP. We would also post about different tips on how to identify types of racism and what action to take. My hope with having this online platform is that people who go to different schools than the ones included in SAR will have the same idea of trying to stamp out discrimination.
Hopefully, if other schools see it, they will either join our club or create their own.
In conclusion, by creating a club like SAR, I believe it would better all schools and better not only the students, but also future generations. SAR will help raise awareness by bringing all surrounding schools together to bring awareness to their student body.
I would also use it to raise money for NAACP and also post more about SAR on social media.
My hope in creating this club is that I act to help in the fight against racism.
Abby Horten
Bishop McCort
• • •
Clubs, programs form foundations for beliefs
According to Malcolm X, civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
In my opinion, forming programs and clubs will help students form firm foundations on which to base their beliefs.
Something I could do to fight discrimination would be to create a club for students who desire to fight racism called Fighting Against Racism (FAR).
It could increase awareness for racism, host fundraisers to raise money for charities and attend protests.
A good start to fighting against racism is increasing awareness. FAR could post on social media, hang up posters around the school and inform people about racism. Raising awareness is so important because it informs people about racism and what they can do to help fight against it.
Raising awareness could do many things to help fight against racism. The benefits could be informing people about what they can do to help, get more people to join FAR, and then it would spread to even more people. Overall, increasing awareness is key to fighting discrimination.
Next, FAR could host fundraisers to raise money and then donate it to charities that fight racism. They could host things like car washes, sell merchandise and baked goods to make money. After they raise the money, they could send the proceeds to a charity that does positive deeds for people that are being discriminated against.
Raising money is positive because when it goes to such charities that are using that money to help people, many positives will result.
In conclusion, hosting events and selling merchandise is a productive way to raise money for charities.
Finally, another way to fight racism is to attend protests/events that fight against discrimination. Going to protests ensures everyone’s opinion is heard. If the protest goes well, people can enforce rules against discrimination. Getting opinions heard is super-important because many people’s voices are heard. Overall, attending protests is necessary because voices get heard.
Making a club would be key to fighting against racism because it could increase awareness, raise money and voices and opinions heard. All of those elements are of great importance when fighting discrimination. Increasing awareness brings attention to the subject.
Raising money is also important because FAR could raise money for charities that fight against discrimination. In addition, attending protests can guarantee voices heard and can cause change.
Although Malcolm X said those words many years ago, his words still have an impact on the importance of fighting against racism by creating programs that result in action!
Zoey Stormer
Bishop McCort
• • •
It’s time to stop referencing race
According to Malcolm X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
Malcolm X’s words are meaningful, especially for teenagers who are impressionable and still learning valuable information that will lead to adopting good values.
Even though my school does a great job against racism and discrimination, I would like to make a club called Quit Referencing Race (QRR), which would work because we will preach to stop referencing race, stop racial biases and prejudices in schools and get racial negatives that aren’t needed off the news for good.
To begin, the first step would be to give real-life situations where referencing someone’s race could single them out.
One example could be where someone is describing a person by the color of their skin. In a situation like that, we have no reason to say anything about their race. If a person has to use race for something, then they must do it in an acceptable way that the person in question is OK with. We do not need to reference race 99.9% of the time.
The more we work on not referencing race, the more accepting we will be.
Consequently, the second step would be to try to get race out of schools. Getting race out of schools is to get rid of race and discriminative problems completely. Additionally, if a teacher or student mentions race in an inappropriate way, that is not necessary, they will be punished. As a school, we should talk about race and discrimination once a year. After that, we should only correct it because the more we talk about racism and discrimination, the more there is.
One main example of this is the news when there were riots in 2020. Schools are supposed to be a safe space for everyone, and we need to make sure it is that way for good.
My third step will be to get race off the news. When we mention race repeatedly, we give fuel to racism and discrimination. A tremendous example of this is police brutality. We should acknowledge the bad, but the news never shows the good and hope we have. Whenever we do something good, it is never on the news. The good outweighs the bad, and nobody knows unless they do their own research.
QRR would work because we will preach to stop referencing race, stop racial biases and prejudices in schools, and to get racial negatives that are not needed off the news for good.
Our club would do everything in its power to get rid of the racial talk and negatives in the battle against racism and discrimination. I estimate that people of the human race will get rid of racism around the year 2080 as long as we keep on our path and QRR.
Braydon Persin
Bishop McCort
• • •
Teens should heed Malcolm X’s words
Malcolm X proclaimed, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they will create their own program, and when the people create a program, people get action.”
Malcolm X’s words should be followed by teens. Although my school does a great job in helping fight racism, I would create a program for all schools called Teens Against Racism (TAR).
I believe by creating TAR, students will gain an understanding why fighting against racism is important, making others feel more comfortable and encouraging students to become active members of TAR.
To begin, having an understanding of why fighting against racism is important.
Racial disparities in educational and economic outcomes not only impact the economic well-being of racial and ethnic minorities, but they have also inhibited economic growth for the U.S. economy. This is because TAR helps protect the rights and well-being since everyone deserves to have the same opportunities.
Reducing the amount of racism in a classroom is needed.
Everyone should feel welcome when they walk into classrooms.
Classroom equity happens when all students are respected and included, regardless of their background or abilities.
Each student should be given the tools needed to achieve academic success, and the unique talents and abilities of individuals should be celebrated.
Overall, being informed will help students gain a better understanding of why discrimination is wrong.
Next, by sharing TAR’s messages, we are creating a place where we can help others feel more comfortable and welcome.
Experiencing discrimination can provoke stress responses similar to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Teens who experience discrimination from their teachers are more likely to have negative attitudes about school and lower academic motivation and performance and are at increased risk of dropping out of high school.
This is where TAR comes in. Creating new posters, short films and social media posts are all great ways to bring awareness.
TAR will bring together a group of students who feel free to talk openly about how discrimination can end. The more students that feel welcome, the more likely they are to attend school. Therefore, it’s TAR’s job to help create a comfortable environment.
Finally, members of TAR will actively encourage all students to become involved in the fight against racism. Getting this support group together could relieve stress and anxiety.
Student activism is a powerful catalyst for transformation and social change. TAR can be an effective method of educating, raising awareness to help empower our communities, opening new ways of thinking, and enabling students and others to confront and solve problems facing our society. By joining TAR, students could have more positive attitudes, feel more comfortable, and raise academic motivation and performance.
Overall, TAR is indeed a worthwhile group for students to join as they unite in the fight against racism.
In conclusion, creating Teens Against Racism could better students and help with the fight against racism. TAR will help teens fight against discrimination by helping them gain an understanding why fighting against racism is important, teaching them what TAR is all about as they engage in positive ways to end racism, and encouraging students.
By creating this program, all schools will get the kind of action that Malcolm X was striving for some 60 years ago.
Summer Leckey
Bishop Mccort
• • •
First step is to follow God’s golden rule
My mom is a very religious person, and she would always say that in any situation, if you don’t know what to do, you should follow God’s golden rule: “Do to others what you would have them do to you.”
As I have grown up, I’ve taken that to heart and have applied that in my day-to-day life.
As I see our society today and the amount of hate and discrimination in it, my step would be to follow God’s golden rule.
I think following God’s golden rule is a great first step in combating the hate and discrimination in today’s world.
The good thing about following the golden rule is that there are many benefits to it. If everyone would use this standard in day-to-day life, the world would be a much more peaceful place.
Another good thing about the golden rule is that it can be used in any situation, and if people could go into situations with that mindset, we as a society would be better off collectively.
In conclusion, the bottom line of the matter is that everyone would be a lot more nice and respectful toward one another if we would just follow God’s golden rule.
“Do to others what you would have them do to you.”
Andrew Pakstis
Bishop Mccort
• • •
Equality top priority in today’s society
I am aware of all the wonderful things that I have been given in my life: an amazing family, beautiful house, a nice car and a wonderful education.
What I have not always been aware of is that some other people may not have been given these privileges that I have received.
From a young age, I have always been taught to respect and care for people who are different from me. To show people love and kindness no matter their skin color or religion.
A way I can combat discrimination is by teaching other people what I was taught when I was young.
I come across so many different people that believe it is OK to look down on others just because they believe that they are not equal to them.
My standard has always been to be around people that encourage each other and lift each other up, rather than put each other down. I have always stuck to my standards and I always will, because I believe that the people you surround yourself with reflect your beliefs and who you are as an individual.
Furthermore, my goal in life is to refresh people on what past generations have taught us. These examples include Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.
Also, Rosa Parks stood up for her rights and fought for equality in a society that was blind to see that all men and women are created equal.
This is to teach everyone that equality is a top priority in today’s society. We can do this by being respectful and considerate of others’ beliefs and various backgrounds. If we are all able to accomplish this and meet that objective, our society as a whole will strengthen its belief in one another.
Another way I could help fight and bring a positive impact to discrimination is by raising awareness to others. I could do this by putting an end to bullying and name calling that could potentially be going around in my environment.
It is not hard to be nice to others, because if you are nice to others, they will be nice to you.
God wanted us all to love each other as if we are family, no matter how different we are – we are all cut from the same cloth.
Nicholas Yost
Bishop McCort
• • •
Spreading positivity stops negativity
Discrimination toward the African American community has greatly affected generations of families and will continue to affect new generations unless we can make changes in our society.
I believe that a good way to start combating discrimination is to educate people.
Individuals are discriminated against based on factors such as race, ethnicity, and religion.
By educating people on the roots of discrimination, there is an opportunity to enlighten people and create acceptance instead.
A way to spread the word about the effects discrimination has on people is by sharing positive posts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.
By doing this people can become aware of the families that are being hurt by the discrimination in this world.
The effect the media has on these communities is far greater than one may think it does.
From spreading false information to sharing hate comments, the media is an awfully large way of spreading hate and violence toward these communities.
We should also make sure that we spread good words about different communities.
“If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all” is a good way of explaining this.
By only spreading positive information, we are supporting these communities and also fighting against the people talking bad about these communities.
I think that when people start to spread positivity and stop spreading negativity that it will have a great affect on all communities. Over time, doing this will change how people view others and change how people speak about others.
Carson Boyle
Bishop McCort
• • •
Policies, education combat discrimination
People of color have been persecuted and oppressed for centuries. This has burned bridges that otherwise would have been built as if there was not a difference in skin color if everyone looked the same.
There are ways to repair this, though.
Two very helpful ways to stop discrimination are to be more strict in what policies exist online and help people learn why it is wrong.
Throughout the existence of social media, people have hidden through a screen and said things they know most people wouldn’t know they said.
This is why more people than ever know and say inappropriate words about people.
These terms can be used on media apps like Snapchat or Twitter or websites on Google, or they can be said on gaming platforms like Xbox or Playstation.
No matter where these words are said, it is wrong and the people who own these forms of media should tighten the rules to prevent these words from getting out.
One way they could do this is to make better security on these sites.
Another way they can do this is by either banning the person permanently or by making the penalty more strict every time they do it until they fully are banned.
This could help prevent people from spreading these words and people learning them and using them themselves.
Another way to prevent discrimination is by teaching those around why it is wrong to oppress people of color.
As generations grow up, they will have to unwillingly learn these horrible terms and it could cause a lot of people to use them and accidentally or intentionally spread them. That is why preventing people from learning these words the wrong way is super-important.
The teaching of the history of oppression these people suffered from and teaching them how it was helped to be prevented is incredibly useful to prevent it from ever happening again.
Treating people with respect is crucial to bringing us all together and helping stop hate.
Two ways this is possible is to be more strict in what policies exist online and help people learn why it is wrong. If these can be implemented, we can get to a more loving and together world.
Ibn Shaheed
Bishop McCort
• • •
Education key to stopping racism
Black History Month takes place during the whole month of February.
It is recognized across the United States and Canada. It has also been more recently perceived in countries such as Ireland and the United Kingdom.
This month is to remember important events and people of African descent throughout history and up until today.
One step that I believe could be taken to help combat discrimination is listening and educating people about racism because then people can listen, learn and teach others about it.
First, listening to a one-on-one talk about racism or discrimination can open someone’s eyes if they have not heard one before.
I believe it can really change someone’s view on racism.
This would be effective because if more people listened and genuinely took that conversation in, that would change their perspective.
Secondly, learning about racism is a key factor in stopping discrimination.
Taking in the subject matter of racism and how it affects others when they are discriminated against is a huge deal.
This would be effective because people could educate themselves on this topic.
Finally, teaching others about racism and discrimination is a crucial element in stopping the problem. Once people have grasped an understanding of discrimination, they can tell others about their experiences, too.
People can share stories and spread awareness about discrimination to help others understand the topic.
This would be effective because people would enlighten others on the subject.
In conclusion, one step that I believe could be taken to help fight discrimination is listening and educating yourself about racism because then people can listen, learn and teach others about it.
Discrimination is something that should not be in our lives.
Judging or making fun of someone because of their skin color, appearance or anything else is just not right.
Discrimination needs to be a thing of the past, not the future.
Brock Beppler
Bishop McCort
• • •
Working together will change America
Racism is a large problem in modern society, but the problem could be easily prevented from a young age. By eliminating the problem of racism, we could have a safer, better society.
The problem of racism could be eliminated by educating kids in elementary schools about how we are all the same.
As most kids are growing up they are highly impressionable.
I think that if even just once a week a class was taught on Black history and the struggles Black people go through, although the problem would not go away instantly, it would help eventually.
We could also spread more education about Black culture and discrimination. The more people know about the struggles of discrimination the less likely it is to happen. I feel like some of the problems are that people don’t hear about the problems in our country.
If people knew, I think we would see the change we want to make America a better place.
Another more instant change would be laws to help prevent racist action by law enforcement at least, as lately it seems to be one of the biggest problems in our society. It seems like every day you hear of a police officer or someone in an authority position causing their power. If we made tougher punishments for someone who does abuse their power, I believe we would see the change we want in society. The change we want in America is so easily achievable if we all work together. We simply need to make it happen in the right ways.
Cooper Stigers
Bishop McCort
• • •
Club would be a safe place for everyone
According to Malcolm X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when they create a program, you get action.”
Malcolm X’s words should make more people start to understand and follow. In order to follow what Malcolm X advises, I will create a club called SRC, which stands for Stop Racism Club. This club will be doing three things to stop racism: SRC will let people talk about their personal experiences with racism, teach people to respect all skin colors and explain the effects that racism can have on people.
To begin, SRC helps by letting people talk about their personal experiences. Every Wednesday we will have meetings with other clubs talking about everyone’s experiences with discrimination. Having these meetings will bring more attention to discrimination and make people more aware of what happens in the world. This helps with people who have been discriminated against with racial slurs and more, so they do not have to keep it bottled up.
More people should join these clubs to get things off their chest and know that they are not alone because others go through the same experience.
Overall, SRC helps people talk about their personal experiences by organizing meetings, getting everything off their chests and encouraging people to join.
Next, SRC will teach others to respect people based on their skin color. This club makes people feel beautiful on the inside and out no matter their differences. In this club, there are not any judgments or wrongs pointed toward others. Everyone is equal and deserves all respect from others; therefore, this club treats everyone the same and makes no one feel left out.
Overall, there is no judgment in SRC and this club makes everyone feel safe, welcomed, equal and beautiful.
Lastly, SRC will explain the effects racism has on people.
All can join this club to express how they feel when they were judged and made fun of to relate to others who have experienced the same things.
The effects that racism can have on people are feeling unsafe, unwelcome, different and uncomfortable. This club will make everyone feel the same, and they will have a safe place to talk or express how they feel.
Overall, SRC is a safe place for everyone and everyone is welcome at all times.
To conclude, SRC is overall an amazing club, a wonderful experience and a safe place for everyone.
This club is something that people should do to make the world a better place.
By joining this club, people are not judged or made fun of.
This club encourages people to respect others and it lets people talk about their personal experiences as well.
For these reasons and many others, SRC is beneficial to students and more people should join to make all people with different skin colors beautiful.
Reese Bair
Bishop McCort
• • •
Fighting, standing up against racism
According to James Baldwin, a writer and civil rights activist, “If one really wishes to know how justice is administered in a country, one does not question the policemen, the lawyers, the judges, or the protected members of the middle class.
“One goes to the unprotected those, precisely, who need the law’s protection most and listens to their testimony.”
Baldwin’s words of justice and how justice should be administered are significant words that can be an example of how people can fight against racism, especially for kids and families that live in Black, poor, and high crime rate communities. Although there are many great policemen, unfortunately, there are some corrupt ones.
The step I can take to stop police brutality in these communities is promote community policing, ban chokeholds and strangleholds and invest in crisis intervention teams.
To begin, to promote community policing, I can create a website called Give Community Policing (GCP) where people can go and read the description of the website and see how they can promote community policing in their communities and spread GCP to other people in their neighborhood. In addition, I can promote community policing by putting up posters in places where people would see them and make a unique symbol on the poster so that when people look at that poster they will recognize that symbol and know what the symbol is for.
Another way I can promote community policing is posting it on social media such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and more. Everyone is on social media. Things spread fast.
Therefore, promoting community policing will spread faster on social media and will get more people to promote it as well. Overall, promoting community policing will certainly make some communities safe and will spread awareness.
Next, I can start a petition to ban chokeholds and strangleholds, which will help prevent police brutality. It will help as this will help protect citizens in those communities from being injured or even killed by the police. When officers use chokehold and stranglehold techniques inappropriately, it can create a powerful sense of fear and intimidation in the community.
Ultimately, by making a petition to ban these types of choking and strangling methods used inappropriately, I can help provide a more peaceful and safe environment for everyone in communities.
Finally, I can invest in crisis intervention teams. Investing in crisis intervention teams will help identify and address racism in a more organized and formal manner. By having teams in place that are trained to recognize and address bias, social conflict can be minimized, which will ultimately help protect people from hateful expression and behavior.
Additionally, the team can be a support for those affected by racism in those communities helping to reduce their sense of isolation and vulnerability to it. By investing in a crisis intervention team, I can help create an overall society that is fair and unbiased for all.
Overall, promoting community policing, banning chokeholds and strangleholds, and investing in crisis intervention teams are good and important methods of fighting and standing against racism in poor Black communities. With these methods, we can administer the justice that James Baldwin wanted.
Juellian Barnett
Bishop McCort
• • •
Club would educate students on racism
The 44th president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, said, “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”
Obama’s statement is so powerful and is the encouragement that could shape young minds if we really want to see a change.
Putting forth more effort into shining light on racism is an action that needs to be taken in schools all over.
A way I can start doing this now is by starting a Fighting Against Racism (FAR) school organization, which is a group that not only gives small group teaching, but also schoolwide information-filled assemblies.
FAR will be beneficial because students will learn about how to spot discrimination and report it, enforce school rules and listen to people’s experiences.
To start, FAR members will teach students how to identify discrimination and how they can report it. These assemblies will further shine light onto racism in our society and in our schools. Giving students a background of racism and explaining to them what it really is will give them the ability to be able to identify it in their everyday lives. Having trusted adults in the building is essential to taking a step closer to ending racism in our schools.
Overall, setting up a trusted communication system and educating students further about racism will set a clear idea that it is not tolerated.
Next, the group will work together to enforce school rules and policies better. A way they could do this is by getting the administration to agree to go over the policies more frequently. By doing this, the guidelines will be fresh in their minds constantly, and they will be reminded of what is expected of them.
Another way is by being active on school social media platforms so that more students are able to access relevant information or resources if they would like to go over it.
Last, they can explain rules in an understandable and relatable way, but still in a direct meaning. Being level with the audience they are speaking with can make them want to participate more.
Ultimately, FAR being clear and understanding about what they’re trying to say and enforce can be valuable to having students act on what they are being told to do.
Lastly, FAR will work with people to share their experiences if they’re comfortable with doing so. By doing this, students will be able to understand what it’s like to go through this from another person’s perspective.
Hearing their encounters may be valuable by giving people a reality check. It will show how hurtful words affect others’ mental health.
In conclusion, being more aware of what people are going through and listening to what others have to say can be useful to keep racism away.
Overall, by creating more programs like Fighting Against Racism, we can see more changes in society and in our schools. By engaging and putting more effort into teaching youth how to spot and report discrimination, better enforce school rules and hearing peoples’ experiences, the community can be a step ahead of fighting racism.
We must be the change that Obama called for; only then will discrimination end.
Mady Billow-Berchick
Bishop McCort
• • •
Schools must join in fight against racism
According to Thurgood Marshall, former associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.”
Marshall’s wise words are ones people should follow, especially in schools because younger generations will be in charge of this country in the future.
While schools across the country do a good job against racism, the step all schools should take in the fight is to create a club called Children Against Racism (CAR), which I believe will work because it will get the youth involved so that they understand what racism is, how important it is to fight against racism and what effect racism can have on people.
CAR will get the youth involved so that they understand what racism is. In order to get the youth to understand what racism is, CAR members can post across the school with banners that give tips to stop racism throughout the hallways to inform other children that it is a serious problem.
CAR members can also make sure they have pages on school sites, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, so that the tips really get out there.
Overall, CAR will make sure that the youth in schools across the country understand that racism is using these methods.
Next, schools must fight against racism by really emphasizing how important it is to be in the fight. Schools should create ways to emphasize the importance of being a part of the fight.
CAR members can do this by reciting how important it is before extracurricular activities such as sports games.
Members could also have handmade posters in the gym or at the field to really emphasize the importance of the fight.
CAR members can also have open meetings with students who want to become members and help lead the fight every week.
Ultimately, CAR’s main goal is to get out the message against racism.
Finally, CAR could also show the true effect racism can have on people.
CAR can have school assemblies once a month to show other kids the effect racism has on people.
Members can also make posts on the club’s social media account on people talking about their experience with racism.
CAR could also have a place where a student that is experiencing racism can go to talk to a staff member.
This is a way for students to get help and try to stop racism in the school without being embarrassed or considered a tattletale or snitch.
Overall, by creating a club like Children Against Racism, I believe this club can better schools around the country in the fight against racism.
CAR will join the fight against discrimination by getting the youth to understand what racism is, how important it is to fight against racism and the effect racism can have on people.
By creating this program, schools will get the kind of action Marshall was aiming for 56 years ago.
Luke Stevens
Bishop McCort
• • •
Schools should follow King’s wise words
According to Martin Luther King Jr., minister and civil rights leader, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
King’s wise words are important and should be followed, especially in schools. Although plenty of schools do good jobs to fight against racism, the step I could take to fight against it is to create a club in Johnstown that would visit all the schools to discuss ways to better their attitudes, be encouraged to call out and report racism and have people talk about their personal experiences with it.
To start, the group would be named Cancel Out Discrimination (COD) and the first thing they would discuss with the schools is the students’ attitudes. In the meeting, COD would discuss multiple ways for students to improve their attitudes and behaviors toward racism.
The group will list valid reasons and examples of why everyone is the same.
This will teach kids to be more accepting of all races and lead to healthier friendships between all the students. COD will make many statements explaining what will happen when they have negative attitudes.
Overall, one of the group’s main goals is for all students to have a good attitude toward any race.
Next, COD would continue the meeting and list ways for students to report racism.
The students will all be given a list of people they can talk to about racism. On the list, there would be safe trustable resources like teachers, coaches, parents and even phone numbers of COD members. Shortly after that, they will be given multiple examples of what racist people say and how they act.
This would benefit them because they will be able to know what they should report.
As a result, this will help students be confident in reporting racism and other problems.
Lastly, there will be multiple people from our group that talk about their own personal experiences. These people will talk about how much racism affects them personally and other people they know.
In addition, COD members will be able to stay after the meeting and allow students to speak up about their experiences.
This will help students become more comfortable to talk about these problems. The last thing COD will be doing is they will go into detail about how the other things that they have discussed will genuinely help. Ultimately, this will lead students to know the effects being racist has.
In the end, by creating this program, COD would help prevent racism. COD joins in the fight against discrimination by helping kids’ attitudes, help them be encouraged to talk about racism and lastly show them how it affects people.
By having this program in our town, I think that it would help be the change that King believed in.
Layla Magro
Bishop McCort
• • •
Spread awareness to eliminate racism
Famous author Timothy Keller said in his book called “Generous Justice,” “Not everyone is your brother or sister in faith, but everyone is your neighbor, and you must love your neighbor.”
Keller’s wisdom comes from a well-known story called “The Good Samaritan.”
It is his belief that people should look at one another in love and grace above all else.
Awareness must be spread to eliminate racism by seeking out relationships, purposeful prayer, and taking immediate action.
Human experience can be considered limitless in the number of possibilities, but in reality, we share some common experiences with a huge number of people.
Interests, hobbies, vocation, and beliefs all create commonalities among vastly different people.
When we choose to seek out relationships with others who share one or two of these life experiences, we are bound to create bonds with people who also happen to be from different backgrounds or races.
Racism can not survive a culture of focus on what we share in common with others.
This takes more effort than simply maintaining a safe space for social interaction by surrounding oneself with like-minded and like-appearing people, but the reward is far greater.
Seeking out relationships with those who share only one or two interests versus settling for an echo chamber of monochromatic. Love that is born from relationships kills racism where it breeds in the heart.
Equally as important as seeking out relationships is the focus and prayer dedicated to a certain problem.
True change only occurs through selflessness in prayer and thought. In order to make a difference in an issue like racism, one must focus his or her thoughts and prayers toward the solution to that problem.
God calls his people to go to him not only on behalf of ourselves, but also on behalf of the leaders in our culture.
The apostle Paul wrote in one of his letters, “I urge that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people – for all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.”
Praying for the positive influence of people that have a direct impact on the behaviors of others is a compassionate focus to make when trying to combat discrimination.
Lastly, the aforementioned solutions require extremely specific action. James, disciple of Jesus, said in his book, “… faith apart from works is dead.”
In order to make a true change in a matter, one must take immediate and effective action.
In his book “Catholic Viewpoint on Race Relations,” John Laarge S.J. said, “Deep wounds are not easily healed.
But the Good Samaritan poured oil and wine into the wounds of the stranger who lay helpless on the road to Jericho, and set him on the road to recovery. Each one of us can go and do likewise.”
The Samaritan in this story saw a need and took steps to make the situation better. This is the golden standard for combating racism.
Without a doubt, Keller’s wise words can encourage people to live in love and in grace.
Finally, by seeking out relationships, purposeful prayer and taking immediate action, the world will see drastic changes in the fight against racism and discrimination.
Sam Herring
Bishop McCort
• • •
Racism rooted in people, organizations
According to the CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Approximately one-third (35.6%) of U.S. high school students reported perceived racism.”
Although our school does its best to try and prevent racism in our school, I feel we need to do something more to unite the students. If students heard about racism every day, it would create a bigger impact on them.
I think a great idea would be to start a segment on the morning news called United as One.
Through this segment, we will educate students on racism, provide ways on how we can raise awareness on racism, and provide resources on ways to prevent racism.
One of the main things we will be doing in United as One is educating students on racism.
When individuals think of racism, it’s not just your typical discrimination against somebody.
Racism is rooted in a person and embedded in organizations and institutions through their practices.
Racism can come in other forms than people may think, like in education, systemic, hiring, advancement practices, and sports.
Finally, racism is built on prejudice accompanied with power. These ideas create mass discrimination against others.
It is important that students are aware of the many ways racism can be shown and what it really is.
United as One will ensure proper understanding of these concepts.
Another action United as One can take is providing ways that students can raise awareness of racism.
One way students can raise awareness of racism is by recognizing their own privilege.
Students can do this by using their privilege to destroy discrimination. They can also call out racist jokes and statements.
Additionally, students can support organizations for people of color, which helps break the inequality barrier in society.
Finally, students can validate people of color’s feelings; when we do this, they will feel supported.
Through all these things, students involved in United as One are recognizing the problems and eliminating opportunities for discrimination.
The last thing United as One will do is provide resources on how students can prevent racism.
One of the ways United as One can provide resources in our segment is by having an anonymous tip center set up; this will be a safe space for kids to talk about discrimination.
United as One also encourages teachers to become resources for students.
Teachers and students have special relationships, which is why we choose them to talk about discrimination in school.
The last resource we use is our “see something say something” motto; which encourages students to speak out against inequality in school.
Providing resources through anonymous tip centers, teachers can encourage students to speak and provide resources to prevent racism.
United as One works diligently on preventing racism.
United as One educates its students on racism, provides ways on how we can raise awareness on racism and resources on ways to prevent racism. These steps help create a better future for the next generation.
The main goal of our segment here at United as One is to prevent racism.
Although we can not completely eliminate racism, by using United as One, our school is pretty close to doing it.
Sofia O’Connor
Bishop McCort
• • •
King’s words should influence people today
Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
King’s words really should influence people today. People need to treat others the same everywhere they go. Inside and outside many schools, there is racism. People often are just letting these incidents slide.
I believe that I can lessen racism in our community through the creation of a club called Students Against Racism (SAR).
The club would include kids from all grades.
SAR works to lessen racism in the school, reduce the bullying rate and help the kids who are having trouble with discrimination in their life.
To lessen racism in the school, SAR can come together on certain days in the week to discuss the issues of the day.
The students can create posters to place around the school.
The posters will offer guidance on the steps student candidates must take when facing discrimination that tell them steps on what they can do if they are facing these problems.
Teacher meetings every month will discuss what they see around the school. If the teacher sees someone getting discriminated against for their color, the teacher can take the person outside and talk to them and send the perpetrator to the principal’s office.
SAR will stand to help the school lessen racism.
Many kids in schools are getting bullied for their skin color.
Although teachers are trying to help the cause, it does not always work. The teachers need to find ways to help the children from getting bullied. Kids also need to know people they can go to when they need help with their situation.
If the children are having that type of problem, they could go to see a SAR member and talk about what they need help with.
All schools need to help their children with bullying.
Children being bullied outside adult supervision is a big problem. Children may be having trouble with racism while communicating online, walking home from school or riding the bus.
There is racism online from people sending text messages, Snapchatting, tweeting or using other social media platforms.
If students are getting bullied online, they will need to learn how to stick up for themselves.
The children who are getting bullied online could take the time to talk to someone before responding to the person bullying them.
In order to help the kids having trouble with discrimination, they should verbalize their problems with others.
SAR can help the school try to lessen racism, reduce bullying and help the children who are getting discriminated against in their life.
The children will lessen racism in the school, lessen bullying and try to help others that are having trouble in their life.
The people in SAR will strive and try their hardest to end racism in their school.
King helped end racism and I can do the same.
Sophia Kutsick
Bishop McCort
• • •
Listening, education to raise awareness
For years, there has been racial discrimination toward the Black community, from being treated unfairly to hate crimes in the Black community.
The crimes have been rising in the past few years, more than ever.
There are many different ways to handle this issue, including listening and education.
Understand what is happening in the news, why it’s happening and stand up for what is right.
Don’t turn a blind eye to tunfair situations. Listen to the voices of the victims who deal with these problems every day.
Listen to classmates, neighbors, family and other close friends around you.
Raising awareness is important – making sure people know what is happening, whether that is just posting on different social medias to spread the message.
Avoid offensive jokes or racist humor. These types of jokes or humor can be very offensive and cause a lot of harm to others. It’s doing more harm than good. The more “normal” the jokes can become, the more people will continue to say these very offensive and rude remarks that aren’t called for.
It’s unnecessary. Racist jokes are still racist no matter the content.
Validating feelings is another thing we can do to help combat discrimination.
These are just a few simple things to help prevent discrimination.
This still continues to be a big issue in society today. I believe all the reasons I listed are good ways to help combat these problematic issues.
Addison Roth
Bishop McCort
• • •
Applications should be judged on qualifications
Famous civil rights activist Rosa Parks once said, “I believe there is only one race – the human race.”
These words are as important now as they were all those years ago during Parks’ time.
In a world where people are judging others based on their ethnicity rather than their qualities, a solution is needed.
Eliminating the requirement of putting one’s race on any application would prevent discriminatory policies in universities, give everybody an equal opportunity in job applications and allow everyone to have the same medical advantages.
This solution would prevent discriminatory policies when applying to a college or university. Many universities offer financial aid to students who meet certain criteria. These requirements range from home income to race.
A great example of race contributing to financial aid is the University of Notre Dame offering more aid to Black or Latino students than to other races. While helping someone who is in a hard time is fair, giving someone an easier path to college based on something uncontrollable such as race is in itself racist.
Imagine if this policy was turned backward and the university instead offered better financial aid to white students.
The school would understandably be called out and would be put under public scrutiny until the rules changed.
Nobody should receive special treatment because of something they were born into.
I believe that removing the requirement of putting one’s race on applications would prevent any discriminatory policies in universities.
Removing the requirement of putting race on an application would give everybody an equal opportunity in job applications.
Many companies intentionally hire minority workers in order to diversify the workplace. A prime example would be the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires all teams to consider at least one minority candidate for head coaching positions.
While diversity is a great thing, hiring somebody because of their skin color rather than the skills they possess is the opposite of equal opportunity.
Once again, if the rules were reversed and whites were receiving the advantage over minorities, there would be an outrage.
If race could not be used as a determining factor for a job position, the company would be forced to hire based on skill and qualifications.
No person could claim they had less of an opportunity than someone else, and companies’ quality of work would also improve.
The removal of the silly requirement of putting race on documents would certainly give everybody an equal opportunity in a job application.
Eliminating the requirement of putting race on any applications would allow everyone to have the same medical advantages. People who belong to minority groups get significantly better medical advantages than other races.
A fairly recent example would be Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear promising in June 2020 to give free health care to all Black citizens of Kentucky who are in need of it.
He did not promise for the health care to be given to all races in need, but just the Black citizens.
For a third and final time, if the rules were reversed and free health care was promised to all white citizens and nobody else, Americans everywhere would attempt to “cancel” the governor.
If everybody had the same health benefits regardless of race, no citizen would be able to claim that they had been discriminated against and America would be seen by foreigners as more fair than it had been in the past.
Everybody would have equal medical advantages if the requirement of putting race on documents was eliminated.
Removing the requirement would help stop discrimination in the United States.
Abolishing this pointless demand would prevent discriminatory policies in universities, give everybody an equal opportunity in a job application and allow everyone to have the same medical advantages.
If we the people of the United States do whatever we can to eliminate the requirement of putting one’s race on applications, Parks’ belief that all humans should be treated as one race could be made a reality.
Brady Dolgas
Bishop McCort
• • •
Race, gender not relevant on forms
In our society today, there is a lot of political division and hate, but as Martin Luther King Jr. said,“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
If we want to change how discriminatory our society is, we need to do it without hate.
My idea for combating discrimination is that race and gender should not be recorded on papers other than birth certificates, stop victimizing minorities for hate crimes, and politics should not use race as a voting block.
We can combat discrimination by removing identification of race and gender on papers where it is not required like job and college applications.
Many places like forms for colleges, jobs and tests ask for people’s race and gender, even though it has no relevance to the topic.
There are many places where people get jobs or into colleges without proper qualification because the school or business needs to meet a quota of minority students or employees.
This is extremely unfair to those who worked hard to be able to get into a certain college or job, but are passed over because of their race or gender.
Gender and race should be removed from job and college applications so they are reviewed more fairly.
The victimization of races should stop as it only encourages hate.
Over the past few years, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has been having giant protests and riots across the country. This movement has done nothing but target whites for supposed transgressions committed without thought almost as an instinct.
The news has been pushing crimes in which a white assailant or officer killed a Black person, but when a Black assailant targeted a different minority, it is not shown.
BLM pushed for the teaching of critical race theory, which taught white people that they are all racist and should have to pay for their ancestors’ crimes in some form of compensation.
Targeting white people for the problems of the past and present only spreads hate and does not accomplish anything.
Race should be left out of politics and not made into a voter block.
Today, there are too many politicians who say they are for minorities and call their opponents racists, like Joe Biden, who said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, you ain’t Black.”
I think politicians should talk about their plans instead of using insults against their opponents so people can not really vote for the person based on their ideas, but on who is considered the better person.
Saying that, I believe politics has done a lot of harm with race relations.
I think to stop discrimination, we should stop putting race and gender on papers other than birth certificates, stop victimizing minorities for hate crimes and politics should not use race as a voting block.
Having race and gender on applications adds a bias for who to pick.
Calling every white person a racist does nothing but spread hate and is racist in and of itself.
Politics has become a game of calling political opponents racists and saying a certain party is for a certain race.
A lot of problems with discrimination could be solved if we stopped making everything about race.
Dravyn Fabina
Bishop McCort
• • •
Support group could raise awareness
As Malcolm X once said, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
This means that if people can realize what causes things such as racism, they can fix it.
Many people can do things to help problems such as racism.
To help take action against racism and discrimination, one of the things people can do is start a support group.
If people started a support group, three things they can accomplish is support for the people who have experienced racism, education about racism, and starting a movement.
The first thing a support group can accomplish is clearly support. Support for people who are experiencing racism or discrimination can help a lot.
It can help these people feel less alone and know they’re not the only ones feeling this kind of way.
Just talking to other people in this support group can make someone feel less alone about the discrimination they are going through.
The next thing this support group can do is to raise awareness and educate people about racism. It can possibly start classes to teach people. This group could also share social media posts that raise awareness or teach people on the streets.
Educating people about racism and discrimination are important to try and reduce it.
This group could start some type of movement. They could start some type of peaceful protest – something to just spread and show the world that this is actually happening.
Most people are unaware that they are even being racist or discriminating against someone.
If this group could hold this peaceful protest and make people aware of what they’re doing and that it affects others, it would help tremendously.
Therefore, if people could start a support group for people experiencing racism and discrimination, they could offer support, raise awareness and start a movement.
Racism and discrimination are major problems in our society and people need to put an end to them.
If we as a whole could put a stop to this, our entire world would be so much nicer, and it would be a better environment to grow and thrive.
Raegan Snider
Bishop McCort
• • •
Education is key in all situations
In 1962, Malcolm X said, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”
These wise words teach us that education is key in all situations, from getting your degree to treating others the way they deserve to be treated.
Equality is a huge issue in today’s society, and it most likely always will be unless we work together as a community to change it one town at a time.
As you know, social media is a huge part of our society in 2023.
I think that it is the best community to teach this and future generations how to overcome discrimination.
Let’s tackle racism together with a more modern approach.
Considering the mass use of social media, it is by far the easiest way to share information to the world by just a few clicks.
Along with this, there are so many role models out there, including influencers, actors/actresses, etc., that tons of people look up to and follow daily.
There are upcoming influencers every day between Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, etc., that anyone can discover, even by mistake.
Therefore, this is the best platform to get our nation to overcome discrimination with the most modern approach to date.
For example, there are so many influencers that do makeup tutorials or get-ready-with-me videos and they all encounter the same issue – not enough diversity.
Huge makeup lines such as BeautyBlender and Tarte have been called out before for not having a wide enough makeup shade range, along with many other major brands.
So my plan is to have our well-known influencers bring awareness to this issue.
Everyone should be able to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin tone, so we need to speak up and modernly take down racism, starting with companies.
Tarte’s shape tape concealer that retails for $31 only ever had 15 shades that were not remotely close enough to where they should be. Soon after being called out by famous YouTubers such as Nikkie Tutorials and Azmara Ahamadon, the company quickly expanded their shade range to 30 colors, and their sales have skyrocketed since they have diversified their shade range.
Another example is that It Cosmetic’s ByeBye Foundation that retails for $44 only has 12 shades. The company has been called out by TikTok stars Makeu-POC and Maimaimaiii.
However, It Cosmetics, owned by L’Oreal, has not taken any further action to widen their shade range. Clearly, this is a major issue we need to take further action with by using social media and influencers to help tackle racism.
As you can see, people are already talking about the issues here within the makeup community, but I want more people to acknowledge what is going on and get involved as a social media community. In my opinion, this is a major start and it will only get better in the beauty world from here on out.
Let’s work together as a community on social media, and modernly put a stop to racism together, by diversifying our world!
Sydney Kaminsky
Bishop McCort
• • •
Combating discrimination
The human population has been dealing with discrimination for a long time. The question, “What could be a step towards ending discrimination?” has been asked continuously since the end of segregation in 1964.
There are multiple ways to get closer to the end of discrimination, from making posters encouraging unity to speaking out and standing with those ready for change.
Knowing what discrimination is and how it has affected people in the past and present can help lead the way to unity.
Discrimination is when a group of people are treated differently in a poor way.
It is mainly aimed towards race, leading the world further from unity. Without unity and understanding, there is a lot of negative impact on the minds of kids growing up.
Educating people from a young age can help them recognize how wrong it is to discriminate and the impact it has on someone mentally, emotionally, and physically.
Even if people learn about it later in life, it can help challenge their mindset if they feel discrimination is OK and change it to knowing how wrong it is.
I believe this action of educating kids at a young age and adults can achieve a lot in the next 10 years if continued in a proper manner.
Teaching this topic properly can help not only the young children and adults learning about discrimination, but also others to learn from those who have an understanding and hopefully open them to learn about discrimination as well.
We as a community can all come together and combat discrimination step by step. The beginning of turning the world from being discriminatory to becoming all-inclusive is education on the right and wrong paths.
The path of education can not only help people achieve their dream careers, but also help achieve change in the way people think.
Samantha Eash
Bishop McCort
• • •
Support needed for protests, movements
Black History Month is a very important month to honor Black Americans and their accomplishments throughout their history in the United States.
The month recognizes all the battles and hardships Blacks faced to reach equality and to help put an end to discrimination.
Role models like Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman fought for equality and to put an end to segregation and discrimination.
When combating discrimination, support is needed to back the opinions and ideas of the protest and movement.
Protests and movements are a very common way to battle discrimination, but I think it is the most effective way.
When having protests, they are only successful if they reach a massive amount of people.
For example, when trying to have a law changed, the government has to have a majority vote for it to stand.
The same idea occurs for protests and movements.
With an issue like discrimination, many people support this issue and will help protest against it because Americans believe in equality very highly.
Along with the numerous people supporting these movements comes our biggest advantage to our world today: technology.
Technology is a big advantage that brings more support to a protest and movement.
Using technology to promote protests or movements spreads the word about the topic and allows people to be more involved and aware of what is going on.
For example, if someone is having a movement on an issue occurring in school, they might say to wear a certain color in school to show their awareness for the issue.
They can use social media to promote their movement and have more support toward it.
When there is more support, the movement is more effective and successful. This same concept applies to discrimination.
An example of how discrimination was promoted through social media is Black Tuesday.
Many big influencers posted a plain black picture on their social media to show awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement. This was an easy but effective way to recognize the movement and get the movement across to thousands of feeds to spread the issue.
Black History Month recognizes all the important achievements of significant Black Americans in our history. The month allows us to recall the battles these people fought to help prevent discrimination.
While remembering and honoring the efforts of people in our history, I feel the most effective way to battle against discrimination is with the power of people and support behind the opinions.
When combating a very controversial topic like discrimination, support is needed to back the opinions and ideas of the protest and movement.
Ethan Kasper
Bishop McCort
• • •
Learning about fighting racism
Sixty years ago, Malcolm X proclaimed, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
Malcolm X’s words of wisdom are certainly words that shouldn’t be taken for granted.
My school already does a fantastic job at fighting racism.
However, I think I could be doing more.
In order to fight discrimination, I can hand out fliers that educate students how to fight racism, explain the effects racism has on society and guide students to voice their own opinions on the subject.
To begin, when students learn about fighting racism, they will have lots of questions.
Students may or may not know how to ask these questions. To help combat this issue, I will have included a link on the fliers to multiple school-related websites, TikTok, Snapchat and Facebook on which students can get in contact with school counselors, a teacher or whoever they feel comfortable working with.
Students can also help spread awareness by creating banners for the school hallways, posting on social media to combat racism or just telling their families will aid tremendously.
Having multiple ways to spread awareness will increase the number of students that want to demolish racism. All in all, my fliers will help students and their guardians obtain a clear understanding of how discrimination has affected us for decades.
Next, explaining the effects racism has on society can be a tricky one. Some students may not be educated enough to want to learn about racism. However, if I reach out to students, create banners and have small gatherings regarding racism, I feel students would be intrigued to learn and readily accept the topic.
I would need extra help from friends and or family members to let students know about my small gatherings. Overall, once the banners and small gatherings become popular, students will grasp a clear understanding of how racism affects society in this day and age.
Finally, not all students feel comfortable or even confident enough to voice their opinions on racism. This is why I would include emails, names and numbers in my small gatherings and on banners.
They will hopefully be willing to ask questions and share experiences about racism.
In conclusion, when students finally gain the confidence to speak out against racism, our school will become a safe haven where students of all colors can feel welcome.
Camden Galiote
Bishop McCort
• • •
Call out racism when it happens
According to Colin Kaepernick, an American civil rights activist and football quarterback, “People don’t realize what’s really going on in this country. There are a lot of things that are going on that are unjust. People aren’t being held accountable for. That’s something that needs to change. That’s something that this country stands for: freedom, liberty and justice for all.”
Kaepernick’s words explain the message of Calling Out Racism Now (CORN).
CORN is a group that promotes the idea that it is good to call out racism when it happens in school environments that go unheard to the public.
Even though my school does a fantastic job when it comes to racism, the uprise of racism that goes unnoticed is insane. A lot of racism starts in schools, and victims of the racism are afraid of announcing what they experienced with the people condoning the racism as “jokes” or “opinions.”
I feel the organization CORN will fight the problems of racism by teaching the effects of racism can have on a person, explaining who to report to when racism is seen, and teaching how others can spread the main message of CORN, so racism stops going unnoticed.
First, racism can have many affects on a person. For example, internalized racism, when racism affects the minds of people of color to the point where they begin to believe that they are inferior because of their own race, causes somebody to feel negatively about themselves, which can ruin their mental health, which can lead into other problems. CORN will try to end this cycle and help people of color embrace their skin color and heritage without the feeling of being discriminated against. In all, CORN would end the cycle of internalized racism and help people of color and teach the youth how racism can have consequences to them.
Next, racism always goes unnoticed, especially in school environments. CORN would work on a report system for schools when people encounter or experience racist remarks in their school environment or online.
CORN will then go to schools and promote that it is good to report racism when it happens.
In all, CORN will make it able to report racism in schools.
Furthermore, how do I get the message of CORN spread?
Well, the group will have social media accounts that will give out information on ways to stop racism and use ways to promote the idea with trends that will get attention. CORN will go out to spread awareness in public and in school settings to answer people’s questions.
In conclusion, by creating this organization, I trust that CORN will call out the message of what it stands for in schools.
CORN will help people of color love themselves and their culture after getting discriminated against which can affect their mental health, teach how to call out racism when it is seen and teach how others can spread the message.
Because of this, we can complete the message of Kaepernick.
Jillian Cutlip
Bishop McCort
• • •
Fighting racism one person at a time
According to Martin Luther King Jr, a popular civil rights activist, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
King’s words are something people should all take into consideration when taking the next step of what to do in order to fight against racism and injustice because one person’s actions can affect others, whether that action is good or bad.
While my community does an amazing job of fighting against racism, I think it could be great to start a group called People for People of Color (P4POC).
I believe P4POC could be a great help with the fight against racism by educating others on Black history to prevent the spread of misinformation, collecting money for charities that help with the struggles of discrimination, and encouraging those who have experienced racism to report and discuss it.
To begin, P4POC is to educate the people within the neighborhood about Black struggles throughout history.
This should help prevent disinformation about the Black community from spreading as well as showing people the actual history and culture of people of color. This simple action of P4POC could help open the minds of so many people just by educating them and showing them that the spread of hate just leads to innocent people being hurt.
This can also show members of the community that racism can lead to violence. Overall, P4POC will be sure to educate others to ensure that misinformation is not spread.
Next, P4POC will gather money to donate to charities.
These charities will be well researched to make sure they are donating to the survivors of extreme cases of discrimination. P4POC can collect the money by creating GoFundMe pages and scheduling meetings to have with the community to let them know what they can do to make a difference for the survivors of harsh racism outcomes.
By doing this, P4POC will make a great difference in the victim’s lives.
Ultimately, P4POC’s main goal is to help the victims of discrimination and to show the things that happen to African Americans due to the prejudice against the Black community.
Lastly, P4POC should play a role in encouraging people who have undergone racism to report the issue. The group will also persuade those people to discuss it with others.
P4POC will provide a safe space for these victims to bring the things they have experienced to light. This can help the victim get the justice they deserve. Altogether, P4POC’s hope is to motivate other victims to speak out by showing them they have a voice and a safe space to use it.
Overall, P4POC will fight against racism by educating people, raising money for charities and encouraging victims to report discrimination. It will help to go against racism and fight discrimination.
By creating this program, P4POC will change the community one person at a time by taking action in a way King wanted so many years ago.
Paige Joy
Bishop McCort
• • •
Better environment for school students
According to minister and human rights activist Malcolm X, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
I believe these words are ones that everyone should follow, especially students.
Schools are where students learn about their surroundings and form their beliefs, so I think they should be taught the right way to treat classmates and people of color.
The step I can take to fight against discrimination is to create a foundation called Schools Against Racism (SAR). People from the foundation can travel around schools to teach students how to act against racism, students feel encouraged to report acts of racism in schools, and will shape the school into a better environment for students.
To begin, SAR will travel from school to school to teach students around the country about the effects of racism. Visitors can come in or assemblies will be held, and visitors from SAR will teach students about racism and the effects of it to the people who are being treated differently.
This will help spread awareness to the students on how racism is immensely wrong.
SAR will also educate the students on how to oppose racism and fight against it within their school. SAR will encourage students to do the right thing by not supporting racism. These lessons will contribute to the student’s beliefs and the way they will treat other people.
Next, SAR will motivate students to report acts of racism in their schools. The students will know what is right from wrong and make sure they do right.
Students will report students who are discriminative against persons of color. The students reported will be informed about what they did wrong and told to change their behavior. It will encourage the student to not be disrespectful to a person just because of their race.
Lastly, SAR will help make the school a safer place. As a result of SAR, the school will start to become a greater environment.
Educating students on why racism is wrong and the effects of racism against other students is very important to make a safer place. It is important because children should not have to go to school and deal with hatred and bullying. The affect on children could stay while they grow, and it is mentally unhealthy for them to live in that situation. Victims of discrimination will feel safe going to school everyday because of SAR’s influence.
Overall, educating students on why racism is wrong helps make the school a safer environment.
Overall, SAR traveling around schools to teach students how to act against racism, students feeling encouraged to report acts of racism in school, and shaping the school into a better environment is how I will fight racism.
By creating the foundation SAR, I will fight racism in a way that honors Malcolm X.
Piper Robison
Bishop McCort
• • •
Fighting racism and discrimination
According to Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights leader, “Injustice is a threat to justice everywhere.”
King’s words are truthful, especially in the school because the world is filled with injustice.
Since, there are few schools that do a good job at fighting against racism, the steps I can take to help fight racism is to make a club called Don’t Be Racist (DBR), which I believe can help fight racism in ways people who experience discrimination and racism will be the most comfortable to report it.
DBR will help educate students about cultural appropriation, make a comfortable environment for anyone who will report people for being racist and discriminated against, and shed light on politics and policies.
To begin, one of the ways DBR fights racism and discrimination is that people must be educated on cultural appropriation. DBR will help people further understand cultural appropriation.
DBR believes if people know what cultural appropriation is, it will help people understand the affect it has on the people whose culture they are appropriating.
When people ridicule other people’s culture, it hurts the people whose culture they are mimicking. It also makes some people feel like their culture is a joke and that could cause them to be ashamed and offended.
Therefore, DBR believes if people are educated about cultural appropriation, that maybe there will be less racism and discrimination.
Next, one of the ways schools can fight racism and discrimination is by making a comfortable environment for students to report racism or discrimination because if students have a comfortable environment in which to report racism and discrimination, they will feel safe and accepted when they report it.
Once a student feels more comfortable with who they are reporting the incident to, there will be some sort of trust between the person who is reporting racism and the person who is writing the report, which is of great importance.
Finally, DBR must help students understand politics and policies that follow racism and discrimination, so that people can understand the policies on racism and discrimination.
They will help people understand how to handle racism and report it. They will also know what is happening in the world, and how it’s going to affect people. Therefore, members of DBR are going to have education on politics and policies, this will help them know how to help people when laws and policies change.
By creating programs such as DBR, I believe it will help fight racism and discrimination in schools. DBR will join the fight to end racism and discrimination by helping students understand cultural appropriation, and will give students a comfortable environment for reporting racism and discrimination. They also understand politics and policies when it comes to racism and discrimination.
By creating a program like DBR schools will have an idea on what Martin Luther King, Jr., was trying to accomplish 60 years ago.
Myah Miller
Bishop McCort
• • •
Everyone has a part in fighting racism
James Baldwin, a famous writer and civil rights activist, once said, “If one really wishes to know how justice is administered in a country, one does not question the policemen, the lawyers, the judges or the protected members of the middle class. One goes to the unprotected – those, precisely, who need the law’s protection most – and listens to their testimony.”
People should heed Baldwin’s words. In the fight against racism, everyone has a part to play.
Therefore, See Something Do Something (SSDS) can help people find their part in fighting racism, and more importantly doing something to fight the injustice of racism.
To begin, in order to combat racism in schools, the administration should set clear policies about discrimination. SSDS must ensure that all school policies are posted on social media platforms that are related to the school, flyers in the hallways and around the town.
Rather than SSDS being a one-time event, SSDS has to make sure that it and its policies are implemented into everyday life. The policies that SSDS has implemented should be reviewed many different times throughout the year, and should be reinforced everyday.
Overall, SSDS will make schools a much more enjoyable environment free of racism, and it will help the students of the school implement the policies of SSDS into their lives outside of school.
Secondly, schools must fight racism by making their expectations public and clear.
Schools should find ways to teach everyone how much of a negative impact racism has and that it will not be tolerated.
SSDS members can help teach others by ensuring their voices will be heard in their fight against discrimination.
SSDS could make an announcement on the public speakers about their fight and they can try to bring in new members with it. Members could also make videos or skits to show in classrooms and remind everyone of the policies against discrimination.
With SSDS being so serious about their fight against racism, a safe place for all is created.
Undoubtedly, SSDS’s main goal is to join the ranks of those who are standing up against racism.
Furthermore, SSDS should encourage all students, teachers and families to report school-related incidents of racism and to do something if they see something. As the students get older, they will report fewer incidents of racism and bullying because they do not want to be accused of being a snitch.
To fight this worry, SSDS should create a way for students to report incidents and help stop any kind of discrimination without students having to worry about losing friends or getting bullied themselves.
All in all, SSDS members should be the overlookers of the school and ensure that when someone sees something they are taking action and fighting it.
Overall, I believe that a program like See Something Do Something can achieve great things and can make a difference in the fight against racism. SSDS will join the fight against racism by creating ways to guide students to follow and understand policies, by being clear about their expectations and goals, and by enforcing and reporting all occurrences of discrimination.
By creating this program, our school can achieve what Baldwin and many other activists strived to achieve.
Marcus Anderson
Bishop McCort
• • •
Fight discrimination by raising awareness
According to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress, “Racism is so universal in this country, so widespread, and deep-seated, that it is invisible because it is so normal.”
Chisholm’s words are ones that people should listen to, especially in sports because people cannot see themselves being racist.
Although my hockey organization does a good job helping with racism, I think I can create a club called Hockey Against Racism (HAR).
I believe that HAR will be able to fight against discrimination in different ways to help with my organization. The way we can help is being sponsored by Black-owned businesses. We can also stitch these logos into our jerseys. The organization can post about being against discrimination on their website.
In order for our organization to raise awareness for racism, the organization needs to grab people’s attention and show that we do not under any circumstances support racism.
HAR can also set up flyers throughout the rink making it known we do not tolerate any discrimination or racism through our organization. With our team being sponsored by Black-owned businesses, we will ensure they get noticed and become more popular with our organization being the best in Pennsylvania.
Overall, HAR will make it known throughout our state that we are against racism and will not tolerate any of it.
Next, my organization needs to collect all of the team’s jerseys and stitch the businesses logos on the shoulder part of the jersey. With my organization doing this we show that we support these businesses.
With the Black-owned businesses sponsoring us, it will show that we care about the problems going on in our world with the discrimination.
HAR not only has to show we are sponsored by them on our jerseys, but on our socks, too.
With the organization having the tools to do it, we can print the logos into our socks. HAR will be able to spread the word quickly throughout our state with the ability to use technology.
HAR can also recite the organization policy against discrimination before the team’s games. Our main goal is to show publicly that we do not support racism.
Finally, HAR will post on the organization’s websites and all hockey-associated websites. We can create a new website that just focuses on the HAR goal and how we want to stop discrimination. On these websites we can create banners that go down the side that show we do not accept racism or any type of discrimination.
With HAR doing this, they are trying to encourage hockey players and parents to stop racism and report it if seen. HAR will create a section on the website where kids and adults can report discrimination.
The HAR would watch over the whole organization and make sure nothing that happens is ignored.
Overall, with a program like Hockey Against Racism in hockey programs will make a big difference. With HAR, they can minimize and make people more aware of racism like Chisholm strived to do.
Xavier Lieb
Bishop McCort
• • •
Putting an end to discrimination
Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Darkness can not drive out darkness: only light can do that.”
The world we live in turns a blind eye to the discussions of discrimination, and many believe that it has ceased to exist in our society, but they would be sadly mistaken.
Discrimination is an issue we have faced for generations in the world. Some ongoing questions are: “What steps can we take to stop this?” “How can these steps be effective?” “How can this change our society as a whole?”
Truly, the best way to combat the darkness of discrimination is to shine a light on the issue by educating people against it, ideally starting at a young age.
To begin, discrimination has led society down an unjust path by putting the belief that some people are better than others.
Having a mindset such as this is what led to discrimination in the first place.
A correct way to go about fixing this issue is to consider when people first heard or learned about discrimination.
Most learned about this topic at a young age, which is where the steps to stopping discrimination start. By targeting young demographics, our future generations may be raised knowing that we should all be seen as equal, regardless of the pigmentation in our skin.
We must consider how the idea of teaching today’s youth about equality and not discriminating against others for their skin color can be accomplished.
At a young age, we are taught the majority of important subjects that stick with us in life. Topics such as manners, teamwork and sharing are all instilled in us. Through parenting and teaching the importance of non-discrimination, the world can raise a generation of people that do not utilize discriminatory terms and words for those of different races.
By implementing these values, a domino effect may be triggered, meaning the newly taught generation will also raise the next generation to share the view of a non-discriminatory society. While this process will take time, the outcome would result in a life-changing vision.
Lastly, after all these steps are taken, we have one final question hovering over us: “How will this change affect our society?” The world as we know it would grow to see no difference between people rooted in their race/ethnicity or color of their skin. The world would be united together and the term discrimination will disappear from our society as we all walk hand in hand toward a brighter future for humanity.
To conclude, by taking the righteous steps of ridding our society of discrimination, considering the idea of how this will work, along with envisioning what the world could be like without discrimination, we can begin to move forward with what was started as one man’s dream and make it into a reality.
Makayla Adams
Bishop McCort
• • •
Discrimination an issue that must be solved
Discrimination is an ongoing issue that unfortunately will be prevalent wherever one goes.
However, if one addresses the issue before individuals learn of opposing ideologies, these issues will no longer be prevalent.
Discrimination is a human rights violation and can cause damage to everyone involved.
The victim will be wronged, and those feelings of hatred can be put on display for bystanders who might take offense as well.
In order to remove discrimination, we should teach principles of anti-discriminatory principles in elementary schools, teaching children what is right from wrong so that they have a good example and basis of morals to fall back on.
Discrimination, according to Merriam-Webster, is “prejudiced or prejudicial outlook, action, or treatment.”
That means that it can be anything that is said or done with discriminatory intent is classified as such.
Almost 40% of U.S. citizens are considered to be a minority, and constantly face opposition and violence from others.
Discrimination does not just affect those who are classified as minorities by their skin color, it can also occur against those with disabilities.
There are many different types of stories involving discrimination.
Most commonly, discrimination is featured in application processes featuring affirmative action.
However, many experience discrimination in the workplace with disabilities as well.
Discrimination is a fundamental disturbing issue, but how can we combat this?
First, we can make an effort in every elementary school to teach against racism and discrimination.
If each community is able to set the grounds for correct treatment toward minorities or those with disabilities, those can be good guidelines for adolescents as they grow and mature.
Making the line between right and wrong treatment clear to our young generations will prove to be advantageous and prevent strong feelings of opposition in the future.
Racism is a learned behavior, and if all educators can make a conscious effort to create the change for children of America, change is possible.
Having an outlet for those who were discriminated against in schools and the workplace is essential to help the victims of discrimination.
In America, more than 60% of its citizens have either been discriminated against or have witnessed discrimination. Giving these victims a platform and allowing their stories to be shared is a way to give healing to not just the individual involved, but also allow those who went through similar events to be able to sympathize and gain healing themselves.
Therefore, having committees and groups who work to prevent discrimination is a great way to bring comfort and help those who were affected.
As discrimination continues to be on the rise in America, it is imperative that change occurs soon.
Discrimination can be classified as anything that is said or done with the premise of racial or ableism.
In order to limit these situations, it is important that schools stress the importance of not exhibiting these qualities.
Also, allowing individuals to have outlets and comfort in their communities are essential.
All in all, discrimination is a rising issue that must be solved.
Rebecca Kern
Richland
• • •
Multicultural events way to educate public
“Racism is so universal in this country, so widespread, and deep-seated, that it is invisible because it is so normal,” said Shirley Chisholm, the first woman and African American to be elected to the United States Congress.
This relates to all types of discrimination whether it is toward race, national origin, or sexual orientation.
Whenever people discriminate against others, it is usually because they are uneducated about other cultures and ideas and have been filled with stereotypical ideas throughout their lives.
I believe that holding multicultural community events for people to share their customs and beliefs could dissuade discrimination by individuals discovering that they enjoy parts of other cultures, lowering their inhibitions and realizing that it takes less effort to be accepting than to hate.
First, holding multicultural events encourages sharing culture and life experiences.
While learning and communicating with others, we can come to bond with these groups leading us to respecting them and others of the same customs and ideology.
Coming to this level of connection and normalcy will bring our society together as well as hopefully bringing us to grasp the reality that we are all equal people, and can learn from each other.
Overall, joining together to learn other traditions and beliefs may lead to finding relevance, understanding and better views of people who differ from us.
Equally important, these community events will lower people’s inhibitions.
According to Roy Y.J. Chua’s book, “Innovating at the World’s Crossroads: How Multicultural Networks Promote Creativity,” exposure to different cultures inspires openness to new perspectives and helps people create new ideas.
This restraint of one self toward specific groups would possibly be lightened after having been exposed to these contradicting viewpoints.
Ultimately, whenever people learn to feel comfortable around new things, they will be more accepting and unprejudiced to them.
Last, these events will help individuals recognize that it is better to accept their peers rather than be prejudiced or biased in regard to them.
Acceptance brings immense peace of mind.
Communicating with each other will encourage connections between groups.
Giving people a place to share and accept others is important and I strongly believe it would greatly decrease discrimination throughout the years of practicing this.
Given these points, holding events to stimulate diversity and differences among the community will result in people learning to like the contrasts they used to discriminate against, letting go of the hateful thoughts toward others, and wanting to choose to accept rather than be against their peers.
Weekly meetings can be held for the community to converse with each other.
They can calmly talk through their differences and learn about each other.
Later on, this can become a normal thing, which will in turn have these ideas intermixed and normalized within everyone.
Melissa Saly Rosas
Bishop McCort
• • •
Work together to make racism end
Martin Luther King Jr. fought to bring freedom to African Americans and other people of color. He wished for a nation where all are equal and we can be brothers and sisters under one God.
Racism is something we will never truly solve, but with work from others, we can make the world a better place by teaching our kids about the great people before us who fought for freedom and equality.
African Americans have been discriminated against for years.
It was 159 years ago when slaves were freed, but discrimination continues. Even though we outlawed segregation, people still try to create segregation in our everyday lives. Discrimination is more prevalent than ever.
People such as King, Harriett Tubman, Rosa Parks and many others fought for equality. Tubman was a conductor on the Underground Railroad and led thousands to freedom.
Parks sat in the front of the bus and refused to move until she was forced by police and escorted off the bus. King led marches and speeches to encourage and raise awareness for the fight that was being fought. Many have fought against discrimination and they have had their failures and successes.
In today’s world, racism is very common to see in our everyday lives, such as stereotyping the colored homeless person on the street as someone who’s just trying to rob somebody. We need to fight racism, but how do we do it?
Fighting racism has been the long fight. It seems that no matter what we do, it doesn’t get better or it gets worse. The solution to racism is the parents raising their kids. To fix racism, kids need to be raised by parents who are open minded. Being a racist isn’t just there when someone is born.
It’s something that they were raised with by their parents but parents aren’t the only barrier when it comes to trying to solve racism and discrimination.
Teachers are also someone who can teach racism, we should do more through background checks to make sure that teachers are not going to be someone to treat colored people differently because of skin.
Is racism truly solvable? Personally, I don’t think so. I think racism will always be present in our lives, but I do believe that we make racism a smaller problem in the world and that if we work together and raise awareness, do peaceful marches, work with the government, and love one another as we love ourselves, maybe racism will be smaller and racism won’t be an everyday worry for the colored community.
In conclusion, racism will likely always be in our lives no matter how much we work we do to solve it. We will always have it, but if we work together and keep in mind the great people before us who fought for freedom from discrimination and fought for equality, we can make a change.
The change may be small, but any step in the right direction is a milestone. As King famously said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.”
Samantha McGuire
Bishop McCort
• • •
Ads will raise, spread awareness
Racism is a tool for evil.
It only causes problems.
It is the opposite of equality, and it deserves to be eliminated from society.
Barack Obama proclaimed, “I see what’s possible when we are one American family all deserving of equal treatment.”
Obama’s wise words are ones that people should think about before acting.
Although my community already does a great job in the fight against racism, I believe that I can put up posters in my school, put posters around my community and also create ads that play everyday in schools and on local TV networks. I believe this will work because people will often be reminded of the cause, and they will start to spread the word and act upon it.
In order to eliminate racism, we need people to know what is going on and enable them to see it everyday.
I will put up multiple posters within my school, including facts about racism and catchy phrases that they will remember to talk about with others and eliminate the problem. I can assure that these posters will be all over school property, such as, the website, the bathrooms, the hallways and the cafeteria.
Rather than being a boring program that consistently puts up the same posters for the whole year, I plan to change them monthly.
I will design separate ways and cool ideas to get the idea to the people.
The students will start to feel a sense of pride when fighting the fight against racism because the posters contain facts that will change the way the students think and act.
I will create ads to air on the school TVs and also to go on the morning and afternoon announcements. The ads will be catchy and memorable. I plan to use strategies to get these messages into the minds of the students. I can have different ads going at different times of the year. For example, during Christmas, maybe having a Christmas-themed ad to raise awareness against racism.
Another example may be during Black History Month. I will have a special ad at the time for the cause. Ultimately, I think these ads will help raise awareness and spread the word even farther.
My program will start to expand our posters and advertisements to local public areas, such as the local park, the YMCA and even other schools.
I think the larger area we can cover with our ads and posters, the better for the community. This will assure everyone is hearing about racism and the effects it has on the society in today’s world.
Furthermore, this will prove our point about the fight against racism not only in my own school, but also in surrounding areas.
By creating my ads and posters to be placed around the school and area, I truly believe that this will help raise awareness for the battle against racism.
We choose to battle the fight because we care so much about this problem and know how important it is to stop it. My program will create posters, we will create ads, and we will put them up in the schools, local areas and online.
By following this plan, my community will understand the words of former President Barack Obama.
Bo Bassett
Bishop McCort
• • •
Stand, work together to stop hatred
Martin Luther King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ ”
This quote is why I think that our school should fight racism.
The hatred toward minorities will not stop on its own. We must stand together and stop the hate.
One of the ways our school could stop racism is to create a school-funded organization that works to help others dealing with racism by giving them an outlet to talk about negative and racial encounters, report racist incidents and suggest ideas to further combat racism.
If we want to fight racism as a community, we first will have to come together and share our experiences with racism.
One of the ways we can share our encounters throughout the community is to create an anonymous website in which people can share their experiences safely and securely.
This website should let them talk to others that will console them about the experiences that they have been through. If we want to take a step in bringing down racism, we must first work together and help each other in times of need.
Another way to fight against discrimination is to report racist incidents.
If we want to make a difference, we need to report and stop hate comments toward minorities.
One of the easiest and most effective ways to stop hate speech is that people must keep their eyes and ears open at all times whether that be at school or at work.
If they hear or see something, they must go and tell that person that what they are doing is not OK, and it is hurtful to many people.
If we all encourage each other to stop saying hurtful words, then our community and world will be a much better place.
If our community wants to stop racism, any simple idea could help in the fight.
This is why I suggest that we have places where any person, no matter the age, race, or gender can suggest ideas.
If we use each other’s ideas and work together, we can prevent many acts of racism from ever occurring.
Also, if the community works together, we will all form a close-knit bond in which any person can come to someone, and they will help them. If we plan to stop the hate, we must first work and stand together.
There has always been hate toward minorities, but it does not have to stay that way. If we work together to create ways to stop racial discrimination, we can change not only our community, but our world as well.
If we stick to this plan, we can fight racism by creating an organization that helps people dealing with racism, by giving them an outlet to talk about negative and racial encounters, in which they can also report racist incidents, and suggest ideas to combat racism.
If we stick to this plan then maybe, we can create a discrimination free future.
Ty Conklin
Bishop McCort
• • •
Students must commit to change
As Cornel West, an American philosopher, said, “None of us can save the nation or the world, but each of us can make a positive difference if we commit ourselves to it.”
His words relate a great deal to the topic of racism. He tells us that if we commit ourselves to make the world a better place, we can make it a better place.
Schools vs Racism (SVR) is a club dedicated to fighting racism and making the world a better place, which will help students in schools fully recognize acts of racism and learn how to respond to acts of racism, all in a safe environment.
The first step to fighting against racism is recognizing racism.
Some people have difficulty telling the difference between acts of racism and acts of wrong decision-making.
For example, when the George Floyd incident happened, this was not an act of racism, but simply an act of bad decision-making.
Students must be able to recognize racism to be able to deal with the acts accordingly. They must also be able to recognize the level of racism.
If students take a situation too far, it could be dangerous.
Simple jokes require a quick reminder not to say stuff like that and do not require escalation.
For students to be able to make a difference, they must be able to recognize it and act accordingly.
Students must also be able to report these actions of racism to a teacher or adult.
After students determine the level of racism, students must know how to react accordingly.
If it is a simple joke or saying, students must make a reminder to the person to not say those things.
If there are any physical acts of racism, they should report it to a teacher or adult. Acts of racism that are threatening a person’s life should be reported to proper authorities.
In a student’s case, these acts should be reported to 911 and then the student must locate an adult.
Ultimately, these acts must be dealt with in a proper manner so nothing awful happens.
The most important thing and the key to all of this is a safe environment.
Students must have trustful people around them to tell the things they may be experiencing.
If students do not have a safe place, the things they are experiencing will not be shared.
This would prevent change in discrimination.
Students should have trustworthy parents and teachers around them to talk to.
They should talk to the people around them about their experiences, and learn how to deal with them.
We have to commit to fighting for change to get it.
SVR would not only better students against racism and discrimination, but allow them to learn to stand up for themselves and others.
By committing to change through clubs like SVR, students can better themselves and better the world around them.
Cole Wyant
Bishop McCort
• • •
Protests change people’s minds
Racial discrimination happens when someone is treated differently based on their skin color or ethnic origin. Although progress has been made through the years, this is still a huge issue in today’s world and it needs to come to an end.
Protesting can combat discrimination because it raises awareness, voices opinions and changes the way people think about race.
It raises awareness because it brings light to the issue. By posting about protests on social media it gives people a drive to go and join the protest.
It can also raise awareness because it can help educate white people about the privilege that they have. All in all, protesting raises awareness to uneducated people that want to join the fight against discrimination.
Protesting can combat discrimination because it voices opinions.
It voices opinions because it shows the people who have the courage to stand up against racial injustice.
Silence does nothing to help and stalls progress. Voicing opinions help fight against racial discrimination and it can help educate others who do not know how to help. By protesting, it voices opinions that need to be heard in order to end racism.
Protesting can combat discrimination because it changes the way people talk about race.
It changes the way people talk about race because people now have knowledge about the topic.
Before protests, people were highly uneducated about this issue.
Now, after seeing protests about racial discrimination, people were more likely to look these issues up and educate themselves on the topic.
Due to protesting, it changes the way people talk and think about race.
Racism was a problem in the past and is still a huge problem today.
By joining in the fight by protesting, it can help to end racial discrimination.
Protesting can help fight against discrimination because it raises awareness, voices opinions and changes the way people talk about race.
Emma Newcomer
Bishop McCort
• • •
Discrimination comes in all shapes, sizes
According to Martin Luther King Jr., minister and Civil Rights leader, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
King’s words describe how one action caused by someone can affect others.
To fight this issue, the step I can take to help fight discrimination is to spread awareness.
By spreading awareness, it will encourage students to report behaviors of racism and also spread awareness about the topic as well.
I believe that if I can help the fight against discrimination, I can spread awareness by presenting assemblies, hosting fundraisers, and educating students about how to identify racism.
In order to spread awareness about discrimination, I can help present assemblies at different schools.
At these schools, I will demonstrate how to identify bigotry and help the fight to put an end to it.
I will explain how racism can come in different scenarios and how it can exist anywhere.
I will encourage the students to read books and watch documentaries about discrimination. I believe that if I help present assemblies, it will spread awareness on discrimination and how to identify it.
Furthermore, another way I can spread awareness about discrimination is to help host fundraisers.
The fundraisers would be a great way to benefit the fight against racism. If students would attend the fundraisers, it would be a great way to help students who experienced discrimination once in their life.
The fundraiser is also a great way to donate to organizations about helping to end the fight against racism, and it would be an excellent way to spread awareness about the fight against racism.
The final thing I can do to spread awareness about discrimination is to educate students about how to identify discrimination.
Discrimination comes in all shapes and sizes. If everyone would participate in the fight to end it, they should be able to identify the signs of discrimination.
I would encourage everyone to report a sign of discrimination immediately.
To end racism, encourage students to educate themselves about how it can be stopped and how they can participate in the fight.
We must make awareness our No. 1 priority. The more we raise awareness, hopefully everyone will listen so we can live our lives without oppression and in peace.
All forms of oppression are connected. We must fight all forms of prejudice to end racism once and for all.
JoHanna Harris-May
Bishop McCort
• • •
How to conquer discrimination
We celebrate Black History Month to focus attention on the contributions and achievements of African Americans to the people of the United States.
Discrimination is a big problem in the U.S., because people from many different countries live here. Everyone knows that discrimination is a problem and how terrible it truly is because everyone deserves to be treated fairly.
To help fight discrimination, we can add strict policies against racism and hate crimes in places such as schools, businesses, libraries and hospitals.
In extreme cases, discrimination can end up with a punishment of jail time or an education program to teach them how to stop acting in a discriminatory way. People who are being discriminatory could have tax increases based on how big the case of discrimination was to fund education programs.
To fight discrimination, we need policies to educate people about biases and how to stop them. Educating people to avoid racial remarks and
to make sure nobody else is using racial comments could help in the fight against discrimination. These policies can force people to join anti-hate crime and discrimination groups to help stop the spread of hate.
Businesses can use these policies to train and educate their workers to watch out for discrimination and point it out if needed. Supervisors and managers should be trained on how to properly respond to an act of discrimination.
Policies would hopefully put discrimination in the spotlight at places where it happens often.
I think this is a strategy to help conquer discrimination by using policies, punishments and education in many places that it happens often.
Connor Haberkorn
Bishop McCort
• • •
Diversity training in the workplace
The average working American spends roughly 50 years of their life on the job. An average of 61% of people feel as if they have experienced workplace discrimination. As of 2023, many different offices and work forces require all trainees to take a class on work-based discrimination.
This, I feel, is something that can help discrimination stop as young workers are brought up in the workforce. Young people learning about things that the older generations did not, I believe, contributes to the shift in attitude. Older people might use the excuse that they were born in a different time.
People now are trying to fix this problem with younger generations, specifically in the workplace. There are courses provided by employers that show employees how to treat customers. Some privileged people may be completely oblivious to the fact that they have committed a microaggression.
While they don’t mean to commit such an act, they are simply too uneducated on the situation to know what they are doing is wrong. A microaggression – something like automatically offering an Asian person chopsticks instead of a fork in a restaurant – is something that is more likely to happen as opposed to a direct hateful act.
This is because people lack the knowledge that something is actually wrong in this scenario.
Workplace diversity training was created to stop things like this. Many teenagers and young people would not willingly commit a hateful act, but they may have been raised in a home where they unknowingly picked up on habits or phrases that are offensive.
With diversity training in the workplace, this should not only prevent discrimination in the office, but will also show service workers how to treat customers and other staff with respect.
Justine Haschak
Bishop McCort
• • •
School assemblies fight discrimination
As Barack Obama, the first and only Black president of the United States, once said, “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”
Therefore, I believe that with Obama’s wise words in mind, we, as a society, need to make the change that is needed to end discrimination. The most effective way to combat discrimination would be by simply educating society, especially younger generations. Providing insight, knowledge and history on discrimination to kids starting at a young age is a step toward ending discrimination.
Starting now, we must work toward altering young minds to be kind because this is the ultimate key to treating others with respect. One of the best ways to promote kindness is through school assemblies.
When it comes to learning as a whole, there is nothing quite as beneficial as school assemblies. Therefore, it is crucial that, starting in elementary school, students must be brought together and educated on the importance of ending racism through routine assemblies.
If schools develop kindness into their curriculums and work toward ending discrimination, students will have a better opportunity to be properly taught from a young age how wrong discrimination is and why we all need to take steps to put an end to it. Assemblies offer the opportunity for each individual to grasp what actions and words are unjust. Some adults do not teach their children the importance of ending racism because their school districts lacked education about discrimination for centuries.
Together through combined strength in these efforts, we can help stop discrimination, starting young with our children.
One of the easiest places for a child to learn new things is at school, and therefore, that is why we must have assemblies occur more frequently.
Through these assemblies, we must work together to promote kindness. We must prioritize increasing awareness of the iniquity of discrimination in a group setting, at schools, where each student can be properly educated on the subject because this will increase the chances of unjust treatment being combated.
It is our job as a whole to take that important step and make the change that is being sought.
Lilian Newcomer
Bishop McCort
• • •
Acts of racism come with consequences
As seen in numerous accounts throughout recent human history, racism and discrimination are prevalent beliefs and attitudes adopted by people of all ages. These beliefs, although morally wrong and baseless, have had huge impacts on the history of humankind.
Discrimination was the root cause of suffering and unjust treatment for races, religions and cultures of all kinds.
In our modern society, somehow, discrimination is still present and obvious in the world. Although many of us feel that we have no power to change anything, we could start in many ways with our support and ideas.
One action that I think should take place is acceptable reprimanding for racist and unacceptable acts.
Letting heinous actions and disgusting comments go without any consequences is a mistake. With a consequence for these acts, it would encourage people to keep their thoughts to themselves, and hopefully spark a change in their thought.
To effectively enforce these rules, a plan of action should take place. When someone engages in racist or discriminatory behavior, including speech and actions, he or she should be required to take a short online course or take one in person teaching the wrongs of discrimination and unjust treatment.
By responding to intolerable behavior with a consequence or learning opportunity, the offenders should be able to learn from the experience and realize the impact of their words and actions.
In my opinion, this would be an effective measure to take and would overall give the effort to end discrimination a push in the right direction.
Alayna Marion
Bishop McCort
• • •
Stand up and fight against racism
Racism is taught. As young children, we do not see the color of our skin as a definite separation, a barrier. It is only when we are taught incorrectly that we believe there is a difference. Racism has been an issue since the birth of our nation and continues to be an issue
to this day, this hour, this second.
Our generation must stand up for the fight against racism and discrimination and strive for equality. One step that can be taken to fight against discrimination is to educate ourselves and teach those who are ignorant.
By educating ourselves and those around us, we can continuously spread awareness and help stand up for those who are being discriminated against.
Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”
Educating ourselves on battling racism can help us to further spread love to not only those of African American descent, but also those of other ethnicities that continue to be discriminated against. We cannot fight this battle with violence; we must fight with intelligence and love. By expanding our knowledge on the topic, we gain the intelligence to create a voice that echoes the need for kindness and equality. So how can we further educate ourselves?
We can do research from reliable sources, join community groups, and most importantly, we can learn directly from someone who experiences racism daily. Hearing firsthand experience can help us further understand the emotional and physical battle that comes with being discriminated against.
Although some people will never fully know the struggle that racism carries, we can do our best to sympathize, to stand tall with those who are experiencing racism and fight back with love.
It is truly disheartening to witness racism still being experienced by people of color in this generation, but with love and knowledge, we have the power to end discrimination.
Racism is not an idea we are born with. It is not an idea we develop by instinct.
We are taught to be racist.
We are taught to discriminate, to hate, to show violence and unfairness. We need to be educated and continue to educate and love like we did when we were children, before we were taught that a person’s skin color made them different.
Emma Straka
Bishop McCort
• • •
The human race must stop racism
Toni Morrison once said, “There is no such thing as race. None. There is just a human race – scientifically, anthropologically.”
I do not understand why so many people of all races are biased against other people because of that person’s race.
The human race needs to get rid of this awful thing, and I believe that I can take a few steps to help. I can raise awareness, educate others about how racism affects lives, and I also want to start groups to support the anti-racism movement and to aid those who have been affected by this terrible foe.
The first step I can take is to help raise awareness. How are people supposed to fight for a cause that they do not know exists? I am decent at public speaking, and I believe that I could start with that. Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world through speaking, so why can’t I?
Social media is also another great resource. I can post art, photos, quotes and so many other things to bring eyes to the cause.
The next thing that I want to do is educate others about racism, its effects and how terrible it truly is for our society. No one can fight against a foe that they do not know about. I want to show people how badly others can be hurt by the effects of racism. It can change lives for the worse, and unfortunately not everyone knows that. I can use classrooms, websites, socials and many other resources to educate others about how awful this beast really is.
The last step I would like to take is to start small groups all over the country, if not the world, to help aid the anti-
racist movement. These groups can help others and set a good example. They also can aid in fundraisers, education and raising awareness to the public.
They can protest racism everywhere, and they will not stop until it has been abolished.
Racism is a world-wide issue that has troubled society for as long as it has existed. It is not enough to try, but to do. Racism must be stopped. The human race must stop it. By raising awareness, educating others, and starting groups all for the benefit of anti-racism, we can soon defeat this awful foe.
Arabella Renna
Bishop McCort
• • •
Create a program against racism
According to Malcolm X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
Everyone should pay attention to Malcolm X’s words since they are words of wisdom, especially in organizations of education, because that is where all people begin their foundation for their beliefs. Although my school does an excellent job in the fight against racism, the step that I can take to fight discrimination is to create a club called Racism Is Not Cool (RINC).
I fully believe it will be successful because it will fight discrimination, all forms of racism, and help students motivate fellow students to report incidents of racism, which will help create a better world.
First, to be able to fight discrimination in schools, the governing body must set rules.
RINC can 100% guarantee everyone that they will post the expected behavior all over school and on social media platforms.
Members of RINC have the choice to make banners or any sort of advertising. As a whole, this club will make sure that the school will not put up with any type of discrimination.
Next, it is imperative that schools fight back against racism and make sure everyone knows exactly what they stand for. In order for this movement to be successful, schools need to make sure they find ideas and ways for people to know that racism will not be tolerated.
Members that are a part of RINC can support this by protesting and letting everyone know about the school’s battle against racism. They can present plays and shows that tell people that the school stands up against racism.
RINC members can also go out and protest against racism with signs or by wearing RINC apparel to spread awareness.
RINC’s fight against racism has brought the school together and made it a more friendly atmosphere for students, teachers, and everyone else. The main goal RINC wishes to achieve is to show everyone that the school fights back against racism and will not put up with it.
Lastly, RINC wants to make sure that all students and their parents will report events of racism that occur on school grounds.
Students don’t want to tell on other students in fear of not seeming cool or not being liked. RINC would have a box that people could put a note in anonymously to report an incident of racism.
Altogether, Racism Is Not Cool will make our school a better environment and help rise up and take a stand against discrimination. RINC will be taking a stand by it will fight discrimination, all forms of racism, and help students motivate fellow students to report incidents of racism. By forming this club, we hope we will get the kind of plan that Malcolm X was pushing for about 60 years ago.
Jackson Butler
Bishop McCort
• • •
Multiple ways to combat discrimination
Discrimination is a heavy issue in today’s society. From sly verbal comments to physical altercations, there are multiple ways discrimination is visible today. However, there are also multiple ways to combat discrimination in this world. One way is to focus on the youth of society.
It is especially important to teach the upcoming generations to respect one another despite their cultural differences. Creating school clubs focused on inclusivity and diversity will help combat discrimination by teaching students about multiple cultural backgrounds, how to embrace their own cultures, and forming respectful relationships with others of other cultures.
First, inclusivity and diversity clubs teach students about multiculturalism. These clubs are somewhat flexible in the ways they are structured and operated. Some of these clubs may focus on one culture in general or focus on multiple cultures at once.
However, these clubs still show students that there are differences in how cultures function. They focus on the unique elements that make up the cornerstones of each culture. This provides students with a background as to why every culture is different.
Secondly, some of the inclusivity and diversity clubs that focus on certain cultures show students of those cultures how to embrace themselves. It is extremely important for everyone to showcase their culture because it is a major part of what makes people unique, but also connected with their family history.
Culture is what brings groups of people together.
These clubs may hold events during certain times during the year in which cultures have major milestones or celebrations including Lunar New Year or Kwanzaa. They also focus on the importance of these events in respect to the culture.
Lastly, inclusivity and diversity clubs emphasize respect between people of different cultures. The foundation of these clubs is replacing discrimination with respect by teaching their members that people come from different places and situations.
One of the first lessons taught in inclusivity and diversity clubs is how respect is shown within cultures themselves. Many cultures have specific ways in which they speak or act to show respect.
Knowing signs of respect of different cultures can facilitate respectful and caring relationships between people of different backgrounds.
With all things considered, inclusivity and diversity clubs create nothing but positives in limiting discrimination in today’s society through the teachings of cultural backgrounds, embracement of a person’s own cultures and respect of other cultures.
Schools throughout the world should be including these types of clubs to benefit their student body. Hopefully, these clubs will greatly limit the amount of discrimination in the future.
Charlize Amper
Bishop McCort
• • •
What I can do to fight racism?
According to Malcolm X, minister and Civil Rights leaders, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
These are words that people should follow, so that racism can hopefully be demolished.
Something I could do is create a class called Teens Combatting Racism (TCR), which I believe would benefit society because it will teach teens to not discriminate, provide support to those who are discriminated against, and encourage students to share experiences so everyone is heard.
TCR teaches teens not to discriminate. Although it may be difficult raising children right and teaching them correctly will help when children mature into adulthood.
Parents are a big help with raising their children correctly, but some people are unfortunate and do not grow up like that. This is where TCR comes into play. TCR’s learning center is where children and teens can go to be educated about discrimination.
Overall, TCR teaches teens not to discriminate by creating a learning center where kids and teens can learn right and wrong in this world and giving them the education their parents never did.
Next, TCR provides support to those who have been discriminated against. This group makes it easier for teens to communicate with each other.
TCR provides support by teens communicating with each other realizing the group is a safe space, and always being open-minded.
Lastly, TCR encourages students to share their experiences. TCR creates meetings with people from our schools where everyone can talk about their experiences.
After the meetings, students feel more relieved and comfortable knowing they can open up to someone and be heard.
Most people keep everything bottled up, but these meetings help them talk it all out so they are not alone. This ensures that people, especially teens, are heard and know they can let it out.
TCR is beneficial because it teaches teens and children to not discriminate, provides support to those who have been discriminated against, and encourages students to share their experiences.
TCR ensures students are always heard and not alone.
Students know this is a safe place for anyone to come and talk. TCR’s classes encourage students to learn about discrimination and why we should get rid of it.
Lakyn Barger
Bishop McCort
• • •
Student-run program would fight racism
According to Malcolm X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic cause that produces it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
Malcolm X’s wise words should be familiar to every student, yet his words are not known by everyone. As a student, I can take a step to help fight discrimination by creating a student-run program that educates the student community on racism.
I believe this can help students create a safe and friendly school environment by getting students of all cultural backgrounds together to learn from one another, to celebrate differences, and finally, report and stand up against discriminatory behavior.
I would set up a convention available to all students. I would get guest speakers from a variety of cultural backgrounds to attend. For example, I could get people from native American, Korean, Ethiopian, Swedish heritage, etc., to attend the convention and set up booths.
Students could walk around to the different booths that I would call “A Walk Around the World.”
The person running the booth could share with the students music, food and traditions related to their country.
This would help expose students to the differences of cultures, therefore making the culture more familiar.
In addition to learning about our cultural differences, we can celebrate what makes us different. Students can listen to talks about why it’s important to be inclusive. Students from different cultural backgrounds can gather into groups.
These groups could be called diversity defenders. As a group, they would discuss how they celebrate or don’t celebrate a certain holiday.
After they have discussed it, they can come up with a new tradition that the three of them could share.
This would help students come together in unity by not only sharing, but actively celebrating differences rather than mocking them.
Finally, the guest speakers and students can discuss their experiences with discrimination and how it has affected them or someone that they know.
I believe that talking about things in the open can help people to understand the problem better and how we can move forward and fix it.
To conclude, I believe that creating this program would be beneficial for all students and the community. Learning about different cultures and becoming aware of them through the perspective of the guest speakers and students is educational.
Working together to celebrate our differences in our diversity defenders groups is something that can bring us closer.
And finding a way forward in preventing and reporting racism within our community is a great start to putting an end to racism on a larger scale. We are all human beings. Beneath every single color, we are all the same. We are created equal in the eyes of God. It is time we finally start putting that into action.
Hayleigh Rietscha
Bishop McCort
• • •
King’s wise words impact racism
According to Martin Luther King Jr., “He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it.”
King’s wise words have impacted the outlook on racism forever.
People should live by these words because he is right; not trying to do something to stop racist jokes adds to the problem.
My school does an exquisite job at fighting racism. However, many people still joke about it.
By questioning the joke, correcting the person and changing the subject, those who want to be part of the solution in the battle against discrimination can leave a positive impact on those around them.
In order to stop racist jokes, people must understand them.
Many people who make these jokes use key words to try to hide the racism in it.
They will use words like “token” as a way to make the jokes without as many people noticing.
If someone hears a joke with these words, they can ask the person to explain what the joke means.
This will make the person have to explain the joke out loud, and other people will realize that they are racist, hopefully causing them to stop making racist jokes.
Questioning racist jokes can help a great deal to demolish racism.
People who make these jokes need to be corrected. They may have grown up someplace that they were not taught right from wrong. These people need to learn that making jokes like this are terrible and can be very hurtful.
If the person understands how negatively the jokes affect people’s self-esteem and how upset it makes them, their outlook may change.
These jokes can even cause people to be diagnosed with anxiety, due to the fear of getting mocked or bullied. The person making the jokes needs to learn that, even though they might get a laugh out of them, it can leave a lasting effect on someone.
Changing the subject may also help to extinguish racist jokes. If the person is joking in a public place and the subject gets changed quickly, they will feel embarrassed.
When the person is making a joke and the subject drastically changes, they will realize what they said is wrong.
If someone in the group gives them a certain look before stopping to talk about something else, it could help them to feel sorrow.
For example, if someone is making a harmful joke, the subject can easily be changed to the weather or a current sporting event.
By changing the subject, it can help the person to realize their mistake and stop making these jokes.
If people stopped laughing at or making racist jokes, the world would have significantly less racism.
By questioning the joke, correcting the person, and changing the subject, racist jokes could be stopped forever.
If this happens, King’s goal of eliminating racism very much could happen in the foreseeable future.
Kristin Stiles
Bishop McCort
• • •
STAR would fight racism with education
According to Malcolm X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.”
Malcolm X’s words should be followed, specifically by kids in schools because schools are primarily where students form their beliefs.
Although my school does a great job to fight racism, the step I can take to fight against racism is starting a club called Students Talk About Racism (STAR).
STAR will work to fight racism by educating on racism and discrimination, raising awareness, and to creating a safe place to talk about problems involving racism and discrimination.
I believe students need to get educated on the topic of racism.
Everyone should be educated so that they know how to stand up to racism.
After everyone is educated, STAR will be better recognized and more students will join.
Once everyone knows how acts of racism can really hurt someone, the chances of winning the battle over racism will be far better.
Since students are knowledgeable on racism and discrimination, they should know how to stand up to it.
It is up to STAR to ensure students know that it is great to stand up to discrimination; therefore, students must report it. STAR is a safe environment for students to talk about racism and discrimination.
As a result of STAR, my fellow students will be better equipped to fight racism and discrimination.
Schools must fight against racism by raising awareness.
Schools should be able to raise awareness against racism, and STAR will help.
STAR will have social media pages on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter to raise awareness and encourage people to stand up and fight racism.
STAR members can use Instagram and Twitter to create inspirational posts to raise awareness.
Furthermore, on TikTok, STAR can make skits that show that the school does not tolerate racism or discrimination.
STAR’s main goal is to show students that their school does not support racism.
STAR will create a safe environment for kids to talk about their problems that involve racism.
Students will have the opportunity to come and talk about their issues.
Since STAR is a safe place, students will not have to worry about anything they say because everything is secure with the club members.
STAR will keep everything in the club and guarantee that no one outside of the club will know what is said in the meetings with students.
STAR will also hold meetings with other club members to talk about issues happening inside the school.
Meetings will be held to ensure that STAR is doing the things it has to.
STAR will always be safe so students do not have to worry.
STAR is a safe environment for students to talk about issues dealing with racism and discrimination.
By creating a club like Students Talk About Racism, I think that my school can do even better at fighting racism and discrimination.
STAR will join the fight by educating students, raising awareness, and creating a secure environment.
By creating STAR, my school will be able to receive the activity Malcolm X was pushing for.
Emma Preuss
Bishop McCort
• • •
Club would offer computer program
As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “We have learned to fly the air like birds and swim the sea like fish, but we have not learned the simple art of living together as brothers. Our abundance has brought us neither peace of mind nor serenity of spirit.”
King’s wise words are ones that people should follow in their lives and especially in schools because that is usually where kids start to form what they believe in.
A step I can take to fight discrimination is to create a club called Step Away From Hate, which I think will work because it will fight discrimination in ways, so that the students will have an understanding about the policies, know how to act and how to take action, so they feel empowered to fight discrimination.
One way that Step Away From Hate can impact the world so much is through a computer program.
Step Away From Hate will be in every school in Pa., and it will be a class that the students must do online.
There will be videos that they have to watch of speakers talking about anti-racism, how talking negatively to a different race can affect people in many ways.
They will have to answer 10 questions at the end of the video of different things that the speaker talked about. There will be two of these every week that the students must participate in. I think this will work because the students have to participate, and they have to pay attention to the video, so they learn what the speaker is talking about.
In order to begin our anti-racism program, we will need approval from the administration.
Step Away From Hate can ensure that the behavior for every student will be explained in the videos and on the website.
The videos will be posted all year round so the students do not forget about them. Also, there will be posters posted all around the school and in classrooms with positive quotes and pictures.
Step Away From Hate will make sure that all parents and guardians have a good understanding that the schools will no longer tolerate any discrimination of any sort.
Step Away From Hate should make all students and their families report incidents of racism that are in school. As the students get older, they are more likely to not report incidents to protect the kids and not get them in trouble.
Students look at this like telling, or the school snitch and they are scared of being called that, so they would rather protect the kid that is in the wrong instead of doing the right thing.
The videos can ensure that it is safe and OK to report these things if necessary. In the videos the speaker will talk about the importance of bringing these things up to the staff of the school, and it will express the danger of what can happen if you don’t tell.
By bringing this program into schools, I believe that the schools will become a lot better in fighting hate, and ending all discrimination.
Step Away From Hate will come together to fight and stop discrimination by creating positive videos and helping kids understand what appropriate behavior is and knowing when to report incidents.
The creation of this program will keep the dream of King alive.
Lincoln Sledzianowski
Bishop McCort
• • •
Jokes, statements need to stop
According to Muhammad Ali, one of the world’s greatest boxers, “I have nothing to lose by standing up for my beliefs. So I’ll go to jail, so what? We’ve been in jail for 400 years.”
Ali’s words convey how individuals dealing with racism feel and why racism needs to stop.
While my school does an incredible job fighting racism, there are things we can do to make it stop.
As individuals, we can call out a racist joke or statement, we can report racism to teachers or authorities, and we can also stop racism on social media.
To start the fight to end racism, we must notice and call out any racist jokes or statements.
While people may not view these jokes or statements as forms of racism or see them as a problem, they are a major problem, and are one reason racism exists.
These jokes and statements are normalizing and destigmatizing racism by making it seem like it is OK, but in reality, they are horrible.
These jokes almost work to silence people of color by saying, “You know I am joking,” or “it is only a joke,” but they do not feel like a joke when they hurt people.
Next, these jokes and statements prove what people say about white supremacy. They do this by causing discomfort and hurt to people of color.
For these reasons, racist jokes and statements need to stop because they are wrong and hurtful.
We need to report racism to a teacher or an authority figure. When we report racism or discrimination, whether this be toward us, to a friend or even a stranger, we are doing our part to end racism.
By reporting racism, we help people realize that what they said was wrong, and that it needs to stop. Then, we can educate people about the problem with racism, and why it is wrong.
When we realize why racism is wrong, we can then educate others as to why it is wrong.
When we acknowledge our wrong doing, we as a group can fight to end racism.
Eventually, when we all realize that racism is wrong, we as a whole can end racism.
Racism on social media is a major issue. On social media, people think that due to having a fake name, that it is not a big deal to be racist.
In reality, it is the complete opposite. If we see a racist post or comment, we should have the ability to report it and have it taken down.
When we see racism on social media, we need to report it, so it can be taken down, leading to the end of racism on social media.
Ultimately, if we can eliminate racism on social media, that would be one way to end racism.
I believe if we take these simple steps to ending racism, we can end racism all together.
When we call out racist jokes and statements, people know what they said was wrong. If we report racism to people who can take action, we can end racism, and by taking action on social media, we are taking a big step to end racism.
If we could have listened to Ali’s words sooner, we could be living in a world free from racism.
Carson LaBar
Bishop McCort
• • •
Everyone’s voice deserves to be heard
I believe there are many steps to try and combat criticism and other forms of hate toward marginalized groups.
One of the multiple ways that I would fight against criticism and hate toward marginalized groups and people of color is by spreading awareness and information about current social justice issues that are going on in today’s society.
Hate against people of African, Indian and Asian descent is often overlooked and is too normalized, and it is our job as the future leaders of America to fight against it.
People often assume that a large platform and thousands of followers can fight against racism and spread awareness, but that is entirely not the case. Something as simple as a retweet on Twitter or a post on Instagram can reach a huge number of people in a short amount of time, and according to the algorithms of different social medias today, word spreads incredibly fast.
It isn’t uncommon for people to open up Facebook and to see a negative post about or directed to Black and people of color, with thousands of comments making fun of the situation or showing a lot of support.
I believe that with every negative post, there should be a positive post or a positive interaction that shows support with groups affected by this racial criticism.
Being able to use a given social agenda to amplify Black voices is an incredibly easy task, and I believe it should be encouraged all 12 months of the year, not just in February alone. It takes nearly five seconds to share an Instagram post, and we never know how many people that post will reach.
Someone could see a story and share it on their own, or even be inspired to look more into the certain person or topic that the post shows. A large majority of the time, this is how people get informed about social justice issues. They see their friends and family posting and talk about it, and it encourages them to take a look for themselves. This is why spreading both factual and positive information about people of color is important because every time someone sees something, it affects them in a certain way.
In conclusion, spreading awareness and information about this topic isn’t just something that can be done online, but it can also be done in person. Things like writing essays, reading, having conversations and art are also ways that people can spread awareness on social justice issues and keep themselves plus others educated.
Listening to people of color in our life is just as important because their voices deserve to be heard and amplified in person as well as online or through social media.
Roman Fetzko
Bishop McCort
• • •
Website would help change perspectives
According to Malcolm X, minister and civil rights leader, “I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that practice it, they’ll create their own program, and when they create a program, you get action.”
These are words that students should decipher on their own because putting things into this kind of perspective is an important part of anti-racism in teens.
My school does well at enforcing anti-racism in the building.
I know that not every student in the area has the luxury of saying that.
I have brainstormed an idea called “First Step,” a website that would be introduced to every school in Pa.
It is a network of different films and literature that will teach kids how dangerous racist concepts can be.
First Step will raise awareness and further promote anti-racism, will be used as a teaching tool to help students better understand this world-wide issue, and will show students that discriminatory comments and social media posts can greatly affect someone’s life.
The main idea of this platform is spreading awareness about racism.
Though America has become more familiar with diversity, racism still happens today.
The stories are meant to show teens that racism is a real issue and is a negative part of people’s lives.
In creating this site, I chose stories that were based on real-life experiences because using true stories will emphasize and bring attention to racism.
Spreading awareness about racism and teaching teens about how dangerous this can be is very important in today’s society.
Most teachers in Pennsylvania have witnessed racism in their schools. Finding a way to effectively grasp their student’s attention can be difficult.
This website makes it easy to find something that suits their teaching style.
In 2023, technology is more popular than it has ever been.
Teens all over the world each have some type of social media.
First Step is primarily about promoting anti-racism, but in addition, it shows students that the things they say or post on social media can have a great impact on the people around them.
First Step teaches students that they should watch what they do or say in and out of school and that making racist remarks or comments is not acceptable.
Using the angle of technology in today’s society is the most effective way to influence teens’ thoughts and actions and to teach them how imperative it is to think before they do.
I believe that by using First Step in Pennsylvania’s classrooms, I can promote a better understanding of racism.
First Step will bring light to racism and the hardships it has caused for hundreds of years.
This website will change perspectives and subdue stereotypes making a better life for people of all ethnicities. It will be a program that produces the action Malcolm X called for many years ago.
Ava Zucco
Bishop McCort
• • •
Printed jerseys a way to get a message out
My coach once told me that anyone and everyone is welcome to join the team, and I took that to heart.
I personally have always done what I can to battle racism even when it was just a bully picking on some kid about race.
Now, I have the opportunity to take it a step further and actually write about the things that I can do.
I personally want to use the basketball team that I have been part of for so long to help in my efforts.
I want to do something that the world will see, using specially printed jerseys, specific fundraisers and posters.
I want everyone to know that racism should be completely extinguished, like an unwanted fire because that is what racism is.
In the fight against racism, I plan to use specially printed jerseys.
I have seen other teams do this before, and I think it is a great idea.
Because so many people come to our games, it would be a good way to get out the message, so jerseys that have a lot of color and stand out that say “END RACISM” would definitely get noticed.
Since everyone posts on social media, the word about our stand against racism is sure to get way out there.
I want the basketball team to work together to raise funds for the cause.
Together we can sell things or do activities at basketball or sporting events that will help to raise money for support groups and those that racism has affected badly.
Fundraisers are a great way to support the cause against racism.
We really need to begin our work against racism soon to get rid of it as soon as possible.
Something else that we can do is make posters to show people the effects of racism and to show others how much we care.
The posters need to go places where everyone can see, not just McCort students or even other students at other schools, but everyone everywhere can see the benefits of fighting racism and stopping it altogether.
This is not just a small issue. It is global and it needs to end now.
I have always believed that anyone is welcome on my team, as they should be on everyone else’s.
Together we can fight the fire of racism and put it out entirely.
One person can do great things, but I think we will be stronger if we work together.
Nick Dressick
Bishop McCort
• • •
Club would provide education on culture
Cornel West once said, “None of us alone can save the nation or the world, but each of us can make a positive difference if we commit ourselves to do it.”
We are in school for seven hours of the day. This is where we get educated to help us with our future careers and life skills.
Outside of those seven hours, students are usually in extracurricular activities like clubs.
Clubs help you learn about something you are interested in along with your fellow classmates. To become more familiar with different cultures around us, I think it would be perfect for there to be a culture club. A culture club would consist of food, clothing and a social media account.
Surely everyone loves food.
Every month would be dedicated to a culture. At the end of each month, the club members would throw a party to make the most popular dishes, snacks and desserts from this culture.
Tasting different dishes can also be an eye-opener to how their life is, their rituals, beliefs, resources, and how they cook.
Clothing is another way to dig deeper into a culture.
Researching cultures’ wardrobe can mirror their values, habits, resources, and how the climate is where they live.
During the designated month, if the club members liked to sew, they could make mini clothes for a representation of what the actual clothes would look and feel like.
Social media is a big part of our world. This is a great opportunity for people to witness what the club is trying to promote from our social media page.
On this page, information would be posted like a fun fact a day, polls, surveys, songs from this culture, and other amusing videos. By using social media, we cannot only educate the club members, but also others who are interested in educating themselves.
In conclusion, like West said, none of us are going to save the world on our own.
However, by forming culture clubs in our schools, we can make a positive difference in the world.
I believe by doing this we can become a generation that stops discrimination.
Elle Berkebile
Bishop McCort
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.