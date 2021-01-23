The following agents from Century 21 All Service Inc. were listed among the top agents statewide in sales:

• Scott Morris had $7.5 million in sales and received the Centurion Award.

• Vicki Hutchison had $4.3 million in sales and received the Masters Emerald Award.

• Sandy King had $1.6 million in sales.

• Kevin Singer had $1.1 million in sales.

• Nileleen Tokarcik had $1 million in sales.

• Danielle Blough had $1 million in sales.

• Jim Werner had $1 million in sales.

 

